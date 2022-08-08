Home and Away Spoilers – Romance for Theo and Kirby as they share a kiss

Coming up this week on Home and Away‘s return to Australian screens, Theo joins Lyrik for his first gig away from Summer Bay, and soon finds a surprise romantic connection with Kirby.

Theo (Matt Evans) is living the dream after becoming the new lead singer of the band Lyrik. Having always had a love for music, Theo was forced to suppress it whilst growing up, with his father Dimitri (Salvatore Coco) smashing up his guitar whilst Theo was in his teens.

Now living with his aunt Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and her partner Justin (James Stewart), Theo’s been able to rekindle his passion, and Justin even gifted him his spare guitar with the promise that music will always be welcome in their house.

When Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) friends Bob (Rob Mallett), Kirby (Angelina Thomson), Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Remi (Adam Rowlands) turned up in Summer Bay, it didn’t take long for the fragile relationship between the band members to finally crack.

Offered a regular gig at Salt, Bob felt that sticking around in Summer Bay would only hold his talents back, instead choosing to leave Lyrik and his girlfriend Kirby behind as he took off in the band’s van. Having already agreed to the gig, the group were left with a significant void to fill!

Encouraged to audition by Justin, Theo blew everyone away with his vocal and guitar skills, and he was quickly offered the job, much to the annoyance of his new mentor Ziggy (Sophie Dillman).

After Justin inadvertently got himself removed from Theo’s apprenticeship, Ziggy stepped in to save the day, sacrificing a planned holiday to do so. Naturally, having put a lot of effort into sorting out a work schedule for Theo, she worried that being the lead singer of a band would eat into valuable workshop time.

Justin eventually put this to Theo after learning that the band would also be touring up and down the coast, and after talking things through with Kirby, who thought he’d regret giving up music, Theo vowed to do his best to keep on both jobs.

In amongst all this, Theo is hurting after splitting from girlfriend Chloe. Removed to New Zealand for her own protection by Tane (Ethan Browne), as the family came under threat from a biker gang, Chloe avoided giving Theo any details, knowing that to tell him where she was wouldn’t be safe.

Sick of hearing Chloe’s vague excuses about family problems, Theo’s demands for answers only led to the two breaking up.

With new bandmate Kirby present at the time, she persuaded him that the best way to cope with his shattered heart was to write his feelings down into a new song.

This week, Theo plays his first gig away from Summer Bay as the band takes to the road. Songwriter Kirby sees great potential in Theo, and she invites him to join them all for dinner as a debrief following the gig.

However when Eden and Remi instead decide to have a night on the town, Kirby and Theo find themselves spending the evening alone, and soon learn they have an awful lot in common.

“The band took on the stressful job of finding a new lead singer, and were taken aback when Theo walked through the door,” Angelina told TV Week. “Kirby and Theo’s mutual passion for music is a deep connection.”

Time runs away from the pair as they spent the night writing and jamming together, and before they know it, it’s morning. Whilst Justin wonders where Theo has been all night, Theo and Kirby are celebrating, they’ve managed to write a new song.

As the two go in for a hug, there’s a moment where sparks begin to fly… and all of a sudden, the pair are kissing.

Is there a new inter-band relationship on the cards already, or are the two simply on the rebound?

As Home and Away went off air before its week-long break, Tane was seemingly in a precarious position, having been spotted outside the gates to the bikie’s complex and dragged inside to see leader Marty (Ben Wood).

A promo released at the time gave a sneak peek at the chaos that will ensue this week, with one resident left fighting for their life as a police operation goes horribly wrong!

A further promo has also teased further storylines to air in the coming weeks, with Ziggy learning that she’s pregnant, and a secret from Marilyn’s past apparently coming back to haunt her—does she have a secret child?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 8th August (Episode 7851)

Tane’s plan is derailed. Felicity is left in the dark. The police sting operation ends in bloodshed.

Tuesday 9th August (Episode 7852)

Tane and Nikau play a dangerous game. A Summer Bay resident fights for their life.

Wednesday 10th August (Episode 7853)

Felicity takes aim at Rose. Theo and Kirby bond over music.

Thursday 11th August (Episodes 7854-7856)

Lyrik bans inter-band romance. Roo’s tutoring plans hit a wall. Remi recruits Ziggy for a favour.

Ziggy and Remi go on a secret mission. Eden steps into Felicity’s shoes at Salt. Alf catches Marilyn in the act. John’s new neighbours aren’t so new.

Ziggy’s van search goes off-road. Dean fears Ziggy is in unsafe hands. Marilyn comes clean.