Home and Away Spoilers – Chloe cashes in on a Parata secret

Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, Mackenzie learns her fate as she attends court, whilst Chloe uncovers a lucrative family secret…



The day of reckoning for Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has finally arrived, as she attends court to be sentenced for running illegal poker nights at Salt.

With her restaurant Salt facing financial ruin, it was a suggestion from employee Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) that saw Mac head down a road which, whilst initially profitable, quickly enveloped several residents into a web of lies and deceit.

Things reached a head when gambler and conman PK (Ryan Johnson) was found dead, with Mac’s brother Dean (Patrick O’Connor) being the prime suspect.

When real culprit Nathan (Ryan Panizza) finally confessed to killing him, after a little intervention from Dean and his River Boy mates, the poker nights subsequently became known to the police.

After Cash was forced to arrest his own sister for organising them, Mac fell on her sword and made a full confession, exonerating Flick from any responsibility.

“A lot of relationships are thrust into immediate strain from the poker nights,” Emily told TV Week. “Mackenzie feels responsible for most of it, given that her heavy debt birthed all of this into fruition to begin with.”

Mac has been warned that she faces probable imprisonment, and has now pretty much resigned herself to that fact.

After spending a final day with Dean and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) doing all the things she loves, Mac ended up sneaking out of the house to drown her sorrows alone in Salt.

She was found passed out on the sofa by John (Shane Withington) the next morning, and on Dean and Ziggy’s arrival, Mac broke down in tears as her fears came to the surface.

“Filming this storyline was an incredible whirlwind,” Emily added. “It was high intensity and full of emotion all the way through.”

As we return to the action this week, Mac pulls herself together as she faces her day in court, and determined to tie up any loose ends, she makes the big decision to sell Salt.

Flick arrives at work to find a letter from Mac, and is shocked to learn that she’s been put in charge of the business.

“Mac really doesn’t think she’s coming back,” Flick exclaims to Tane.

At the farmhouse, Mac hugs Ziggy as she and Dean prepare to leave for what could be the final time, and she asks Ziggy to look after her brother.

With Dean to support her, Mac leaves for court to learn her fate…. will she end up in prison?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay this week, Chloe (Sam Barrett) starts work at the gym following her pep talk with Leah (Ada Nicodemou), and is about to stumble upon a huge secret.

Chloe was finding herself at a loose end last week as her new boyfriend Theo (Matt Evans) concentrated on his TAFE assignment.

Despite Chloe’s repeated attempts to persuade Theo that spending time with her would be more fun, he managed to resist, knowing that he couldn’t afford to risk failing another assignment.

Unable to offer her any more work at the diner, Leah suggested to Chloe that they could brainstorm some ideas on how she could fill her time up. Having heard from Irene that Chloe was planning to attend business school, which was just before Chloe discovered the awful truth about her father, Leah wondered whether Chloe would consider re-enrolling.

Chloe wasn’t interested, telling Tane (Ethan Browne) that all that talk brought up too many memories about what went down with her father, but Tane then found the perfect solution by suggesting she start with something small—like doing the books for the gym.

Whilst Tane is all over the physical side of things at the gym, he’s not too hot on the accounts and could really use the help.

Chloe went back to Leah who was pleased to give her a crash course in the bookkeeping software, and this week Chloe finally puts her skills to use.

But it doesn’t take long for Chloe to discover some discrepancies. When she follows the paper trail, she ends up seeing the amount Mia and Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) originally bought the gym for last year… in cash no less!

Chloe is understandably confused as to how Mia and Ari had got their hands on that much cash, but Tane is quick to shut down her questioning, which only piques her curiosity further.

The purchase came at a time last year when Mia and Ari were desperate to adopt a child following Mia’s miscarriage. When Jasmine (Sam Frost) put the gym up for sale, the pair realised that owning a business would give them a stable financial footing which could well help their case—particularly with Ari’s criminal past.

But the only way the pair could come up with the cash was to use the profits from an armed robbery that Ari had committed over a decade earlier, which Mia had secretly kept hidden away in a storage unit.

Ari was furious when he learnt that Mia had already put a deposit down using the cash, the existence of which he’d spent several years in prison regretting.

Ultimately, with no other option available to them, and with Tane’s assistance, Ari reluctantly made arrangements with a contact to have the money laundered into a more legitimate bank cheque, and it was with a sigh of relief that the money was accepted for the purchase.

With Ari now having passed away, and Mia having left the bay, Tane has been gifted full ownership of the gym… along with its dodgy origins.

Is Chloe’s digging about to cause trouble for Tane, or could it bring her a sudden financial windfall?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 20th June (Episode 7821)

Felicity becomes the boss. Is Mackenzie facing prison? Justin gets busted by Leah.

Tuesday 21st June (Episode 7822)

Mac refuses Felicity’s dodgy help. Theo snaps at Justin’s betrayal. Chloe follows the money trail.

Wednesday 22nd June (Episode 7823)

Is Rose planning an escape? Theo must perform under pressure. Chloe cashes in on a big family secret.

Thursday 23rd June (Episode 7824)

Rose and Xander land a new pad. Marilyn cracks the whip on Tex. Rose gets a hint of romance.