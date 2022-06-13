Home and Away Spoilers – Will Tane and Felicity take the next step?

Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, Tane’s ready to take the next step with Felicity, while Nikau gets a new admirer.

The Parata house could be about to gain a new resident this week, when Tane (Ethan Browne) asks girlfriend Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) to move in permanently.

Flick has been living in a van at Summer Bay Caravan Park since her arrival last August, and whilst she originally had brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) for company in the van next door, he recently moved to live with Jasmine (Sam Frost) and Irene (Lynne McGranger) at the beach house.

Flick has already been staying at the Parata house over the past few weeks as she took care of Tane following his recent stabbing at Salt, but with Tane now well recovered, she realises the time has come to return home.

However when Tane sees that Flick has packed her bags, he makes the suggestion that she should move in to the house officially.

The pair have been going from strength to strength in recent months following a very shaky start, and professed their love for each other during a romantic sunrise trip up to the lighthouse.

Is Felicity ready to take the next step with Tane?

Tane’s nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) hasn’t been as lucky lately, as girlfriend Bella (Courtney Miller) jetted off for the opportunity of a lifetime. When Bella’s former mentor Emmett Ellison (J.R. Reyne) made a surprise return to Summer Bay a few weeks ago, he asked Bella to accompany him back to New York to work as his assistant on a 3 month project.

Nik knew that he couldn’t stand in Bella’s way, but at the same time he’d only just landed his dream job as a paid lifeguard, so he made the painful decision to turn down Bella’s request to join her in the states.

The couple have resolved to talk to each other every day during the three months they’re separated, but Nik is already finding it difficult to hear how much Bella is enjoying herself, his fear being that she won’t want to come back to him.

Whilst Nik continues to feel sorry for himself, he throws himself into his work, and this week pulls off another dramatic rescue when he spots a swimmer in trouble.

But it has unexpected consequences when he finds himself with a new admirer, Naomi.

“Naomi arrives at a very vulnerable time for Nikau as he is put to the test at a difficult time during their relationship,” Kawa revealed to Yahoo Lifestyle.

Is Nik going to be tempted by another woman so soon after Bella’s departure?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, with her life slowly falling apart over the past few weeks, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) is facing what could be her last days of freedom.

With her business Salt facing ruin, Mac gave in to temptation by holding illegal poker nights to raise some much-needed cash.

It all went pear-shaped when she ended up involved with conman PK (Ryan Johnson), who tried to fleece her out of $100,000 by claiming the house had lost during their last event. He offered to write off the debt if Mac slept with him, and although Mac made it as far as his hotel room, she didn’t go through with it.

When Tane was stabbed as PK sought his revenge, Mac was forced to tell boyfriend Logan the whole sorry truth. But when he later learned about her being tempted at PK’s proposition, that was enough for Logan who swiftly dumped Mac before leaving town.

Both Mac and Dean came under suspicion when PK was subsequently found dead, and the police were all ready to arrest Dean when he and his River Boy comrades were able to extract a confession out of poker player Nathan (Ryan Panizza) in the nick of time.

It did however leave Mac facing charges of organising and running illegal gambling nights, with Mac being warned that it’s likely she will end up serving jail time.

If that wasn’t enough, Mac’s debts had spilled over further into her personal life, as she fell behind on the rent on the pier apartment. Last week, tenancy holder Dean received notice that Mac was being evicted, and she was forced to move into the farmhouse.

This week, there’s no denying that Mac’s facade is beginning to crack as she draws nearer and nearer to her sentencing date, and with Dean’s support, she resolves to make the most of what freedom she has left by drawing up a ‘bucket list’.

The situation isn’t helped when Mac receives a serving from surf club manager John Palmer (Shane Withington), who is no doubt furious to learn of what was really going on upstairs when Mac claimed she was holding private functions.

Are these really going to be Mac’s final days in Summer Bay?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 13th June (Episode 7817)

Are Tane and Felicity ready for the next step? Marilyn rules with an iron fist. Rose lays down the law with Cash.

Tuesday 14th June (Episode 7818)

Theo can’t say no to Chloe. Leah and Justin play peacekeepers. Felicity takes a leap with Tane. Nikau wallows in heartache.

Wednesday 15th June (Episode 7819)

Nikau’s heroic rescue draws an admirer. Justin’s mentoring drives Theo crazy. Mac embraces her last days of freedom.

Thursday 16th June (Episode 7820)

Mackenzie ticks off her bucket list. Nikau has a dilemma on his hands. John attacks a sorry Mackenzie.

