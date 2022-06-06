Home and Away Spoilers – John gets a new housemate as Justin and Leah fight

Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, as Theo and Chloe’s relationship blossoms, Justin and Leah’s begins to crumble…

There was surprise all round when Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) were revealed as Summer Bay’s newest couple.

Whilst there’s been a fair few stumbling blocks—including Theo getting caught up in Chloe’s manipulation of Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and Bella (Courtney Miller)—now that Chloe is in a better place, things have settled down between the pair.

When it became apparent that Theo and Chloe were becoming more than friends, it worried Theo’s aunt Leah (Ada Nicodemou).

Knowing that Theo has struggled over the past few weeks following the reveal of his father’s abuse, Leah was concerned about Chloe’s own recent behaviour. If Chloe wasn’t in a good place, then it could derail Theo.

Leah and Justin (James Stewart) invited Chloe over for dinner, where Leah’s loaded questions became rather intense. After coming to her own conclusions that Chloe liked to play around, Leah stopped pussyfooting around and asked straight out what her intentions were.

Leah was forced to apologise to Chloe the next day, and when Theo and Chloe met up again, he was worried that he had been dumped before their relationship had gone anywhere.

Instead, the two made things official, which became known to Leah and Justin when they bumped into a half-naked Theo emerging from his room, where he was entertaining Chloe.

“In his mind, Chloe is the most beautiful, intelligent girl, and he’s had his eye on her from the very beginning,” Matt Evans told TV Week.

Leah was initially excited for Theo, but as the week went on, a familiar pattern emerged with Chloe spending all of her time at Leah and Justin’s place. Although they’re both pleased to see Theo happy, they agreed that it was becoming too much.

After a romantic interlude of their own was interrupted by Theo and Chloe, Justin and Leah decided it was time to have a talk with them.

They were surprised when Chloe later returned with gifts in hand, to thank Leah and Justin for opening their home to her. With dinner being cooked for them by Chloe and Theo, Leah bottled out of bringing the subject up.

Things came to a head that evening when Chloe walked in on Justin in the shower, and the next morning Justin and Leah told Theo that Chloe needed to go home.

When the four met up at Salt, Justin finally took the bull by the horns, by telling Chloe that Leah doesn’t want her staying all the time!

Chloe made a swift exit as Theo tried to explain, and Leah was left fuming at Justin who admitted that it had come out wrong…

This week, Leah continues to be angry about Justin putting all the blame onto her, and she banishes him to the sofa.

Feeling that Leah is overreacting, Justin ends up staying over at John Palmer’s (Shane Withington) house, which brings its own issues for John, who isn’t a fan of his new house guest…

Things haven’t improved the next day, as Justin demands an apology from Leah when she attempts to make up with him.

In the meantime, Theo has his own hurdle to deal with, when Chloe organises a big Parata family BBQ to introduce him properly to the family as her other half.

Theo has already voiced his being nervous at attending dinner with the Paratas for the first time, and the gathering increases in size with Tane’s (Ethan Browne) girlfriend Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) also invited, together with her brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).

Felicity and Cash haven’t had a proper talk since he was forced to arrest her for her involvement in Salt’s illegal poker nights, so Tane hopes the two will be able to repair their strained relationship.

Theo soon finds himself facing the same questions that Chloe did, as Tane starts to wind him up by asking what his intentions are.

When the group come together to take a photo, Nik asks Theo to take a few steps back… before Tane playfully pushes him into the pool!

The Parata family’s unique welcome acts as the perfect icebreaker, but there’s still the issue of Leah and Justin to deal with…

Theo and Chloe are determined to put things right between the pair, but as they’re refusing to talk it seems the task won’t be any easy one.

Will Leah and Justin’s relationship survive?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 6th June (Episode 7811)

Mackenzie discovers where Logan’s head is at. Xander butts heads with the new doctor.

Tuesday 7th June (Episode 7812)

John isn’t a fan of his new housemate. Is Theo afraid of the Paratas? Xander goes up against the head of ED.

Wednesday 8th June (Episode 7813)

Theo gets the Parata family welcome. Fun Cash makes an appearance. Dean misses Ziggy.

Thursday 9th June (Episodes 7814-7816)

Ziggy and Dean’s reunion turns sour. Cash and Rose make a drunken mistake. Felicity is forced to lie for Cash.

Cash hides the truth from Jasmine. Marilyn’s bait shop is a disaster. Can Ziggy accept Dean as a River Boy? Mackenzie gets the boot.

Does Rose have feelings for her colleague? Dean offers Mackenzie a silver lining. Marilyn’s handyman prayers are answered.

