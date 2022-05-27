Neighbours Spoilers – Terese finds her mum and Paul on a date!

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Terese is shocked to find her mum and Paul on a date – will she believe Estelle’s claims that she’s just trying to help her?

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 30th May, and in Australia from Wednesday 22nd June.

At the end of this week (UK: Friday 27th May / Aus: Wednesday 22nd June), Terese is shocked when her mum Estelle (Maria Mercedes) arrives unexpectedly.

The mother and daughter have been estranged for years, so Terese is suspicious of why Estelle has suddenly turned up in Erinsborough out of the blue.

Estelle claims to be in town to support her daughter through her difficult divorce, but Terese isn’t convinced. She calls her brother Nick and discovers Estelle’s true motivation – she’s homeless.

Terese is stung that her mum has lied to her again, but gives her the benefit of the doubt as she wants to repair their fractured relationship.

Next week, the shocks keep coming when Terese stumbles across Estelle and Paul having drinks!

She rips shreds off her mum, but Estelle begs Terese to let her stay.

Eventually, she agrees, but on the condition that Estelle stays away from Paul. Unfortunately for Terese, it’s clear that both Estelle and Paul are set to try to use her for their respective schemes…

As if it wasn’t bad enough that Estelle is flirting with her daughter soon to be ex-husband, she soon meets Glen (Richard Huggett), with whom Terese has recently struck up a new relationship.

Estelle flirts with him too, and is delighted to learn that he’s Paul’s half-brother.

Later on in the week, Terese is furious when she finds her mother on a date with Paul.

Considering she told Estelle she could only stay in Erinsborough if she kept away from her ex-husband, she can’t believe that she’s actually stumbled across the pair on a date together!

Estelle has an excuse though – she claims she’s spying on Paul as a way to help Terese get a fair divorce settlement. The plan kind of makes sense, and it leaves Terese unsure what to believe.

Desperately wanting to form a bond with her mother, and keen to keep her away from her ex-partner, Terese takes Estelle to Josh’s memorial plaque, and they share a moment of warmth.

Will the tender moment be enough to make Estelle give her daughter her full attention?

Estelle does the right thing and breaks things off with Paul – but he isn’t one to give up easily, and it doesn’t take the ruthless Robinson long to formulate with a plan. He knows that money is the way to Estelle’s heart, and he tempts her with a gorgeous bracelet.

She tries to refuse, but her greed gets the better of her.

After yet another argument with Terese, she returns to the dark side and visits Paul once again.

The battle between Terese and Paul rages on…

Meanwhile, Glen continues to struggle with his back pain, after last week’s accident at the vineyard left him crushed by a barrel.

He initially turned down pain medication, worried that he’d get addicted due to his past history of alcohol addiction.

Next week, he refuses Harlow’s offer to manage his pain meds, and continues his plan to deal with the pain on his own. However, when a blast from Paul lands him in a world of physical and emotional hurt, he gives in and turns to the pills.

Is this the start of a slippery slope towards a new addiction?

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8857 – Monday 30th May (UK) / Wednesday 22nd June (Aus)

Hendrix’s curiosity has terrible repercussions.

Estelle’s arrival is a struggle for Terese and an opportunity for Paul.

8858 – Tuesday 31st May (UK) / Thursday 23rd June (Aus)

Hendrix struggles after losing his only shot at a transplant.

Harlow learns Prue’s dark secret.

Chloe pushes Levi to make a decision about Freya.

8859 – Wednesday 1st June (UK) / Thursday 23rd June (Aus)

Terese is shocked by Paul’s new love interest.

Hendrix and Mackenzie’s party plans grow wings.

8860 – Thursday 2nd June (UK) / Monday 27th June (Aus)

Terese and Estelle share a moment of warmth. Will mother and daughter be able to see eye to eye?

Glen succumbs to his pain and he turns back to the pills.

Things go from sweet to steamy on Freya and Levi’s romantic picnic.

8861 – Friday 3rd June (UK) / Monday 27th June (Aus)

Kiri begins to see Nicolette in a new light.

Glen’s on the brink of a slippery slope.

Greed gets the better of Estelle and she turns back to Paul.