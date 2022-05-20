Neighbours Spoilers – Terese’s mother arrives as Glen is hospitalised

Coming up on Neighbours in the UK, Terese is in for a shock when her mother arrives in town, while Glen faces a dangerous accident after pushing himself too far.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 23rd May, and in Australia from Monday 20th June.

Kiri’s (Gemma Bird Matheson) life was turned upside down this week, when Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) cruelly revealed to her that Glen (Richard Huggett) was her father.

Kiri grew up with her mum, Barbara (Wendy Mocke), and Barbara’s husband Alan, the man she always believed to be her father. In reality, she was the product of her mother’s brief affair with Glen some two decades earlier, a fact Barbara had intended to keep hidden forever.

Glen has been desperately trying to keep the news a secret since Kiri’s arrival in Erinsborough back in March, but Paul eventually discovered the truth with a little help from Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) and John Wong (Harry Tseng).

As Paul mistakenly believed that his half-brother Glen and ex-wife Terese were together, he sought vengeance on Glen by spilling the secret to Kiri at the vineyard.

Understandably, Kiri was devastated, and the whole situation was made worse when Terese accidentally revealed the truth to Alan, believing that Barbara had already told her husband the news.

While Kiri and Glen have now had time to talk things through, and Kiri has implied that they may be able to clear the air in future, things remain awkward for now.

Next week, Leo (Tim Kano) is concerned when the dynamic at the vineyard continues to be uncomfortable.

Glen feels responsible – Leo threw him a lifeline by offering him the job at the vineyard when he first arrived in Erinsborough, and he doesn’t want his personal issues to get in the way of his work.

So, in an attempt to make up for things, he begins to push himself too far by taking on more and more work.

Not knowing his limits, Glen suffers a dangerous accident and finds himself trapped under a heavy barrel.

All alone, he’s in dire straits.

Thankfully, Leo discovers Glen collapsed on the floor and rushes him to hospital, but Glen fears he’s suffered permanent damage.

The doctors offer him opioid pain relief, but considering his history of alcohol addiction, he turns it down, for fear of becoming addicted.

He’s determined to push through the pain on his own, but it soon becomes clear he’s going to struggle.

How long will Glen cope before he accepts the pain meds, and will he be able to stop himself from becoming addicted?

Elsewhere, Terese and Paul’s divorce proceedings continue to progress.

However, Terese is furious when she discovers that Paul has been hiding assets as he readies himself for the divorce. She starts to hunt for a way to get back at him, but realises that she can’t let herself stoop as low as him.

Fully focussed on Paul, she’s stunned when she comes face to face with Estelle (Maria Mercedes), her estranged mother!

Estelle claims to be in town to support her through the difficult time, but Terese is conflicted by their reunion after so many years. She calls her brother Nick looking for answers, and discovers Estelle’s true motivation – she’s homeless.

Stung, Terese wants to mend their relationship, but will she ever be able to trust her mother?

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8852 – Monday 23rd May (UK) / Monday 20th June (Aus)

Hendrix and Mackenzie celebrate happy news.

Freya goes looking for Harlow and finds trouble.

8853 – Tuesday 24th May (UK) / Monday 20th June (Aus)

With Freya unconscious, Corey whisks Harlow to a new location.

Seeing Chloe and Kiri’s closeness, Nicolette decides to start again.

Chloe realises she’s crossed a line and puts boundaries in place.

8854 – Wednesday 25th May (UK) / Tuesday 21st June (Aus)

Will Harlow’s tormentors be brought down?

Have Freya’s heroic actions earned her a second chance with Levi?

Glen suffers an accident at the vineyard.

8855 – Thursday 26th May (UK) / Tuesday 21st June (Aus)

Chloe snaps when Paul makes her deal with another work issue above her pay grade.

Glen is brought into hospital, fearing he’s suffered permanent damage.

Terese is furious to discover Paul has been hiding assets.

8856 – Friday 27th May (UK) / Wednesday 22nd June (Aus)

Hendrix gets a gift of a lifetime at his engagement party.

Terese is rocked by a blast from her past.