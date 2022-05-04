Next week on Neighbours in the UK, the truth comes out about Kiri’s parents, while Paul’s meddling pushes Glen and Terese together.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 9th May, and in Australia from Wednesday 8th June.

Glen (Richard Huggett) has spent weeks keeping secret the fact that he is Kiri’s (Gemma Bird Matheson) biological father.

It was John Wong (Harry Tseng) who first discovered the truth when Harlow (Gemma Donovan) hired him to look into Glen’s past. Glen paid John to keep the secret, but it set him thinking about his secret daughter for the first time in decades.

He decided to visit the River Bend resort and meet Kiri in person – while keeping his real motives hidden. However, the trip set in motion a series of events which led to her briefly falling for Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes), moving onto Ramsay Street and taking up a job at the vineyard.

Suddenly, his secret was a lot harder to hide.

Last week saw Kiri’s mum Barbara (Wendy Mocke) pay her a surprise visit at the vineyard, and Kiri was keen for her new friends to meet her mum. She invited her closest friends to dinner, and Glen was forced to pretend he already had plans with Paul to get out of it.

Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) caught him out when she found him sitting alone at The Waterhole, and became even more convinced that he was hiding something.

This week (UK: Wednesday 4th May / Aus: Thursday 2nd June), Glen discovers from John Wong that Nicolette has been digging into his past. Nicolette is convinced he’s hiding something big, and is determined to find out what it is.

Knowing it’s only a matter of time before his secret comes out, Glen feels like the walls are closing in.

Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) is also back in town after the Fashion Week disaster, and Nic soon learns that Lucy and Glen are close. She bombards her with questions, and soon learns that Glen has an ex-wife named Karen.

Not seeing the irony that she’s becoming more obsessed with Glen than Glen is with Kiri, Nicolette plans to track Karen down.

So, in next week’s episodes (UK: Tuesday 10th May / Aus: Thursday 9th June), Nicolette heads to Mallacoota – a six hour car journey away – in search of Glen’s ex.

Her trip is worth the effort as she discovers that Glen was friends with a couple who had a daughter named Kiri, and the pieces slowly begin to fall into place.

Paul puts the pressure on John Wong, who finally cracks and tells him the truth about Glen and Kiri’s relationship.

Paul’s out for blood, and, not thinking of the consequences of spilling such a big secret, heads to the vineyard where he tells Kiri that Glen is her father.

She’s stunned – everything she thought she knew about her parents has just come crashing down.

The news spreads fast, and Kiri along with the rest of Ramsay Street learn that Glen is Kiri’s biological father. Overwhelmed, Kiri turns to Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) for support, and Nicolette refuses to take responsibility for her actions.

Barbara returns to Erinsborough in the aftermath of the revelation. Her trip helps answer some of Kiri’s many questions, but nothing can comfort her.

Glen checks in with her, and after she breaks down, they finally have a chance to talk. Are father and daughter taking the first steps towards reconnecting?

As if things weren’t bad enough, the news somehow makes its way to Alan, the man who has always believed Kiri to be his daughter. Kiri initially suspects it was Glen who told Alan; she’s furious, and it seems like it’s going to be impossible for the pair to have any kind of relationship going forward.

Kiri eventually learns that it was Terese who spoke to Alan, and apologises to Glen, but she still isn’t ready to forgive him.

Barbara leaves to salvage her marriage and Kiri stays behind, unable to face Alan. It’s looking like her ‘daddy issues’ are far from over…

What Paul hoped to gain by outing his half-brother’s secret remains to be seen, but it backfires spectacularly.

With Glen at rock bottom, he turns to Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), and the pair share a raw heart-to-heart that brings them closer than ever.

After Paul’s shock move, Glen no longer feels the need to keep his half-brother on side, and he and Terese finally give into the attraction that has been building over the months…

When Paul begins to feel guilty, he heads over to apologise to Glen, only to find him and Terese in the aftermath of a passionate encounter.

He’s horrified to realise he’s the one who pushed them together!

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8842 – Monday 9th May (UK) / Wednesday 8th June (Aus)

Ned realises he can’t make things work with Amy or Harlow, and decides to leave Erinsborough.

Ned’s decision hits Amy hard, as she suspects she’s pregnant.

Hendrix is frustrated about the Rodwells moving onto Ramsay Street.

8843 – Tuesday 10th May (UK) / Thursday 9th June (Aus)

Ned says his final farewells as Amy panics she may be pregnant.

Nicolette and Paul uncover Glen’s big secrets.

Saddened by her empty house, Terese is once again comforted by the thought of Glen.

8844 – Wednesday 11th May (UK) / Monday 13th June (Aus)

Ramsay Street is shocked to learn Glen is Kiri’s biological father.

Corey’s manipulation of Harlow begins to attract suspicion from David.

Could Freya be Corey’s next target?

8845 – Thursday 12th May (UK) / Monday 13th June (Aus)

A heart-to-heart brings Terese and Glen closer than ever.

A visit from Barbara helps answer some of Kiri’s questions.

Karl helps Hendrix as he has another coughing fit – is his fatherly concern helping Susan soften towards him?

8846 – Friday 13th May (UK) / Tuesday 14th June (Aus)

It looks like Kiri’s “daddy issues” are far from over…

The Rodwells have moved onto Ramsay Street, and invite the neighbours to a barbecue.