Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Corey holds Harlow captive in a remote cottage as he tries to bring her into The Order. Freya discovers a clue to her whereabouts, can she find her in time?

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 23rd May, and in Australia from Monday 20th June.

Corey (Laurence Boxhall) has been in town for a number of weeks now, after heading to Erinsborough shortly he met Harlow (Jemma Donovan) during her trip to the UK.

So far, nobody has clocked that it’s a bit strange that the Brit has come all the way to Australia after what was only a brief encounter with Harlow in London.

In reality, he’s a member of The Order, the shady organisation that Harlow’s mum Prue (Denise Van Outen) was part of, and he’s in Melbourne to try to bring Harlow in – with mysterious senior member Cristabel (Zyd Zygier) giving him his orders.

So far, he’s revealed Harlow and Ned’s affair in dramatic fashion, and has graffitied Amy’s Drinks Diva van, making it look like Harlow was to blame. He even hinted to Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) that Harlow knew all about Paul’s plan to bring down Fashion Week, drawing a wedge between the previously close pair.

In scenes airing this week in the UK, Corey begins to drug Harlow and continues to isolate her from her loved ones.

However, he soon realises that David (Takaya Honda) and Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) are hot on his trail.

David begins to suspect that something’s up when he notices Harlow seeming out of sorts. He starts snooping, and starts to think Corey may not have his niece’s best interests at heart.

At the same time, Chloe begins to look into who sabotaged Amy’s (Jacinta Stapleton) Fashion Week event by projecting a photo of Harlow and Ned (Ben Hall) kissing onto Harlow’s dress.

Up until now, the belief was that a rogue Lassiters staff member was to blame, but Chloe doubts that version of events and is getting ever closer to the truth.

Not wanting to get caught out before he can indoctrinate Harlow into The Order, cOREY whisks her away for a weekend trip to a secluded cottage.

Next week (UK: Monday 23rd May / Aus: Monday 20th June), we find Harlow being kept in a drugged state in the secluded cottage, while her friends and family back in Erinsborough have no idea of the grave danger she’s in.

He continues to drug Harlow by putting a mystery substance into her tea, as he was subtly doing back in Erinsborough.

She falls into an ever more transfixed state, dancing around joyfully with no idea of what’s really happening.

Thankfully, Freya (Phoebe Roberts) happens to spot Harlow’s cardigan in Cristabel’s car, and realises that something’s amis.

The discovery piques Freya’s interest, and she decides to investigate.

Before long, she discovers the secluded cottage, where she finds Harlow in an addled state.

Before Freya has a chance to rescue Harlow, she’s attacked by Corey.

He grabs her and hits her across the head with a watering can, as a woozy Harlow dances on obliviously.

With Freya knocked out cold, Corey ties up her unconscious body before dragging a drugged Harlow to a new location.

Freya wakes up alone, but manages to free herself. She raises the alarm, and is rescued by David and Levi (Richie Morris) soon after.

The trio set off in hot pursuit, but knowing the danger Harlow is in, they have no idea whether they’ll be able to reach her in time…

The following day (UK: Wednesday 25th May / Aus: Tuesday 21st June), the three manage to find Harlow and her kidnapper.

They help her escape, and manage to bring in Cristabel, but there’s no sign of Corey.

Back in Erinsborough, a stubborn Cristabel’s is brought in for questioning, and Freya cracks her open. However, the senior cult member has no idea where Corey is, which brings little comfort to a rescued Harlow, as it means justice is yet to be served…

Levi has been pretty frosty towards Freya over the past few weeks, since it was revealed that she and David decided not to treat Gareth (Jack Pearson) at River Bend.

Freya had kept the decision a secret from Levi, and he only found out the truth when he was forced to take her statement at Erinsborough Police Station and charge her and David.

Freya had developed feelings for Levi, but her constant lies and deceit finally got too much for him, and he decided to cut her out of his life for good.

However, after seeing Freya’s selfless efforts to save Harlow, Levi’s admiration for her is reignited.

All at once, the chemistry between them is back in full force… but can Levi finally forgive her and take the next step?

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8852 – Monday 23rd May (UK) / Monday 20th June (Aus)

Hendrix and Mackenzie celebrate happy news.

Freya goes looking for Harlow and finds trouble.

8853 – Tuesday 24th May (UK) / Monday 20th June (Aus)

With Freya unconscious, Corey whisks Harlow to a new location.

Seeing Chloe and Kiri’s closeness, Nicolette decides to start again.

Chloe realises she’s crossed a line and puts boundaries in place.

8854 – Wednesday 25th May (UK) / Tuesday 21st June (Aus)

Will Harlow’s tormentors be brought down?

Have Freya’s heroic actions earned her a second chance with Levi?

Glen suffers an accident at the vineyard.

8855 – Thursday 26th May (UK) / Tuesday 21st June (Aus)

Chloe snaps when Paul makes her deal with another work issue above her pay grade.

Glen is brought into hospital, fearing he’s suffered permanent damage.

Terese is furious to discover Paul has been hiding assets.

8856 – Friday 27th May (UK) / Wednesday 22nd June (Aus)

Hendrix gets a gift of a lifetime at his engagement party.

Terese is rocked by a blast from her past.