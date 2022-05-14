Home and Away Spoilers – Jasmine talks Mia into leaving Summer Bay

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, a chat with Jasmine leads Mia to make a big decision about her and Chloe’s future, whilst Roo anticipates Martha’s return to Summer Bay…

Whilst Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) has been grieving the loss of husband Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) over the past month, she has also realised she’s becoming increasingly unsettled in Summer Bay.

Her own daughter Chloe (Sam Barrett) has been avoiding her, and whilst brother-in-law Tane (Ethan Browne) and nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) have been a tower of strength, Mia is still struggling to adapt to life after Ari.

Although she’s trying to put on a brave face, Mia’s suffering hasn’t been lost on her family.

Tane has been sleeping with one eye open as he watches out for Mia sleepwalking, an episode of which saw Mia wandering into the path of an oncoming car in the dead of night before Tane saved her at the last second.

Next week it seems progress is about to be made. Chloe’s recent confrontation with Bella (Courtney Miller) causes her to finally reach out to her mum, but seeing how troubled her daughter has become only makes things worse for Mia.

She explains to Tane that she doesn’t know how to help Chloe, and that night she interrupts him and girlfriend Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) by sleepwalking again.

Mia is embarrassed to learn about the incident the next day, she thought she’d moved past that. Tane assures her that it’s nothing to worry about, but he’s forced to rethink when he later has a conversation with Flick—she’s concerned that Mia is on the verge of a breakdown. Flick knows the signs all too well, and she’s also worried for Tane, given that Mia clearly needs more help that he can give her.

Only moments later, Flick is proven right when Tane gets a call from Ziggy—Mia has thrown everyone out of the gym and shut herself in the office!

Although Mia apparently gets over her wobble quickly after Tane goes to check on her, Tane talks with Nik and admits that it’s time that Mia sought professional help.

The two invite Mia to Salt to talk things over, but Mia doesn’t appreciate the intervention, and tells them that she’ll work stuff out in her own way.

The next morning, Jasmine bumps into Mia on Flat Beach and asks how she’s doing. As Mia explains that she expects to see Ari everywhere she goes, Jasmine can sympathise—she went through exactly the same thing when she lost Robbo (Jake Ryan).

Jasmine admits that when the memories all became too much for her, she had to leave the bay for a while, which gives Mia food for thought…

Later that day, Mia calls Tane back to the gym and admits that he was right, she can’t go on like she is. But rather than see a counsellor, she’s already decided what she needs to do.

Mia wants to leave Summer Bay for good, and take Chloe with her!

Elsewhere in the bay, Roo (Georgie Parker) attempts to distract herself from worrying about mother Martha (Belinda Giblin) by helping out Marilyn (Emily Symons).

Marilyn has been at something of a loose end since her return to Summer Bay, not helped by the fact that she had initially stopped taking the medication prescribed to her for psychological problems following the organophosphate poisoning at Salt. A talk with resident doc Logan (Harley Bonner) saw an embarrassed Marilyn admit to her mistake and agree to resume treatment.

This week, Roo decides that Marilyn needs some purpose in life, and so draws up a list of activities for the two of them to do together. Marilyn insists she’s fine, but Roo won’t take no for an answer.

Despite her best efforts to avoid Roo, Marilyn is finally worn down and reluctantly agrees to a meditation session.

Marilyn isn’t really feeling it though, and being ‘instructed’ by Roo only adds to her frustration when Marilyn herself has been meditating on her own for years. Marilyn calls a stop to the session, and gently tells Roo that she’s had a revelation—she’s realised that people should be left to deal with their own problems, at their own pace.

The not-too-subtle hint is completely lost on Roo though, as she expresses her happiness at being able to help!

All is soon forgotten when Alf (Ray Meagher) phones to tell Roo that he’s finally bringing Martha home. It’s the first positive news the family has had in a while with Martha’s health concerns, but Roo soon worries about what she’s going to say to her mum.

The two have had a fractured relationship since Martha turned down Roo’s offer of a lifesaving kidney, and the tension between them saw Martha retreat to her home in Merimbula, where son Kieran (Rick Donald) has been taking care of her.

Although the two have made some progress by talking on the phone, Roo is concerned that she won’t be able to restrain herself from bringing up the transplant.

Determined to welcome Martha home, Roo sets about organising a special lunch, but as she’s setting up Martha’s easel in her favourite spot, she receives a worrying phone call from Kieran…

When Irene (Lynne McGranger) bumps into Roo later that day, Roo reveals that Martha had a sudden turn for the worse and has been taken to hospital.

Roo isn’t sure of the details, but according to Kieran it’s not looking too good… will Martha make it home?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 16th May (Episode 7766)

John faces Theo’s tormentor. Chloe’s deception ties her in knots. Theo finally fights back.

Tuesday 17th May (Episode 7767)

Logan suspects Mackenzie’s secrecy. Dimitri’s violent past is exposed. Bella draws a line with Chloe.

Wednesday 18th May (Episode 7768)

Mackenzie and Ryder get the gambling buzz. Mackenzie’s romantic decoy fools Logan. Felicity can’t get Tane alone.

Thursday 19th May (Episode 7769)

Is Mia losing her mind? Jasmine can’t swallow her jealousy. Felicity and Tane’s rendezvous gets interrupted.

Friday 20th May (Episode 7770)

Jasmine can’t accept her new family. Rose and Xander pack their bags. Is Summer Bay too painful for Mia?