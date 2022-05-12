Home and Away Spoilers – Theo strikes back after Chloe’s manipulation

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, the dark truth about Dimitri is finally revealed after Theo strikes back, while Chloe sends out mixed messages…

After the shock of his abusive father Dimitri (Salvatore Coco) turning up in Summer Bay unexpectedly last week, Theo found a kindred spirit in Chloe (Sam Barrett), who was feeling sorry for herself after being kicked out of the farmhouse by Bella (Courtney Miller).

Theo had recently revealed to John (Shane Withington) that he was treated as Dimitri’s punching bag from the age of 14, but so far he has been the only person Theo has confided in. Dimitri’s sister Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and her boyfriend Justin (James Stewart) have been unaware of the true nature of Dimitri’s character, as they attempted to mend the relationship between father and son.

Meanwhile, Chloe had been latching on to Bella after the death of stepfather Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams), to the point where she resented anyone or anything getting in the way of their hanging out together, particularly Bella’s boyfriend Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).

When Bella and Nikau learned last week that Chloe had been lying to them about reaching out to her grieving mother Mia (Anna Samson), Bella confronted Chloe and asked her to leave.

Theo later picked up Chloe on the side of the road, and the two took some time out to talk about their respective woes. When Chloe suggested they head back to her place, the pair ended up in bed together.

Nikau was surprised when he returned home to find Chloe with a half-dressed Theo, and after Theo departed Chloe saw the perfect opportunity to manipulate the situation.

Claiming to Nik that she was in a bad headspace after being rejected by Bella, Chloe expressed her ‘regret’ at sleeping with Theo, and claimed that Bella was the only one who would understand.

Before we knew it, Chloe was back at the farmhouse again, her plan to garner sympathy having gone down a treat.

Next week, Theo and Chloe bump into each other and are equally happy about the time they spent together.

But as Theo tries to fix up a lunch date, Chloe realises that Bella is approaching. In order to save face, Chloe suddenly turns cold on a confused Theo, and as she retreats with Bella, she claims that Theo was being clingy after their hookup.

Chloe continues to play the victim, and tells Bella that Theo is obsessively texting her. Theo’s confusion is only further compounded when he’s turned away from the farmhouse by Bella, who tells him he’s being too intense with Chloe, and that her sleeping with him was a mistake.

Theo later confronts Chloe outside the diner as he struggles to work out what’s going on, and is hurt when she turns around and says that the hookup meant nothing to her.

It’s clear that Chloe is willing to sacrifice a chance at happiness with Theo in order to continue her manipulation of Bella, but how much further will she go?

Meanwhile, Theo has further things to worry about as Dimitri goes on the warpath, when he begins to suspect that his son has been badmouthing him.

When Leah introduces John to Dimitri in the diner, John tells him that he’s heard a lot about him, in a way that makes Dimitri feel distinctly uncomfortable.

Theo later joins Dimitri, Leah and Justin in the diner, and John watches the four like a hawk.

As things begin to get heated between Theo and Dimitri as he demands to continue their discussion about him returning home, John tries to do Theo a favour by quickly butting in to tell him he’s going to be late for his community service.

Theo makes his escape, and Leah and Justin are left with a furious Dimitri demanding to know how Theo has ended up being on community service whilst on their watch!

Back at the house, Justin and Leah’s concerns grow further as they question why Theo would want to avoid going home with Dimitri. When Dimitri shuts down the conversation and storms out to find his son, both Justin and Leah agree that they need to find Theo quickly, before his father does.

Dimitri finds Theo having lunch with John at the surf club, and seeing the perfect opportunity to suss John out after Theo leaves, he offers to buy him a drink.

John plays it cool with Dimitri, as he suggests that Theo has had a lot to deal with, and that he must have ran away from home for a good reason… but before John can continue, they’re interrupted by Justin and Leah.

As everyone heads downstairs, Dimitri angrily confronts Theo, accusing him of badmouthing him to the locals.

Fresh from his confrontation with Chloe, Theo’s anger finally boils over when Dimitri grabs him, and he punches his father to the floor!

Returning home with Justin and Leah, the pair beg Theo to trust them and let them know what’s going on.

Theo is on the verge of breaking point, but as he’s about to confess all, he shuts back down and claims he was simply upset about Chloe’s rejection.

Justin doesn’t buy it, but it’s clear that there’s nothing else they can do unless Theo decides to open up.

That is, until they get a visit from John, who has something important to tell them…

When Theo later emerges from his room, a devastated Leah and Justin reveal that they know everything… and Dimitri is never going to hurt him again.

Following Dimitri’s return to Summer Bay last week after 17 years, this week’s episodes actually mark a further reunion for the Poulos family, albeit off-screen.

The block was directed by former cast member Danny Raco, who portrayed Leah and Dimitri’s youngest brother Alex from 2001-2004, with a brief return in 2007. Danny has been one of the regular directors on the show since 2007.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 16th May (Episode 7766)

John faces Theo’s tormentor. Chloe’s deception ties her in knots. Theo finally fights back.

Tuesday 17th May (Episode 7767)

Logan suspects Mackenzie’s secrecy. Dimitri’s violent past is exposed. Bella draws a line with Chloe.

Wednesday 18th May (Episode 7768)

Mackenzie and Ryder get the gambling buzz. Mackenzie’s romantic decoy fools Logan. Felicity can’t get Tane alone.

Thursday 19th May (Episode 7769)

Is Mia losing her mind? Jasmine can’t swallow her jealousy. Felicity and Tane’s rendezvous gets interrupted.

Friday 20th May (Episode 7770)

Jasmine can’t accept her new family. Rose and Xander pack their bags. Is Summer Bay too painful for Mia?