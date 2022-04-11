Neighbours Spoilers – Freya and David are arrested

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, backed into a corner, David and Freya are arrested after realising they have no choice but to confess to their part in Gareth’s death!

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 18th April, and in Australia from Thursday 12th May.

It’s been 5 weeks since the Ramsay Street residents’ ill fated trip to River Bend, where Freya (Phobe Roberts) was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend Gareth Bateman (Jack Pearson). Freya had been searching for him, believing he’d gone into hiding from corrupt cops, but in reality it was Gareth who was corrupt. He had been giving jury notes to the gang members to help them get off, but the court house started to suspect, and he was forced into hiding.

The gang members could protect him, but only if the police weren’t involved. As soon as Freya got Levi to start looking into him, the game was up, and he had to take action.

Aaron (Matt Wilson) tried to free Freya, but Gareth found him first and attacked him with a wrench. David (Takaya Honda) arrived just in time, found his husband battered and bloody at the side of the road, and set about performing first aid to make him stable.

However, he and Freya also had Gareth to deal with.

Gareth had flown through the windscreen of the River Bend van and needed urgent medical attention. His injuries meant he had little chance of survival, but David and Freya could have intubated him – a move which could have bought him enough time to get to hospital.

David was about to intubate when Freya informed him that it was Gareth who had kidnapped her and attacked Aaron. In the spur of the moment, David made the decision not to treat the man who had left his husband for dead, instead throwing the OPA (oropharyngeal airway) into the bush.

Since then, David has been eaten up with guilt. He can’t believe that he ignored his ethics and let a patient die when he could have prolonged his life.

Not long after, he received a sinister note – ‘I know what you did’. The following week, he received a second threatening note, this time far more threatening.

There was now no question that the note was to do with Gareth – someone was onto them! Then to make things worse, David found an OPA in his car, clearly planted by the same person.

When Freya questioned why it was only David being targeted rather than her, it made him suspect that the blackmailer may be Dean (Travis Cotton), the hospital cleaner who had recently developed a crush on him and coped badly when David rejected him.

Recently, Dean overheard Freya and David talking at Lassiters, and it makes David wonder if he overheard something incriminating. Yet Dean seems completely oblivious to what David is accusing him of.

This week, the blackmailer makes their next move – demanding money in exchange for silence. David and Freya are left wondering how they can get the funds together in the short timeframe their blackmailer has given them.

When Aaron finds the note in David’s rucksack, he confronts his husband, who has no choice but to confess everything. Thankfully, Aaron is hugely supportive, and it’s a huge relief for David to finally open up to someone.

Yet the trio – David, Freya and Aaron – soon realise that they can’t raise the funds that the blackmailer is looking for.

Freya eventually decides to turn to her estranged brother, Zane, and is forced to beg him for the money. He’s torn, but after his sister’s emotional plea, he decides to lend it to her.

However, even with the money secured, they’re not out of the woods yet.

David still won’t believe that Dean is innocent. The whole situation is making him lose control, and he keys Dean’s car. The move leaves Freya furious, but she can’t make David see sense, and he later pays Dean another visit to ask him to stop playing games.

Dean is hurt and betrayed that his former friend is treating him like this, and still refuses to acknowledge what he’s talking about.

Has David really got the wrong guy?

Running out of options, and still having no idea who the real blackmailer is, David and Freya realise they have no choice but to come clean. They head to Erinsborough Police Station and make a formal confession.

Levi (Richie Morris), who has developed genuine feelings for Freya despite the rocky start to their relationship, can’t believe it. He supported Freya during the Coroner’s investigation, assured her she had nothing to worry about, and he’s stung by her lies.

He’s forced to process the pair and take their fingerprints.

Clive, too, can’t believe David’s actions – letting someone die when he had the opportunity to treat them, then lying to the coroner. Will this spell the end of David’s career?

After questioning, David and Freya finally discover the identity of their blackmailer. Will they bring him to justice, or is it too late?

After their arrest, the pair are surrounded by support, but Freya remains disconnected from Levi.

Their meeting with the lawyers is painful, and doesn’t fill them with hope. The plan is to focus on the traumatic stress of the incident at River Bend – will it be enough to spare David and Freya from jail?

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8827 – Monday 18th April (UK) / Thursday 12th May (Aus)

Nicolette throws a party to welcome Kiri to the street.

Chloe shares her suspicions around Glen to Nicolette, who agrees.

A desperate Freya turns to her estranged brother Zane to beg for the money.

8828 – Tuesday 19th April (UK) / Monday 16th May (Aus)

Still needing models, Amy sets her sights on Harlow and Corey, leaving Ned very uncomfortable.

Karl starts to question his investment in Montana.

Running out of options, David and Freya are forced to make a shocking decision…

8829 – Wednesday 20th April (UK) / Tuesday 17th May (Aus)

David and Freya make their confession at the police station, and finally discover the identity of their blackmailer.

Ned receives a fiery serve from Harlow.

8830 – Thursday 21st April (UK) / Wednesday 18th May (Aus)

David and Freya are surrounded by support, but their meeting with the lawyers is painful.

Mackenzie basks in Montana’s praise, but panics when her next photoshoot conflicts with law school. Will she choose her degree or modelling?

Karl’s nervous about lying to Susan over his investment.

8831 – Friday 22nd April (UK) / Thursday 19th May (Aus)

Feeling betrayed by Karl, Susan decides to ask Montana for their money back, but Montana soon overhears Susan badmouthing her.

Chloe and Nicolette team up when they see Glen acting strange around Kiri.

Mackenzie’s increasingly blasé attitude towards school worries Hendrix. Is she becoming self-obsessed?