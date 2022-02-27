Home and Away Spoilers – Ari faces a medical emergency in prison

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Mia takes drastic action after hearing grave news about Ari, whilst Theo opens up about his traumatic past…



Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Mia Anderson’s (Anna Samson) lives have been torn apart over the past few weeks following the death of Matthew Montgomery (James Sweeny).

The couple were the happiest they’d been in ages in the days beforehand. With their worry about Matthew seemingly over when Mia was finally forced to tell Chloe (Sam Barrett) the truth about her father, Ari threw a special family gathering in the back garden and popped the question to Mia.

Their engagement fever soon came crashing down though when Matthew showed up in Summer Bay demanding answers from Chloe, who had cut him off. When he grabbed Mia out of frustration, Chloe hit him over the head with a rock and he dropped down dead.

When Mia was caught by the police speeding away with Matthew’s body, hoping to protect her daughter, it was Ari who stepped up and took responsibility for Matthew’s death. Negotiating Mia’s release first, Ari was banged up after confessing to murder, and has been on remand without bail as he awaits sentencing.

“Ari can’t stand the thought of Mia and Chloe going to prison for this tragic accident and in the end, can’t figure out a way where it ends well for his love and his stepdaughter,” Rob explained to TV Week.

“Ultimately, he decides to take the fall because he knows he can handle it.”

Knowing Ari likely be facing life imprisonment given his previous criminal record, Mia has been determined to go ahead with the wedding anyway.

When Ari was carted off to prison for armed robbery when Chloe was 9 years old, Mia had moved them both away, effectively abandoning him. Mia wants to prove that she’ll stick by Ari this time, and so has been going ahead with wedding preparations after learning that they can have a ceremony in the prison.

But a medical emergency this week puts even those plans in jeopardy, as Mia receives word that Ari has been rushed to hospital with excruciating abdominal pain. Dr Logan (Harley Bonner) initially suspects appendicitis—but as Ari continues to deteriorate, he runs more tests and it becomes clear that there’s something far more serious going on.

Logan explains the diagnosis to Mia as they await further investigation, but she senses that he’s not quite giving her the full story as to how grave Ari’s condition actually is.

As a result, Mia decides that they should get married in the hospital as soon as possible! Mia revealed last week that she’s already bought a wedding dress, so it’s just a case of getting everything organised in what little time they could have left.

The next day, Tane (Ethan Browne) and Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) bring in a suit for Ari telling him that he needs him to pose for a family photo. Ari goes along with it, but is stunned when Mia then arrives on the ward in her wedding dress, with Chloe acting as her bridesmaid. Mia asks Ari if he’ll marry her, right now, and an emotional Ari gladly accepts.

Logan watches on with mixed emotions as the two have their blissful moment, but how long is it going to last….?

What is Theo’s secret?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay this week, there’s concern for Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) after his court appearance last week.

Following Theo and Ryder’s (Lukas Radovich) disastrous challenge, where Ryder was buried alive and left fighting for his life, Alf (Ray Meagher) had been determined to make Theo pay.

Despite the challenge being Ryder’s idea, and the fact that no criminal offence had actually occurred, Alf couldn’t see past Theo being at fault. He then realised he could instead get him to pay for another of his crimes, by reporting him to the police for taking the surf club’s ATV for a joyride.

Theo was left with community service and a criminal record, and quickly took his anger out on Alf, accusing him of merely trying to push his guilt for his own failings onto him.

Alf eventually realised that Theo was right, he was indeed feeling responsible for not noticing that Ryder was desperate to make money to pay back his debts. When Alf finally apologised to both Theo and Justin (James Stewart) for the way he’s been treating them, it seemed a new chapter had begun.

But this week it becomes clear that the ordeal has uncovered something deeper with Theo, as a new promo recently revealed.

Theo was determined to not let Leah (Ada Nicodemou), or particularly his parents, know about what had gone down as he didn’t want to worry them.

But when Theo receives a phone call, he is petrified that his father Dimitri (Salvatore Coco) may have found out about the court appearance.

“Please tell me dad hasn’t seen it,” he says down the phone, and when John (Shane Withington) then bumps into him, he can see that something is very wrong… Theo is scared.

He chooses to open up to John about his traumatic past, and whatever Theo tells him is bad enough that John insists that he should call the police.

But Theo asks him to promise that he won’t say anything to anyone.

Justin soon notices that something is wrong with Theo when he starts to avoid him, as Theo worries that John is about to betray his confidence.

The promo shows Theo then struggling to keep it together as he shuts himself in the bathroom.

What dark secret is Theo hiding?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 28th February (Episode 7736)

Jasmine and Cash hit a bump in the road. Logan can’t let go of Neve. Alf and Justin get a fresh start.

Tuesday 1st March (Episode 7737)

Mackenzie gives Neve a tough pill to swallow. Theo recalls his traumatic past. Cash and Jasmine find their rhythm.

Wednesday 2nd March (Episode 7738)

Ziggy and Dean dig up dirt on Brett. Ryder clings to a grudge. Theo shuts Justin out. Mia gets a bittersweet delivery.

Thursday 3rd March (Episodes 7739-7741)

Mia and Bella clash over wedding dresses. Karen gives Brett a brutal serving. Dean and Karen share their fears. Ari faces an emergency.

Is Ari facing a death sentence? Ryder and Alf make amends. Dean plays mediator.

Karen and Brett’s reunion goes a little too well. Ari makes a life or death decision. Mia’s dreams are shattered.

