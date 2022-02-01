New Home and Away promo sees Tane and Felicity split once again

A new Home and Away promo airing in Australia shows Tane and Felicity’s relationship on the rocks in the wake of Ari’s shock confession – will Tane give up a chance of love to keep his family safe?

Home and Away returned to Australian screens on Monday 31st January after its annual summer break. The show’s return episode picked up where the series ended in 2021 – with Mia Anderson (Anna Sampson) trying to flee town, only to find Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) speeding after her.

She was driving away with the body of Matthew Montgomery (James Sweeny) – Chloe’s biological father – in her boot, after Chloe (Sam Barrett) accidentally killed him in the season finale.

In the dramatic return episode, a shocked Cash caught her and arrested her, only for Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) to take the blame for Matthew’s death a matter of hours later.

To Ari, it was the only choice. He wouldn’t let Mia or Chloe go to prison, and wasn’t willing to risk Chloe claiming self defence, knowing that Mia’s attempts to hide the body would have reduced their chances of using that as a successful defence.

So, in the latest episode to air down under, Ari took the blame for Matthew’s death and, worse still, was refused bail due to his criminal past. At the end of the episode, the Parata patriarch found himself sent to the remand centre, with his future looking very bleak.

In the coming weeks, the Paratas will battle to keep the true facts of Matthew’s death a secret. A promo for the 2022 season has already given us a glimpse of Chloe’s struggles, as she deals with the guilt of what she’s done.

Her suspicious behaviour ends up attracting the attention of Bella (Courtney Miller), who soon realises the truth and, using her own experience of her own father’s death at the hands of her brother Colby (Tim Franklin), coaches Chloe on how to keep it a secret.

Yet a new promo shows that it isn’t just Chloe and Mia who struggle with the aftermath of Matthew’s death. Tane, Ari’s younger brother, is currently dating Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), brother of Cash, and suddenly dating a cop’s sister is risky business.

The pair have already had a chequered history, when Tane accused Flick of stalking him after he tried to put an end to their brief but passionate friends-with-benefits relationship.

In reality, the stalker was Anne Sherman (Megan Smart), Felicity’s friend and work colleague, and she ended up taking the pair of them hostage when her feelings of jealousy – a result of Tane paying attention to pretty much any girl but her – went into overdrive.

Thankfully, the pair were rescued – by Cash and Ari nonetheless – and their horrific experience brought them closer together.

It wasn’t long before their romantic feelings returned, and developed, and they ended the 2021 season on a romantic getaway to a log cabin.

If it wasn’t for recent events, their relationship would be flourishing. Now, however, Tane realises that he needs to keep his distance from Cash’s sister, or else he risks giving away a vital clue that could see Chloe, Mia, or even the whole Parata clan, end up behind bars.

The promo starts with the pair sharing a close moment, as Flick whispers “hello you”, and Tane responds with “I’ve missed you”.

“HOT COUPLE ALERT” reads the title card, as we see clips of the various intimate moments the on-again-off-again couple have shared over the past few months.

“So you two are a thing now?” questions Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), Tane’s most recent ex, as she and Flick share drinks in Salt.

Zig is the first to suggest to Flick that something’s up, as she warns her that “he has a lot going on right now.”

Just how Ziggy knows about Tane’s issues remains to be seen – will he confide in his old flame, feeling like he can trust her more than his newest romantic interest?

“DANGEROUS”

“FORBIDDEN”

“A MURDEROUS FAMILY SECRET”

Things soon ramp up, as Tane puts the breaks on their budding new relationship.

“I need you to give me some space,” he tells her, just months after he last asked her to back off, and the devastated look on her face as he walks away from her makes it clear that she’s far from happy with this new development.

She’s ready to be there for him, and doesn’t understand why he feels the need to push her away all over again.

“No more talking to cops, no more talking to girlfriends,” he tells someone, presumably Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), who has been struggling the most with Ari’s decision.

“Someone died,” says an emotional Nikau, before Tane reminds him to “just remember what’s at stake. If we slip up, we both go to jail.”

At that moment, Felicity appears in the doorway of the Parata house.

Has she just overheard the pair discussing their potential jail time, or just some clever editing from the Home and Away promo team?

“You can talk to me,” says Flick in another new scene; however, it seems that Tane won’t open up to her.

“I get it, we’re keeping our distance,” she says reluctantly – from what appears to be behind the bar at Salt. It looks like a new job at the bar could be a distraction from everything else happening in her life.

“It sucks you two can’t see each other,” Nikau says to his uncle at the beach, as a sad Flick watches on from a distance.

Tane seems unphased, however, telling his nephew that “sometimes you just gotta be strong.”

However, as in late 2021, keeping their distance proves to be easier said than done for the lusty young pair.

In an upcoming nighttime scene, even as she tells him that she respects his decision to cool things off, the pair appear to have their hands all over each other.

“CAN THEY RESIST?” asks the promo, over more shots of the two kissing – at the club, in bed, at the beach.

While they may be pretending to everyone around them that they’ve separated, it’s clear that lust is getting the better of them.

As they walk towards the Surf Club entrance – seemingly on their way to their respective jobs – Tane grabs Flick and pulls her against the wall, where he kisses her passionately.

In another scene, this time at the Caravan Park, they kiss once again, with Flick quipping, “that was not keeping your distance.”

“I’ll see you around then,” Tane says with a smile as he goes to leave, before Felicity pulls him back in for another embrace.

Will their inability to keep each other at arm’s length end up being what brings Mia and Chloe’s worlds crashing down?

Only time will tell, as Home and Away continues for 2022.