Neighbours Spoilers – Zara and Amy continue to struggle

Coming up next week on Neighbours, Amy’s struggles to get her food truck business off the ground leave her feeling alone, Zara continues to cause trouble, and Paul finds himself in Terese’s bad books once again.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 8th February, and in Australia from Tuesday 15th February.

Amy’s food truck struggles

Amy (Jacinta Stapleton) bought a battered white food truck on a whim, shortly after finding out that Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Paul (Stefan Dennis) wouldn’t be rebuilding the Flamingo Bar.

Buyer’s remorse set in almost instantly, as she realised she didn’t have the knowledge nor the cash to start a catering business from scratch.

It took its toll on her relationship with daughter Zara (Freya Van Dyke) too, when Zara realised that she’d get to spend even less time with her mum now that she’s starting her own business.

To top it all off, Amy is still nursing her injuries from the Flamingo Bar disaster, which were exacerbated when Zara shoved her into the side of her new van. So it’s fair to say the new business isn’t off to the best of starts.

Next week in the UK, things go from bad to worse. Amy realises that she can’t grow the business alone, so turns to her friends for help – however, she finds herself completely alone.

It seems those closest to her just aren’t willing to support the risky new business, not even trusty Ned (Ben Hall), who has been there through thick and thin!

Injured, in debt, and with Zara to support, she’s terrified that she won’t be able to keep her head above water.

Thankfully, a miracle is on its way. Just as she’s feeling at her most lonely, she gets an unexpected gift. It brightens her world, and suddenly her business is well and truly back on track.

Say hello to ‘The Drinks Diva’!

Zara’s friendship troubles

While things may be looking up for Amy, the same can’t be said for her daughter.

Zara is still desperate to make her mark on Erinsborough High, and to prove to popular girls Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) and Aubrey Laing (Etoile Little) that she’s cool.

She’s already set off the fire alarm, giving the students a free period as the school was evacuated, and flooded one of the bathrooms. Her plan worked, and the two girls quickly took her under their wing.

Yet next week, Zara’s ongoing attempts to make friends end up hurting Jane (Annie Harris). When the troubled teen continues to act up at school, Jane comes down hard on her, leaving Zara embarrassed and resentful.

In a cruel attempt to get back at her new teacher, Zara decides to uses her Ramsay Street inside knowledge and shares some juicy gossip about Jane with the girls.

Unfortunately, this is Erinsborough, and the secret spreads like wildfire. Someone is bound to get burnt – but will it be Jane, Zara or both?

Aubrey and Sadie also decide to pull a prank on Jane to get revenge for the way she spoke to their new friend. Zara is impressed that the pair have stood up for – that is, until she cops the blame for their actions!

She doesn’t want to throw her new friends under the bus, but will she let herself be punished for something she didn’t do?

Paul and Terese’s reconciliation is short lived

Paul and Terese find themselves back together in this week’s UK episodes (UK: Friday 4th January, Aus: Monday 14th February), and their speedy reconciliation leaves Paul delighted.

Terese wants to keep things quiet until they’ve settled back into married live, but Paul manages to convince her to invite the whole family over to celebrate.

He’s loving the attention and is secretly pleased by how well his manipulation has worked.

Terese was on the cusp of moving out of his Lassiters penthouse, leaving him alone once again, until his recovery took an unexpected turn for the worse.

Suddenly, Terese was more caring than ever, wanting to make sure that he was definitely okay. What she doesn’t know is, Paul is faking the symptoms so that she stays living in his apartment.

However, his plan only works as long as he can keep Karl (Alan Fletcher) and David (Takaya Honda) off his back. If the doctors realise he’s faking it, it’s game over. He takes Karl by surprise by sacking him as his doctor, replacing him with a private one instead, but neither David nor Kyle are convinced by the new doc’s diagnosis.

David remains suspicious of the new Dr Russell, and asks Paul to undergo some more scans to confirm what he has to say. Paul lashes out in response, and it isn’t long until David figures out his dad’s game – he’s been faking his illness to keep Terese around!

Will David keep his father’s secret?

It seems not – the following day (UK: Friday 11th January / Aus: Tuesday 22nd February), Terese discovers the truth, and she’s furious that Paul has manipulated her once again!

She genuinely thought that he was making progress, and that their separation had finally changed him for the better, but now she’s realised that he’s still the same manipulative Paul Robinson he always has been.

Their reconciliation is over, and, with the truth out here, he’s got the rest of Ramsay Street against him too.

Once again, Paul is left all alone.

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8777 – Monday 7th February (UK) / Tuesday 15th February (Aus)

Aaron and David are thrown by Leo’s request that they take Abigail.

Roxy orchestrates a girl’s day out with Freya and peppers her with questions about her life.

It’s another long pit stop for Amy’s food truck, and her friends aren’t willing to help.

8778 – Tuesday 8th February (UK) / Wednesday 16th February (Aus)

Freya is shaken by Roxy’s intrusion into her privacy and pushes Levi away.

Fed up with Zara’s insolence, Jane comes down on her hard.

Amy feels lonely and hard done by until an unexpected gift brightens her world and puts her business back on track.

8779 – Wednesday 9th February (UK) / Thursday 17th February (Aus)

Zara is chuffed to learn that Aubrey and Sadie pulled the prank on Jane to get revenge — until she gets the blame for it.

Triumphant Paul convinces Terese to invite the family over to celebrate their reconciliation, but David remains suspicious.

8780 – Thursday 10th February (UK) / Monday 21st February (Aus)

David is still suspicious about Dr Russell and decides to force Paul’s hand.

But when he makes a shocking discovery, will he stand by his father or betray him?

An absent Leo pulls further and further away from Abigail, despite a doctor’s appointment.

8781 – Friday 11th February (UK) / Tuesday 22nd February (Aus)

Caught in his own lies, Paul is sinking fast.

Afraid of losing her, Levi invites Freya to a romantic date.

Convinced Freya is hiding something, Roxy drags Harlow and Ned to Benalla to look for answers in Freya’s home town.