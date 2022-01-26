Neighbours Spoilers – Paul manipulates Terese as she threatens to leave

Coming up on Neighbours, when Paul realises that he might be about to lose Terese all over again, he resorts to his old tactics to keep her close.

What a rollercoaster of a year it’s been for Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) – and it’s all thanks to Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes).

He’s always been distrustful of Nicolette, perhaps seeing a little of himself in her as her chequered past was slowly revealed. When she suggested to housemates David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) that she have their baby, it meant that she would almost become part of Paul’s family, and that was too much for the businessman to bear.

He wanted to ensure that Nicolette would hand over the baby to David and Aaron, then have nothing more to do with them. As long as she and Chloe were still a couple, he knew that would never happen.

So, when his son Leo (Tim Kano) returned to Erinsborough in late 2020, Paul spotted an opportunity. Leo and Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) had previously dated, and Paul could use his son’s return as a way to drive Chloe and Nicolette apart.

The plan worked a little too well, and Nicolette skipped town after believing that Chloe and Leo had slept together.

Unfortunately, she took David and Aaron’s unborn baby with her. Paul used his private investigator to track her down to Canberra, where he confronted her and demanded that she hand over the now newborn baby.

Paul gave Nicolette $1 million in exchange for baby Isla, and made her promise that she would never return to Erinsborough again. She eventually agreed and handed over the baby, but, in a massive twist, it wasn’t her own.

David and Aaron found themselves fathering Abigail, a newborn baby girl of the same age, who just so happened to be Leo’s daughter.

When the truth came out, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) couldn’t believe that her husband would not only buy Nicolette’s baby, but would also force Nic to say goodbye to her mother, Jane (Annie Jones), with the promise that she would never return to Erinsborough.

That, topped with the fact that Paul drove Jesse (Cameron Robbie) out of town so as to ensure Terese didn’t find out about his $1 million debt, pushed Terese over the edge.

Terese had always known Paul would do anything to get what he wants, and it was far from the first time she’d doubted his moral compass, but this was too much. She ordered him out of No. 22 in dramatic style, and the pair have been separated ever since.

Their attempts at marriage counselling only pushed them further apart, and, when Terese took off her wedding ring and started drinking to numb the pain, it looked like their separation would be permanent.

Little by little, Terese’s feelings for Paul have begun to return.

She’s still torn, especially as she almost ended up developing feelings for his half-brother Glen, but ever since Paul saved her from falling from the roof of Lassiters, she’s been reminded of her love for him.

When she almost lost him in the storm that destroyed the Flamingo Bar, she decided to move into his Lassiters penthouse apartment to take care of him.

In the days that followed, she found that the spark that brought them together in the first place was well and truly there. With a bed-ridden Paul unable to get up to his usual tricks, there was nothing for them to do but spend some quality time together.

They return to marriage counselling this week, and finally make progress when Paul opens up about his childhood and his mother’s death, with it being suggested that his childhood issues could be the cause of his manipulative and controlling behaviour.

He truly seems to be a changed man, as he doesn’t even get angry when Terese confesses that she was developing feelings for his half-brother. Has the threat of losing Terese really caused Moneybags to turned a corner?

Sadly not. The ruthless Paul – who will stop at nothing to get what he wants – is still very much alive and well.

Next week, as Paul’s condition gradually improves, Terese reminds him that her stay at his Lassiters apartment is temporary. As soon as he’s feeling better, she’ll be moving back to 22 Ramsay Street.

This spooks him, and he fears he’s about to lose her all over again. Having her in the penthouse allows him to turn on the charm – if she leaves, they’ll go back to the brief and awkward work encounters they’ve endured for the last few months.

So, in an attempt to keep her close, the old Paul rears his ugly head.

Out of nowhere, his condition takes a turn for the worse. It takes Terese by surprise, and she instantly rushes to his side, wanting to take care of him. Suddenly, she’s more loving than ever.

It looks like Paul is faking his illness so as to stop Terese from leaving, and his plan works perfectly.

Before he knows it, Terese makes a huge decision – she’s ready for them to get back together. Taking care of Paul for the past couple of weeks has reignited their old bond, and she really believes he can change. If only she knew…

The only thing standing in his way is Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher). Dr Karl is stumped when Paul’s condition worsens – he was improving rapidly, what has gone wrong? When everything seems to be looking normal on the tests, Karl just can’t work out why Paul is worsening.

Paul is forced to stay one step ahead if his deception is going to work. Karl is stunned when he finds out he’s been sacked as Paul’s doctor and replaced with a new specialist.

However, Karl isn’t one to give up easily; despite no longer being Paul’s doctor, he continues to look into the mystery illness with the help of David.

With the pair of them inadvertently trying to foil Paul’s plot, will Paul get the ‘happily ever after’ with Terese that he so craves?

Neighbours airs these scenes air in the UK from Wednesday 2nd February, and one week later in Australia from Wednesday 9th February.

Here are the spoilers for next week on Neighbours:

8772 – Monday 31st January (UK) / Monday 7th February (Aus)

Leo is consumed with guilt and fear as Abigail is rushed to the hospital, inspiring Aaron and David to change directions with him.

Amidst a Ramsay Street cricket match, Levi uncovers why Freya came to Erinsborough in the first place, but she hasn’t convinced everyone.

8773 – Tuesday 1st February (UK) / Tuesday 8th February (Aus)

Running out of time and money, an impulsive Amy moves in with Toadie without telling Zara, worried that her daughter will have trouble adjusting to the change.

Freya talks Levi into taking her for a joyride in a police car.

8774 – Wednesday 2nd February (UK) / Wednesday 9th February (Aus)

After catching Freya red-handed, Roxy questions her intentions with Levi.

Zara is eager to impress the cool girls on their first beach day.

Paul is shaken when Terese reminds him her stay in the penthouse is temporary, triggering a return to past behaviours.

8775 – Thursday 3rd February (UK) / Thursday 10th February (Aus)

Paul’s deceit pays off, as Terese is acting even more loving towards him than before, but Karl is still baffled.

Ramsay Street is worried about Leo, who is so overwhelmed by grief and guilt that even a fishing trip can’t cheer him up.

8776 – Friday 4th February (UK) / Monday 14th February (Aus)

Paul is thrilled when Terese finally agrees to get back together.

Paul’s strange illness puzzles Karl, who is shocked to hear he has been replaced with a new specialist.

An overwhelmed Leo admits he’s avoiding spending time with Abigail because he’s afraid of hurting her again.