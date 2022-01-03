Neighbours Spoilers – Nicolette loses it at Leo’s investor meeting

Coming up on Neighbours in the UK and Australia, Vera Punt is back, and she makes her feelings for Leo and Nicolette clear, with dramatic consequences.

Neighbours returns to UK and Australian screens today, with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) facing an uncertain future, and Glen (Richard Huggett) under suspicion by Harlow (Jemma Donovan).

Thankfully, the tense mood is broken next week by the comedic return of Vera Punt, the eccentric resident of the Ramsay Street cul-de-sac’s rarely seen seventh house, who causes chaos wherever she goes.

Since Leo (Tim Kano) returned to Erinsborough in late 2021, he’s only had two things on his mind – Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) and his burgeoning winery business.

Sadly for Leo, things didn’t go as planned with Chloe – he decided that he wanted her back, but, while she was briefly tempted by his advances, she was engaged to Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes). Despite some doubts, she was truly in love with her fiancée, and refused to give into temptation with her old flame.

Unfortunately, Leo did succeed in breaking Chloe and Nic up when Nicolette discovered that the pair had spent a drunken evening together at the winery.

He bought the winery and vineyard off Pierce (Tim Robards / Don Hany) last year, and has set about making improvements. While his love life may have been a disaster, his business is thriving, and next week he hosts a lavish reception to pitch an idea to potential investors.

TV Week reports that he wants to expand the winery to include a whiskey and gin distillery, and thinks it could could be just what the businesses needs to catapult it to financial success.

He’s in need of a little extra money these days, after his ex-fling Britney (Montana Cox) arrived in town with his baby, Abigail – a huge shock, considering he didn’t even know she was pregnant.

Things start off well in next week’s pitch to investors, but they take an unexpected turn when Vera Punt turns up.

It’s fair to say Leo isn’t happy when Vera arrives. He’s seen the disasters that tend to follow her around, and knows her penchant for suing the Robinson businesses – can he keep his cool?

As Vera sits opposite Nicolette and her mother Jane (Annie Jones), she can’t keep her opinions to herself, and the conversation soon moves from business to matters of the heart.

She’s been watching the Ramsay Street drama unfold from behind her curtains, and all she wants to talk about is the love triangle between Leo, Nicolette and Chloe, and how it almost destroyed David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron’s (Matt Wilson) chance of fatherhood.

“Vera implies that Leo stole Chloe, angering Nicolette,” Tim Kano explained to TV Week.

Nicolette is furious, and, as tensions escalate, she throws her drink over Vera.

Leo is stunned that his meeting has turned into a disaster, but is secretly impressed with Nic for putting Vera in her place. He’s also happy when Britney throws her support behind him, and he begins feeling closer than ever to his ex – is love in the air?

“Leo is so pleased and happy,” adds Tim. “His feelings for [Britney] are growing back. She’s a beauty and he’s falling in love again.”

Will the disastrous business meeting actually bring Leo and Britney closer than ever before?

Neighbours airs Monday to Friday at 1:45pm and 6pm on Channel 5 in the UK, and Monday to Thursday at 6:30pm on 10 Peach in Australia.

Here are the full spoilers for the next two week of Neighbours in 2022:

8752 – Monday 3rd January (UK / Aus)

Ned decides he’s all in with Amy once and for all, and the poly relationship is back on track.

Roxy’s theory that Harlow is developing psychopathic tendencies like her dad is at the front of both David and Paul’s mind, as Harlow continues to show no sympathy for Terese.

8753 – Tuesday 4th January (UK / Aus)

Kyle has unwittingly hired Mick Allsop as the wedding planner, and Sheila and Roxy are horrified, but he makes a bid to keep the job.

Amy’s thrilled to see Zara, and is willing to do anything to get a second chance with her daughter, but is embarrassed at what she walked into.

8754 – Wednesday 5th January (UK / Aus)

When Amy realises there is a good chance Zara will find out about her polyamorous relationship from someone else anyway, she decides she needs to come clean with her.

Harlow is furious that Glen is acting as Terese’s guard dog and is determined to find dirt on him.

8755 – Thursday 6th January (UK / Aus)

Harlow’s still on Glen’s back about what he’s hiding in his safe.

Roxy has yet to secure her bridesmaids, and she’s disheartened when she finds no success with asking Terese or Harlow.

Terese has a support network committed to helping her, but she’s tired of being babysat.

8756 – Friday 7th January (UK) / Monday 10th January (Aus)

Terese expects judgement and backlash from Glen after he catches her in a moment of weakness.

David asks Paul over for dinner, but the evening starts off badly, with Paul constantly turning the conversation to Terese.

Roxy is ecstatic to have her mother back in town ahead of the wedding.

8757 – Monday 10th January (UK) / Tuesday 11th January (Aus)

Leo’s pitch lunch for his barrel investment gets off to a good start, but he’s thrown by the appearance of an unexpected guest.

Roxy is deeply hurt to learn that Gemma doesn’t support her wedding.

Later, as Roxy celebrates with her bridal party, she’s confronted by a furious Harlow.

8758 – Tuesday 11th January (UK) / Wednesday 12th January (Aus)

Roxy is furious with Harlow for her outburst, and confronts Harlow for checking out of her life.

It’s full steam ahead for the wedding as Kyle and Roxy work with Mick to make all the plans.

Amy’s struggling to keep Zara happy and turns to Toadie and Susan for help.

8759 – Wednesday 12th January (UK) / Thursday 13th January (Aus)

Zara takes Hendrix’s advice and asks Amy to cool things with the guys while she’s there.

Melanie notices Glen’s intense behaviour around Terese’s discovery of her wedding ring.

The more time Britney spends with Leo, the closer she feels to him.

8760 – Thursday 13th January (UK) / Monday 17th January (Aus)

Glen is thrown when Terese offers him a room at her place, hoping he will be her sober companion.

Levi’s left reeling by a false accusation from Zara, and Amy doesn’t know what to believe.

Zara’s selfish behaviour continues to frustrate Toadie.

8761 – Friday 14th January (UK) / Tuesday 18th January (Aus)

Toadie is horrified to discover the jelly shot that was given to Nell was full of vodka, thanks to Zara.

Roxy and Kyle are excited for their hen and stag parties, but things take a turn when Roxy finds out Mick has managed to upset everyone in the wedding party.