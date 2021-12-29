Neighbours stars tease 2022 storylines and spoilers

Over the past two weeks, the stars of Neighbours have taken to social media to tease what’s coming up when the show returns in January.

The UK Twitter account – @NeighboursTV – has posted a number of videos, featuring the actors behind Mackenzie, Hendrix, Leo, Britney, Amy and Roxy discussing what their characters will be getting up to when the show returns next week.

Almost all of the videos reference the upcoming wedding of Roxy (Zima Anderson) and Kyle (Chris Milligan), which is set to take Erinsborough by storm when the big day arrives in just a few weeks time.

The cast all appear to be wearing the same outfits that they’ll be wearing in the big episode, which we already know will end in disaster when a storm hits the suburb!

“Tears, laughter and heartbreak” for Hendrix?

A new teen on the block and a whole heap of drama for Hendrix in 2022! #Neighbours pic.twitter.com/4i6LFAV9s7 — Neighbours (@NeighboursTV) December 27, 2021

“What’s to come for Hendrix in 2022?” asks Benny, the actor behind Hendrix Greyson.

“There is a new teen coming to the show, and Hendrix finds himself in a role of a bit of a mentor.”

The teen he’s referring to is Amy’s daughter Zara, played by Freya Van Dyke. She arrives in Erinsborough in the second episode of the new year, on Tuesday 4th January, and causes quite a stir when she interrupts her mum in bed with Ned (Ben Hall) and Levi (Richie Morris).

Zara is set to take issue with her mum’s new relationships, as she’s worried that it’ll leave Amy with no time for her. Hendrix has plenty of experience in that department, having taken issue with Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) when he first moved to Erinsborough:

“When I moved here to live with my dad, I didn’t want my new step mum getting in the way,” Hendrix explains to the newcomer. “I kind of fell in love with her … they ended up getting a divorce.”

While Chloe and Pierce may now be divorced, Hendrix and Chloe get on better than ever. Will Zara take Hendrix’s advice on board, and get to know Amy’s two boyfriends a little better? Hopefully without falling in love with either of them…

The clip also shows that newcomer Zara takes a job at Harold’s, so it looks like she’ll be sticking around to get to know her mum.

Benny also hints that there’s much emotion coming our way next year – “there will be tears, there will be laughter, there’ll be heartbreak” – before a shot of Harlow seemingly nonplussed about Kyle’s cancer diagnosis.

With the residents of Ramsay Street starting to suspect that Harlow is following in her father’s footsteps, will she be the cause of the tears or heartbreak?

Could the tears come in the form of a breakup?

“Will Hendrix and Mackenzie stay together?” Benny asks.

Or, with fans speculating that Hendrix may be the death set to rock Erinsborough early in the new year, will it be the upcoming disaster that tears the loved up teens apart?

“Disaster” strikes Leo and Britney?

Will these two be our power couple of 2022? 💘 #Neighbours pic.twitter.com/oQXT0pecFA — Neighbours (@NeighboursTV) December 29, 2021

“So, what’s coming up for Britney and Leo in 2022?” asks Tim Kano, who plays Leo.

“There’s a wedding,” he continues, before a shot of Leo at Paul’s Lassiters penthouse apartment, where he asks Britney to be his plus one to the wedding.

“I’d love to go,” she tells him with a smile.

Then, both Tim and Montana Cox, who plays Britney, add in unison – “disaster!”

It seems that, while the pair appear loved up in the promo, things won’t be too easy for the recently reunited parents. Another clip in the social media video shows Leo and Nicolette talking, with Nic joyfully exclaiming that “you two are going to make the perfect couple the second time round!”

However, it seems that romance isn’t on Leo’s mind, as he asks with a scowl, “sorry, what?”

Again in unison, the actors hint that “babies” will play a big part in the pair’s 2022, before a clip of the two at the Flamingo Bar, presumably at the wedding reception.

Referring to their budding relationship, Montana asks, “will we make it work?”, to which Tim replies, “I hope so!”

Will they become Erinsborough’s hottest couple of 2022? Only time will tell…

“Heartbreak” and “very hard times” for Roxy

We heard wedding bells too, Roxy! Our bride-to-be has a big year ahead of her! 💒 #Neighbours pic.twitter.com/lui5g9EnWO — Neighbours (@NeighboursTV) December 20, 2021

“Okay, so what is in store for Roxy in 2022?” asks Zima Anderson, who’s played Roxy Willis since she arrived in Erinsborough in 2019.

“Wait, did I just hear wedding bells?” she asks with a smirk. “I think I did.”

However, while the recent Neighbours 2022 promo seems to prove that the couple will make it to the aisle, it seems that there’s tragedy yet to come. Zima adds that there’ll be “heartbreak” and “very hard times” in the new year.

Harlow’s recent personality change will also cause issues before their big day, as Zima comments that “Roxy and Harlow’s friendship may never be the same!”

In a clip of upcoming episodes, Roxy tells Harlow that “maybe you shouldn’t come to the wedding.” It seems Harlow still can’t see that she’s pushing people away, as she responds with “are you serious?”, complete with a disgusted look on her face.

“Some of Roxy’s family members stop by,” Zima adds, before a clip of Roxy with her mum Gemma, who is set to arrive in the first week of the new year.

It seems Gemma (Beth Buchanan) won’t take too kindly to Roxy’s wedding plans.

“I want to spend the rest of my life with him,” Roxy tells her mum, but she makes her feelings very clear, as she warns her daughter that “you’re going to regret it.”

Amy’s relationship future questioned

Love and (kind of) long lost daughters – there's plenty to come for Amy in 2022! #Neighbours pic.twitter.com/UIDXsX0lHz — Neighbours (@NeighboursTV) December 14, 2021

Amy Greenwood has only been back in Ramsay Street for a year – first reappearing in December 2020 after two decades away from the street – but she’s already caused quite a stir.

She quickly hit it off with Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan), and the pair got together shortly after his and Dipi’s (Sharon Johal) separation. However, Shane broke things off shortly after, as he reunited with his wife and they left for a fresh start in Sydney.

Not long after, Amy and Ned hooked up, but their no-strings-attached fling got complicated when Amy also started seeing Levi.

When she struggled to choose between them, Ned suggested that they start a polyamorous relationship – Amy would have two boyfriends, who would each be exclusive to her – and that relationship dominated the latter half of 2021.

While they’ve had their ups and downs, they’re set to start 2022 in a good place, with Ned fully committing to the unconventional relationship. However, a new character is set to disrupt that.

Jacinta Stapleton teases: “What’s coming up for Amy is that one of her three children come to Erinsborough.”

“Well, Amy’s been enjoying her polyamorous relationship,” Jacinta continues. “But there is a bit of heartbreak on the way. Who will it be?”

In the return episode, airing Monday 3rd January in both the UK and Australia, Amy reveals to the guys the dream she had just a few weeks ago.

“You dreamt we had a threesome?” asks Ned with shock, as the three share a drink on the sofa at Amy’s Lassiters apartment. He seems far more amused than disgusted at the idea, as Levi cracks up with laughter. Are Amy’s dreams about to come true?

However, she also suggests that there’s trouble ahead, as she ponders: “Will Amy, Levi and Ned stay together? It’s anyone’s guess.”

Jacinta also references the storm which is set to disrupt Kyle and Roxy’s wedding. In another new clip, we see Ned acting as the photographer at the wedding, as Amy propositions him to join her on the dance floor.

“So we’re all there celebrating this beautiful wedding and then tragedy strikes.”

“Friendship tested” for Mackenzie

Wedding duties and friendship fallouts? We're so excited to see what Mackenzie gets up to in 2022. 💖 #Neighbours pic.twitter.com/eOSXUiTKw7 — Neighbours (@NeighboursTV) December 16, 2021

Georgie Stone, the actress behind Mackenzie Hargreaves, asks “So, what’s to come in 2022 for Mackenzie?”

“You will see Mackenzie involved in the wedding coming up,” she teases, before the video gives us a glimpse of Roxy asking her to be her bridesmaid.

However, new spoilers have teased that Mackenzie may not be Roxy’s first choice, with both Harlow and Terese turning her down.

“Mackenzie’s relationship with Harlow is tested,” she adds, as a clip shows Harlow explain that she’s hiding away in the Flamingo bar so that people stay off her back.

“People, as in me?” asks Mackenzie, still confused as to why her former best friend is giving her the cold shoulder. Is Harlow set to come between Mackenzie and her boyfriend in 2022?

“Mackenzie and Hendrix’s relationship, you know, are they going to stay together? Is anything going to happen?”

“Well, my friends, you’re just going to have to watch Neighbours to find out.”

We’ll certainly be watching!

Neighbours returns to UK and Australian screens on Monday 3rd January.

In the UK, the show returns at 2:30pm and 6pm on Channel 5, before the afternoon showing returns to its usual 1:45pm slot from Tuesday 4th January. In Australia, Neighbours airs at 6pm Monday–Thursday on 10 Peach.

Here’s the full spoilers for the first week of Neighbours in 2022:

8752 – Monday 3rd January (UK / Aus)

Ned decides he’s all in with Amy once and for all, and the poly relationship is back on track.

Roxy’s theory that Harlow is developing psychopathic tendencies like her dad is at the front of both David and Paul’s mind, as Harlow continues to show no sympathy for Terese.

8753 – Tuesday 4th January (UK / Aus)

Kyle has unwittingly hired Mick Allsop as the wedding planner, and Sheila and Roxy are horrified, but he makes a bid to keep the job.

Amy’s thrilled to see Zara, and is willing to do anything to get a second chance with her daughter, but is embarrassed at what she walked into.

8754 – Wednesday 5th January (UK / Aus)

When Amy realises there is a good chance Zara will find out about her polyamorous relationship from someone else anyway, she decides she needs to come clean with her.

Harlow is furious that Glen is acting as Terese’s guard dog and is determined to find dirt on him.

8755 – Thursday 6th January (UK / Aus)

Harlow’s still on Glen’s back about what he’s hiding in his safe.

Roxy has yet to secure her bridesmaids, and she’s disheartened when she finds no success with asking Terese or Harlow.

Terese has a support network committed to helping her, but she’s tired of being babysat.

8756 – Friday 7th January (UK) / Monday 10th January (Aus)

Terese expects judgement and backlash from Glen after he catches her in a moment of weakness.

David asks Paul over for dinner, but the evening starts off badly, with Paul constantly turning the conversation to Terese.

Roxy is ecstatic to have her mother back in town ahead of the wedding.