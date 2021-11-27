Neighbours Spoilers – Terese’s life hangs in the balance in Season Finale

As the 2021 season of Neighbours in the UK and Australia comes to its climax, Terese’s slip back into alcoholism endangers her life.

It’s been a big year for Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

The savvy businesswoman began 2021 by taking a stand against Australia Day, and acknowledging how her words in the past and her attitude to the day were offensive to the First Nations people of Australia.

She was forced to referee the rivalry between Amy (Jacinta Stapleton) and Roxy (Zima Anderson) as the pair battled it out for the role of manager at the Flamingo Bar.

Then, after learning confidential information was being leaked to the Quill Group, Terese discovered that Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) was in fact the illegitimate son of Julie Quill – the woman responsible for the death of her son, Josh (Harley Bonner), back in 2016.

As if all that wasn’t enough, after learning Paul (Stefan Dennis) paid Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) off in exchange for her child and plotted against both Jesse and Brent (Texas Watterston), Terese asked for a separation from her husband, just two years after they got married.

Ever since, he’s been doing whatever he can to win her back… to no avail!

The arrival of Paul’s half-brother Glen (Richard Huggett) threw yet another a spanner in the works.

Not only has he admitted to being back in Erinsborough to protect Terese and win his affections, but he also found her wedding ring on the beach in Queensland that she took off during her lapse back into alcoholism.

Since his meddling, Terese has found herself questioning her marriage like never before.

Next week, she allows herself to get close to Paul again. At the Police Ball, she is wooed by his charm and gives into his request for one dance.

In the moment, it’s almost as if they had just married. As the pair share the intimate moment, Paul is elated that he’s back in his wife’s orbit.

But for Terese, it pushes her over the edge.

Rushing off, she finds herself hitting the bottle again. Thankfully, Glen stumbles across her and is able to comfort her once again, but is dismayed when he finds her deliriously talking about getting back with Paul.

Then, in the final week of the year, the drama ramps up.

After their dance and her drunken night, Terese agrees to Paul’s idea of attending marriage counselling. She’s surprised when Paul suggests it, and thinks maybe it’s a sign that he really is willing to change if it means saving their relationship.

Unfortunately, despite Paul hoping it’d bring the pair together, all it does is drive a wedge further between them as it emerges that the couple have varying outlooks.

And it seems that this could be enough to push Terese over the edge.

As Christmas approaches, the Lassiters General Manager, now fully in the clutches of her alcoholism, decides she doesn’t want to spend time with any of her loved ones. Terese makes up a lie in order to achieve her goal, but it seems her choice will put her life in peril.

Heading up to the Lassiters rooftop for a lone Christmas, Terese indulges in a bottle of wine.

It’s not long before she’s caught red handed by Harlow (Jemma Donovan) who has been nothing except a meddler, trying to push her and Paul back together. With the truth out in the open, Terese is horrified.

Worse still, Harlow tries to show Terese the private investigator’s report into Glen, an attempt to prove that he can’t be trusted, and that Terese should choose her grandfather over the newcomer.

Terese is fed up of Harlow’s medaling and goes to throw the report off the building. Unfortunately, she’s unsteady on her feet, and, as she throws the report, she finds herself going with it!

A drunken Terese stumbles over the edge of the Lassiters rooftop. With the base of the Lassiters complex ten storeys down, all she can do is hold on for dear life!

Will she suffer the same grisly fate as her brother-in-law Glen back in 1992? Or is there a knight in shining armour just around the corner, waiting to save her?

Viewers will have to wait until 2022 to find out!

Australian viewers will see these scenes from Thursday 25th November, while UK viewers will have to wait just a few days more, until Tuesday 30th November.

The 2021 Season Finale airs in Australia on Thursday 9th December, and in the UK on Friday 10th December.

Neighbours will return to screens on Monday 3rd January 2022.

Don’t forget for the first time in Neighbours history, the UK will see episodes before Australia! Read more…

Here’s the full spoilers for the final two weeks of Neighbours for 2021:

8742 – Monday 29th November (UK)

Ned, Levi and Amy’s time at the party is ruined when Mick arrives in a highly offensive costume.

Not wanting to upset Nell, who asked her to speak to Sonya from beyond the grave, Melanie tells her that Sonya loves her dress.

Realising that Terese losing her wedding ring may work to his advantage, Paul ends up making another faux pas that backfires terribly.

8743 – Tuesday 30th November (UK)

Paul is deeply wounded when he learns that Glen may have been involved in Terese’s decision.

Chloe offers Nicolette a spare ticket to a concert in the city.

8744 – Wednesday 1st December (UK) / Monday 29th November (Aus)

After learning the real reason for Glen coming to Erinsborough, Paul goes on the warpath.

After returning from his trip and learning about Kyle’s diagnosis, Hendrix feels terrible he hasn’t been there for his friend.

It seems like romance might be in the air between Nicolette and Chloe, but Nicolette is not so sure.

8745 – Thursday 2nd December (UK) / Tuesday 30th November (Aus)

Melanie and Toadie are suffering the effects of Nell asking to speak with Sonya through the crystal ball.

Chloe and Nicolette discuss their kiss, but Chloe is shocked by what Nicolette wants.

8746 – Friday 3rd December (UK) / Wednesday 1st December (Aus)

After the crystal ball breaks, Melanie has a more mature conversation with Nell and finally gets through to her.

Worried that Levi’s colleagues will upset Amy at the Police Ball, Ned urges them both to call off their plans.

Mackenzie is unnerved by Harlow’s seeming lacking of compassion, negativity, and her demanding.

8747 – Monday 6th December (UK) / Thursday 2nd December (Aus)

Terese allows herself one dance with Paul at the Police Ball.

Kyle insists that he’s feeling okay to take Roxy to the Ball, but the nausea strikes.

Levi and Ned get into a bidding war over a holiday for Amy, grabbing the attention of Levi’s co-worker Reuben.

8748 – Tuesday 7th December (UK) / Monday 6th December (Aus)

After getting kicked out of the Police Ball, Ned and Levi are blaming each other, and Ned feels emboldened to make one last play for Amy to dump Levi.

Feeling closer to Terese after their dance at the ball, Paul asks if she will try marriage counselling.

8749 – Wednesday 8th December (UK) / Tuesday 7th December (Aus)

When discussions turn to Christmas plans, the parenting trio find themselves at odds.

With Roxy working, Kyle decides to plan the wedding himself, much to Sheila’s concern.

Terese accepts Paul’s proposal of marriage counselling, but during their first session, it’s apparent they each have different goals.

8750 – Thursday 9th December (UK) / Wednesday 8th December (Aus)

Mackenzie tries to make an effort with Harlow, but Harlow only comes across as aloof.

Roxy worries about her as well, after learning she has been visiting her dad in prison.

Tension reigns in the Tanaka house as the standoff over where everyone wants to be for Christmas continues.

8751 – Friday 10th December (UK) / Thursday 9th December (Aus) – 2021 Season Finale

Christmas in the Tanaka House gets off to a promising start, despite Jane and Nicolette’s stress about spending the day with Paul.

Desperate to escape her pain, Terese lies to everyone about where she plans to spend Christmas in order to get some time alone.