Neighbours Spoilers – Huge medical shocks for Melanie and Kyle!

Coming up on next week’s Neighbours in the UK, there are health concerns across Erinsborough, as Melanie learns she has osteoporosis, and Kyle reveals the truth behind his visit to ‘Franga’.

These episodes will air from Monday 1st November.

This week, poor Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) falls over and hurts her wrist whilst wrestling with Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), aka The Law Man. When David (Takaya Honda) realises that she has managed to suffer a fracture after landing on a mattress, he’s concerned and wants to run some further tests.

Later in the week, she receives a diagnosis that shocks her to her core.

It’s no secret that Melanie is a little bit older than Toadie. In fact, when his two children Nell (Scarlett Anderson) and Hugo (John Turner) began calling her grandma shortly after meeting her, it awkwardly brought their 14-year age difference to the forefront.

This hasn’t stopped the pair, and they’re quite happy together, proving that just because there’s an age difference, doesn’t mean that happiness can’t be found.

However, this week, Melanie learns that there’s more than just a broken wrist going on.

She doesn’t give the wrist fracture much thought at first, thinking it was a one-off embarrassing accident; however, when she’s told that her injury might be the result of osteoporosis, Melanie shuts down.

The thought of undergoing a bone density scan seems ridiculous to her, and she does her best to avoid the subject with Toadie. In her mind, it’s just another reminder that she’s getting older… and that she is quite a bit older than her boyfriend.

After a bit of talking around, Melanie finally undergoes the scan. It confirms her worst fears, as Doctor David confirms that she does indeed have the illness.

How will she react, and will it affect her relationship with Toadie?

Meanwhile, it seems there’s another diagnosis in Ramsay Street set to take residents by surprise.

It’s been several weeks since the residents of Ramsay Street took to the testicular cancer testing booth set up at Lassiters, an initiative to diagnose potential cancerous lumps whilst reducing the embarrassment of a face-to-face appointment.

But it seems the fallout is continuing.

After a lengthy stint of ‘do I? don’t I?’. Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) was elated to learn that the lump on his testicle wasn’t cancer after all.

However, after watching what his friend went through, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) did a self check and was horrified to find a lump.

He knew what it could be straight away, but instead of going to a GP in Erinsborough, he packed up and headed to Frankston under the guise of a fishing trip. In truth, he went to see his family GP to make sure that he was getting the best possible treatment.

Before he left, he revealed to his girlfriend Roxy (Zima Anderson) the truth behind his mysterious and hastily organised visit, after she caught him mid phone conversation with his ex-wife Georgia (Saskia Hampele).

Now, Kyle returns to Erinsborough and breaks the worrying news to Roxy.

Later that night, he stumbles across Toadie who asks after his cousin. Believing that Georgia might be pregnant, he begins to play 20 questions with Kyle. It’s there that the tradie feels backed into a corner.

He reveals to Toadie that he wanted to wait until the right time to tell him the truth about his visit because he thought it might hit a little too close to home.

It doesn’t take long for his friend to realise it must have something to do with cancer.

With Toadie now in the know, Kyle explains that he felt his testicles in the shower and found the lump. After seeing his family GP, it was confirmed he did in fact have testicular cancer. Now, he’s playing a waiting game to learn whether it has spread to his lymph nodes.

While his results are up in the air, one thing is certain – Kyle is going to have to say goodbye to one of ‘the boys’, as he puts it.

The big question is, what will Kyle’s supplementary tests reveal?

Are we going to be saying goodbye to another Ramsay Street resident sooner than we anticipated?

Elsewhere, Levi (Richie Morris) and Felicity’s (Isabella Giovinazzo) rendezvous continues, much to Amy’s (Jacinta Stapleton) chagrin.

Last week, their new flirty fling was threatened when a jealous Amy accidental threw Levi’s phone into Lassiters lake. However, with a new phone, Levi is able to get back into contact with Felicity, who isn’t happy that he ghosted her.

It’s not long before Levi learns about her text and puts two and two together – Amy had seen the text, which is why his phone was in her hand!

More determined than ever, despite Amy’s pleas to the contrary, Levi agrees to another date with Felicity.

“He deserves someone like her,” his grandmother Sheila (Colette Mann) tells Amy, the bitter feud between the two women growing with every passing day.

However, when Amy comes face to face with Felicity, she can’t hold her tongue and reveals, albeit accidentally, that she and Levi are in an open relationship.

Whoops!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

Monday 1st November (8722)

Mackenzie and Hendrix are roped into Toadie’s lounge-based wrestling match, which only piques their mutual sexual frustrations.

Paul makes inquiries into criminal lawyers, rattling Nicolette and Jane to the point that Jane offers Paul a deal she thinks he can’t refuse.

While wrestling, Melanie slips and fractures her wrist, with the damage suggesting that she may be at risk of osteoporosis.

Tuesday 2nd November (8723)

When Terese opens up to Harlow about missing Paul, Harlow probes for more information and her next move is one that breaks Terese’s trust completely.

A conflicted Aaron gets advice from Toadie to take up Paul’s offer.

Wednesday 3rd November (8724)

At their first meeting with the lawyers, Aaron becomes nervous when he realises their custody battle will involve a full character assassination of Nicolette.

Paul’s making Terese very shaky and she’s on the edge of a breakdown.

Thursday 4th November (8725)

Toadie thinks he knows what Kyle’s hiding and when he confronts Kyle with the scenario, he’s shocked by what he finds out.

Chloe finds Terese in the nick of time, pouring the wine down the sink and being there for her as a friend.

Friday 5th November (8726)

Things are starting to unravel for Amy and she’s soon on the outer with both her boyfriends.

Kyle’s been keeping his secret quiet, not wanting his family to know before he has a clear idea of what he’s dealing with.

After throwing Harlow out after her grandfather, Terese begins to question whether the words of Paul’s ex-wives are finally coming true. Distraught, she contemplates a bottle of wine in the fridge. Will she break her sobriety?

Read more…

Neighbours Most Popular Character Vote for your favourite ever Neighbours character in Back to the Bay's first 'Most Popular Character' poll. Enter your first, second and third choices. Your first choice will get 3 points, your second choice gets 2 points, and your third choice gets 1 point. If you vote more than once, your final entry will be used. Please enter both first and surnames so we definitely know which character you mean. Voting is open until 30th November. Email address

Favourite Character 1

Favourite Character 2

Favourite Character 3

