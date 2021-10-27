Neighbours Spoilers – Will Terese hit the bottle?

Coming up on next week’s Neighbours in the UK, Nicolette decides to battle David and Aaron, while Terese battles the bottle in the wake of her marriage breakdown!

These episodes will air from Monday 1st November.

Battles lines have been drawn in the sand this week in Ramsay Street, and it seems that it’s only going to get worse before it gets better.

No. 32. Once a loving household, now full of hostility and anguish. When trio David (Takaya Honda), Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) drunkenly dove head first into a turkey baster conception, they never pictured themselves battling it out for custody 12 months later.

“If this is how it’s going to be, you give us no choice,” David said to the mother of his child, a growing anger in his eyes.

“We’ll fight it out in court.”

The words send chills down the fiery redhead’s spine. Before long, the trio go their separate ways. While David tries to calm down, his husband Aaron can’t quite believe the words that came out of his normally placid mouth.

When David finally does calm down, the pair find themselves at loggerheads. Aaron doesn’t want to take Nicolette to court – she’s doing what instinctively is right and he recognises that. But David doesn’t think that she can be trusted.

Aaron thinks that going down the path of custody could result in not only a lengthy court battle, but it could turn ugly and set neighbour against neighbour.

But that doesn’t deter David.

“Things got ugly when she ran off with our child,” he reminds Aaron.

They soon learn that David’s father Paul (Stefan Dennis) has engaged a lawyer for them. But when the couple find Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and discuss their new representation with him, they are stunned to learn that Juliana is in fact a criminal lawyer, not the family lawyer they were expecting.

It’s here that they realise Paul isn’t mucking around.

Still reluctant, Aaron takes some convincing but finally agrees to meet with the lawyer to discuss their custody options.

However, when a distraught Nicolette learns that lawyers are getting involved, her mother Jane (Annie Jones) is forced to play the only hand she can.

Heading straight to Paul, she attempts to cut him a deal. If he calls off the lawyers, she will forgive him for everything – the lying, the deception, the $1million to buy Nicolette’s baby. It’s a tempting offer for him – the thought of having his dear friend back in his life – but where his children are concerned, he has to do what is in their best interest.

So does Jane. At lunch with Nicolette and partner Clive (Geoff Paine), Jane tries to assuage her daughter’s nerves, but without luck. Nicolette asks her once nemesis Clive for help, and he offers up the number of a lawyer he has used in the past.

She’s thrilled to finally have some representation, but it doesn’t calm her nerves.

“Everyone makes mistakes,” Clive tells her, in an attempt to reassure.

But the distressed mother believes that her opposition – “Doctor David”, as she calls him – is squeaky clean.

“Actually…,” Clive says, before stopping himself.

Although Nicolette notes there is something to be mined, Clive refuses to give up the information that could turn the paternity battle on its head.

When she does her own digging, she learns that David was dismissed from the surgical program thanks to his malpractice at the hospital.

With some ammunition under her belt, Nicolette feels a little less nervous about the upcoming storm that is about the hit.

The gloves are off!

Will Nicolette be able to convince a judge that she should have joint custody, or will David and Aaron be successful in their bid to take her away?

Meanwhile, a family lawyer could be required by another household, as the marriage between Paul and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) continues to deteriorate.

Not only has Terese thrown her husband out of her house, but, this week, she orders his granddaughter Harlow (Jemma Donovan) to leave too.

After opening up about her feelings to Harlow in an emotional moment, Terese is soon approached by Paul, who once again apologises for everything he’s done. This time, he tells her exactly what she wants to hear.

Unfortunately, Terese realises exactly what has happened – Harlow has gone straight to Paul and told him everything, hoping to use Terese’s own words to win her over!

She’s unapologetic, and even goes so far as to blame Terese for the dissolution of the marriage.

Fuming, Terese tells Harlow to pack her bags – she’s no longer welcome in No. 22!

As Harlow heads to the penthouse to join her grandfather, Terese begins to struggle mentally.

By herself, she flashes back to 2019, when Paul’s four ex-wives – Gail (Fiona Corke), Christina (Gillian Blakeney), Lyn (Janet Andrewartha) and Rebecca (Jane Hall) – all descended on Ramsay Street ahead of his wedding to Terese in order to warn her about marrying him.

“You’re having nightmares about being married to Paul,” Lyn said.

“Be careful Terese, he damages people,” Gail warned.

“Can you seriously tell me that things have never been that toxic between the two of you?” Rebecca asked.

With the pain of Paul’s deceit fresh in her mind, Terese heads to the fridge and grasps a bottle of wine.

Her gaze firmly fixed on it, will the recovering alcoholic give into temptation and hit the bottle to deal with her pain?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

Monday 1st November (8722)

Mackenzie and Hendrix are roped into Toadie’s lounge-based wrestling match, which only piques their mutual sexual frustrations.

Paul makes inquiries into criminal lawyers, rattling Nicolette and Jane to the point that Jane offers Paul a deal she thinks he can’t refuse.

While wrestling, Melanie slips and fractures her wrist, with the damage suggesting that she may be at risk of osteoporosis.

Tuesday 2nd November (8723)

When Terese opens up to Harlow about missing Paul, Harlow probes for more information and her next move is one that breaks Terese’s trust completely.

A conflicted Aaron gets advice from Toadie to take up Paul’s offer.

Wednesday 3rd November (8724)

At their first meeting with the lawyers, Aaron becomes nervous when he realises their custody battle will involve a full character assassination of Nicolette.

Paul’s making Terese very shaky and she’s on the edge of a breakdown.

Thursday 4th November (8725)

Toadie thinks he knows what Kyle’s hiding and when he confronts Kyle with the scenario, he’s shocked by what he finds out.

Chloe finds Terese in the nick of time, pouring the wine down the sink and being there for her as a friend.

Friday 5th November (8726)

Things are starting to unravel for Amy and she’s soon on the outer with both her boyfriends.

Kyle’s been keeping his secret quiet, not wanting his family to know before he has a clear idea of what he’s dealing with.

