Home and Away Spoilers – Marilyn’s new attitude shocks the bay

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Marilyn is released from hospital, but her friends soon notice that she doesn’t quite seem herself…

Marilyn (Emily Symons) initially seemed to escape unscathed from the attack that left many Summer Bay residents hospitalised. She was discharged from Northern Districts after a quick once-over, and was already back working her usual shift at The Diner the following day.

Considering both Tane (Ethan Browne) and Martha (Belinda Giblin) were left unconscious after a poisonous gas was released into the air vents at Martha’s charity fundraiser event, she considered herself one of the lucky ones.

However, a few days later, disaster struck. As she made the short journey home after a late shift, she started to feel dizzy, and soon collapsed to the ground. Her handbag fell just out of reach, meaning she couldn’t phone for help, and the fact it was late at night in the peaceful beachside town meant there were no passers by to hear her weak shouts for help.

It was on Mackenzie (Emily Weir) to save the day the following morning, as she heard Marilyn crying out. Poor Maz had spent the whole night on the floor, and still didn’t have the strength to pick herself back up.

Last week, Logan (Harley Bonner), Northern Districts’ new Head of ED, placed her on a ventilator, but struggled to make a diagnosis. He ruled out a viral or bacterial infection, and knew it must have something to do with the poison gas that filled Salt, but he couldn’t figure out the connection.

“She’s a mystery,” he told new girlfriend Mackenzie.

Her friends endured an anxious few days as she remained stable in the medically induced coma, but showed no sign of improvement. Alf (Ray Meagher) and John took it in turns to remain by her bedside, hopeful their presence may at least offer her some comfort.

Eventually, the new doc decided on a similar tactic to the one he’d used on Tane a few days earlier – bringing her out of her medically induced coma, and hope that it provided them with some answers.

Fortunately, Maz woke up able to breathe on her own, and seemed to be fully aware of her surroundings. She knew where she was, and, apart from the fact that she hasn’t yet regained feeling in her legs, everything seemed to be okay.

She even seemed to be in good spirits – that was, until she caught sight of John (Shane Withington)!

The pair may be divorced, but they managed to remain civil with each other throughout the breakup – something of a necessity when they both live in the same small town.

However, even his presence in Marilyn’s hospital room seemed to fill her with disgust. She ordered him out, reminding him that Susie secured their divorce, and telling him that “whatever happens to me from now on is none of your business.”

Logan seemed stunned. He may not have been in the bay long, but he’s been around long enough to know that John and Marilyn are usually on good terms, and that Maz would never speak to anyone like that.

This week, it seems the new abrupt Marilyn is here to stay, and has a few more surprises up her sleeve.

Logan, having double checked with Irene (Lynne McGranger) and John that Maz is indeed acting out of character, confronts her and tells her that he’s concerned about her behaviour.

Her terse response only confirms his suspicious – “Excuse me? You don’t even know me!”

“But your friends do,” he explains. “And they’re worried.”

Yet it seems she’s going to do everything in her power to push away her friends. She ignores Logan’s concerns and heads to the Diner in search of a feed, but Irene and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) are in for a shock when their usually sweet friend and colleague places her order.

“Are you guys going to stand around like statues all day, or is someone gonna make me a cup of coffee?” she asks with an uncharacteristically patronising smirk, leaving her Diner colleagues dumbstruck.

Leah throws Justin an amused smile, but she knows her behaviour is cause for concern.

Yet her sarcastic coffee order is nothing compared to her food order. When Irene sheepishly heads to her table, she’s taken aback when her staunch vegetarian best friend asks for the burger, making it very clear that she doesn’t want a veggie one.

“In all the years I’ve known you, love, you have never ever ordered a burger,” Irene comments, a little confused.

“Well, I have never thrown a punch either, but there’s a first time for everything, right?” Maz replies, the threat leaving Irene lost for words.

“Could you please bring me a beef burger, made with cow!”

Things get worse later on, when Marilyn spots a change to the Diner’s roster, and she realises she’s been replaced by Chloe (Sam Barrett) on one of her shifts. She flies into a rage, and Irene realises that they’ve got a real problem on their hands.

It’s clear the organophosphate exposure has transformed Marilyn’s personality, and not for the better.

Can Logan find a cure, or will Summer Bay have to get used to this new Maz?

UK viewers will see these scenes in early 2022.

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Anne kidnaps Tane and Felicity and prepares one final act of revenge… will anyone find them in time?

Read more…

Here’s the full spoilers for the next week of Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 25th October (7684)

Marilyn has a change of attitude. Dean and Ziggy’s chemistry is strong. Logan thinks he’s missed something in his diagnosis.

Tuesday 26th October (7685)

Theo and Ryder face off in their first challenge. Dean wants to overcome his hurdle. Marilyn’s out of character behaviour continues.

Wednesday 27th October (7686)

Irene does her best with Marilyn. Cash feels helpless while Felicity’s missing. Ryder dares Theo to another challenge.

Thursday 28th October (7687–7689)

Theo chalks up a win. Tane’s in danger again. Marilyn continues on her warpath.

Will Felicity and Tane be found in time? Irene draws the line with Marilyn. Mia has to face her past.

Is Dean ready to overcome his trauma? Mia doesn’t want her past to become her present. Nikau has a career path present itself.