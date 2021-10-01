Neighbours Spoilers – Nicolette reveals the truth about the baby swap

Coming up on next week’s Neighbours in the UK, the kidnapping of baby Isla leads to a shocking truth being revealed… by none other than Nicolette Stone herself!

These episodes will air from Monday 4th October.

It’s the moment that Neighbours fans have been waiting for for months. This week, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is forced to reveal the truth about the baby swap… and the true identity of ‘Isla’ is something that nobody could have anticipated!

Viewers will remember that several weeks ago, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) visited Canberra with one well-meaning goal in mind – to track down the woman who was carrying his granddaughter, and get her to return to Erinsborough.

However, when Paul found her, it became obvious she had already given birth. Nicolette made it clear that she had no intention of returning to Erinsborough, and her co-parenting agreement with David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) was over.

Doing what he does best, Paul made Nicolette a monetary offer – he’ll give her $1 million if she hands over baby Isla.

Taking the money, Nicolette handed over Isla… but it was revealed not long after that there was another child awaiting Nicolette when she returned to her hotel room – meaning the baby that Nic handed over wasn’t Isla!

This week, during the film festival, fathers David and Aaron are horrified when their child is abducted. It all happens in a matter of seconds – the fireworks go off, eyes are diverted to the sky, and suddenly Isla is no longer in the back of their car.

Everyone’s on high alert, with the staff of Lassiters and the husbands’ loved ones going into search mode, prepared to stop at nothing to get Isla back.

It seems that the go-to in the situation is to assume Nicolette guilty of the kidnapping. Naturally, being the mother who ‘gave up’ her child, it’s not too far a stretch, but something still doesn’t sit right with anyone. Why would she so willingly hand over the baby, only to snatch her back under the cover of darkness?

The police launch a plea for all of the festivel-goers to check their phones, in case someone accidentally snapped a photo of a woman with a baby. Soon after, they strike gold. When a photo from a festival-goer shows recent Erinsborough arrival, Britney (Montana Cox), with Isla in her arms, Aaron goes ballistic.

It was bad enough thinking that the baby was with Nicolette, but for Isla to be with a stranger with no connection to them, it’s a million times worse.

“She’s clearly off her rocker, so can you please just go and find her,” he tells local cop, Levi (Richie Morris).

While the search for Britney continues, Levi stumbles across her car. In the boot, there’s a leaflet for an antenatal class in Erinsborough. Hoping that the hunch he has developed is correct, Levi heads around to the venue the classes are held in – the community centre.

There, he finds Britney, with Isla.

Calmly, the young officer barters with Britney to hand over the child. But it’s then that she drops a startling revelation about why she can’t give her up.

“I’m her mother,” she says. Levi’s floored. In his mind, Britney is a very ill woman, who is in desperate need of help. He calls in a social worker to help her and convince her to hand Isla over.

Meanwhile, Roxy (Zima Anderson) begins reviewing security footage after the kidnapper’s name rings a bell in her head. While watching it, she glimpses something that could back up what Britney’s saying – she sports her outside the vineyard, some weeks earlier, heavily pregnant.

As parts of Britney’s story begin to ring true, Aaron, David, Paul (Stefan Dennis), Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) and Jane (Annie Jones) prepare to head to the hospital, where Isla has been taken.

But as they go to leave, a familiar face appears in the doorway.

It’s Nicolette, with a baby in her arms!

The question on everyone’s lips – with Isla supposedly safe at the hospital, whose baby is Nicolette cradling?!

Nicolette’s loved (and hated!) ones reel as they learn that the baby Aaron and David have had for so long isn’t their own. As if that wasn’t bad enough, they need to strap themselves in as Nic offers up an explanation as to what happened.

Just as she was about to leave Erinsborough, having discovered that Chloe had cheated with Leo, Nic met Britney, who had come to Erinsborough to track down the father of her unborn child. She found her sobbing on a bench, and Nicolette realised that the woman was in an even worse emotional state than she was.

“He doesn’t know that I’m pregnant,” Britney tells Nicolette.

Realising that neither of them had anything good in Melbourne, the pair fled town together and made their way to Canberra. Not long after, both of their daughters were born. Unfortunately, Britney distanced herself from her newborn, and Nic, who had seen post natal depression in her nursing days, realised something had to be done.

“I feel nothing, I don’t want it,” the ill mother of baby Abigail informs her friend.

Nic continues to fill her loved ones in, and when she reaches the part of the story where Paul tracked her down, she doesn’t hold back with the minutiae of the situation.

“A million dollars?!” Aaron asks.

“You traded a baby for money?” Chloe questions, furiously.

It’s obvious from the reactions that Paul’s words – about no one feeling sorry for Nic – haven’t at all rang true.

Clearing things up, Nicolette assures that all the money went to Britney to make a fresh start, but she couldn’t handle being away from her daughter.

When Britney rang to tell her she was going after baby Abigail, Nicolette raced back to Erinsborough.

It’s a convoluted tale that they struggle to believe, but with all the facts laid out in front of them, it’s hard to disbelieve.

At the end of the day, poor Aaron and David are now stuck with an impossible decision – will they be able to put the past behind them and move forward with the real Isla?

With the drama continuing to unfold, Nicolette and her mother Jane have a heart to heart. It’s here that Nic reveals that one of Paul’s criteria for her acceptance of the money was to stay away from Erinsborough.

Jane sees red, and heads over to No. 22.

“As if engaging in human trafficking wasn’t despicable enough,” Jane starts, before slapping Paul across the face.

Will their friendship survive this hurdle?

And the biggest question of all – who is the father of baby Abigail?

The Shorts and Briefs film festival gets underway! Melanie’s short film is enough to make Toadie realise what he’s missing. But it’s not all smiles, as Hendrix utilises the testicular cancer testing booth and is given some dire news…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

Monday 4th October (8702)

Melanie launches a secret project to win Toadie back with the help of Susan and Mackenzie.

Aaron and David revel in their first Father’s Day as a family of three, unaware that someone has taken an interest in them.

Tuesday 5th October (8703)

After gentle encouragement from Karl, a reluctant Hendrix visits the Testicular Cancer Testing Booth, shocked by what he discovers.

Rose is upset when her date with Toadie at the Film Festival is interrupted by a screening of Melanie’s ‘Ode To Toad’.

Aaron and David arrive with Isla at the festival, excited for their daddies/daughter date.

Wednesday 6th October (8704)

All of Ramsay Street pitch in to help find Isla.

Levi finds a desperate Britney and the baby at the community centre where she reveals a shocking piece of information.

Thursday 7th October (8705)

Three households are thrown into chaos as the truth of what has really been going on over the past few months finally comes to light.

Friday 8th October (8706)

Tensions are high between David, Aaron and Nicolette, with the latter declaring their original parenting arrangement will not go ahead.

Already disgusted by Paul’s actions, the final blow for Terese comes when she learns the truth about Jesse’s departure.