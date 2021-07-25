Home and Away Spoilers – Everyone’s a suspect after body find

This week on Home and Away in the UK, a number of Summer Bay favourites find themselves hauled down to the police station after a body is found in the bay. The big question – who killed Susie McAllister?

A body has been caught up in a fisherman’s net just off the coast. As the residents of Summer Bay gather round to watch the police boats in action, Dean (Patrick O’Connor) is worried that it’s Mackenzie (Emily Weir). She’s been missing for days, has left her phone behind, and was already in a pretty bad mental state.

However, as Dean is freaking out, Mac walks up behind him, completely oblivious to all of the worry she’s caused.

With that out of the way, the question turns to just who does the body belong to?

The town’s newest senior detective, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), eventually gets an ID and it sends shockwaves through the Bay – it’s none other than Susie McAllister!

It turns out that while Leah and John have spent weeks trying to track Susie down, she had been right under their noses the whole time.

As the body is pulled from the water and taken away in the back of an ambulance, the question now becomes “Who killed Susie?”

Cash may be new in town, but it doesn’t take him long to work out that she developed a lot of enemies in her few months in the bay. He suspects that one of the town’s residents kill her, and is determined to find out who!

“I get the feeling from that police officer that we’re all under fire,” says Leah (Ada Nicodemou). And she’s right. As the week goes on, a number of Summer Bay residents get dragged into Yabbie Creek Police Station for questioning.

John Palmer (Shane Withington)

He’s the first to head to Yabbie Creek Police Station, and Cash wants to know why he let Susie move in with him after only knowing her for a few weeks.

John admits he was played.

“That must hurt?” questions Cash.

“Damn near killed me,” responds John, wearing his heart on his sleeve.

He tells Cash that he was texting Susie just the other day, and explains that she wanted to meet. However, John is in for a huge shock when the new cop reveals just how long Susie has been dead. “Given how long the body had been in the water, whoever you were texting, it wasn’t her!”

Even Maz admits that John had a pretty good motive – “she broke his heart and stole all his money.”

Justin Morgan (James Stewart)

“I’m not gonna shed any tears over her, that’s for sure.”

They’re Justin’s first words to Cash when the identity is revealed. His words don’t reassure Cash of his innocence, and it isn’t long until the new cop turns up at the Morgan house.

He arrives right in the middle of a blowout between Leah and Justin, as they argue yet again about his medication.

“I was wondering if I could speak to you about Susie McAllister down at the station,” he announces, and a willing Justin heads straight for the door ready to join him. However, it’s not just Justin he’s looking for – he wants to take Leah (Ada Nicodemou) in for questioning as well!

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou)

In the interview room, he checks that everything is okay at home, asking Leah if Justin often loses his temper as he fishes for info on his prime suspect.

Moving onto Susie, he’s expresses his surprise at Leah’s investigations on Scam Stop, commenting that people usually leave the investigations to the police, and that for her it seems personal.

She explains that everything in their life was perfect until Susie came along, then it fell apart. Does Cash see her as too involved, potentially a suspect?

When it’s his turn, Justin struggles to control his emotions. He makes it clear to Cash that he’s not exactly sad that Susie’s dead. He didn’t want Leah investigating things because he feared she’d be put in danger – but presumably Cash is thinking that he didn’t want her investigating in case she discovered that he had already got to Susie first.

When the subject of Justin’s medication comes up, he’s stunned. It seems Leah has told the cop more than Justin would like. “Does the pain cause side effects? Aggression? A short fuse?”

“Mr Morgan, I’ve been here less than a week. In that time, I’ve arrested you for assault. Your own sister wanted you in lockup overnight, and days later a body washes up of a woman who you openly admit that you hate.”

Justin realises things aren’t looking good for him. “You wanna keep asking me questions, you’d better do it with a lawyer present.”

It looks like Justin is suspect #1. Did he do it?

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons)

Even Marilyn can’t escape the investigation.

Her and John’s divorce and her tense relationship with Susie means she has a motive for wanting rid of her as well. Did her role as a jealous ex cause her to do something completely out of character?

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger)

Yet it’s Irene who cops the worst of Cash’s suspicions. She’s happy to come to the station, but the constable’s words are the last thing she expected.

She has one of the most chequered histories of Summer Bay’s current residents, and Cash makes that very clear to her. “This isn’t the first time you’ve been in a serious crime,” he reminds her. “Tell me about Thomas O’Reilly.”

Tommy had been chatting to Bella online a number of years back, and Irene landed him in hospital after he turned up at the house and started getting too close to her. Despite Irene being cleared, after being found to have been defending Bella, it’s clear that Cash has his suspicions – “it could be argued you were defending your friends in this case too.”

She has a strong motive, and her past could be evidence of a pattern of behaviour. She’s good friends with three of the victims – Leah, John and Justin – and that’s before the number of run-ins she and Susie had, the chloroform attack, her “alleged” attempt to spike her.

“Bottom line is, you had plenty of reasons to want her out of the picture.”

Informing her that he’ll be passing all of her details to the homicide investigation squad, Cash confirms that she’s officially a suspect.

With many of our Summer Bay favourites under investigation, it looks set to be a tense few weeks as Senior Constable Cash Newman and the homicide team carry on looking for clues. Did one of them really do it?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 26th July 2021 (Episode 7585)

The Bay is desperate to discover whose body is in the water. Justin tries to make amends. Dean catastrophises. Ari gets some unexpected news.

Tuesday 27th July 2021 (Episode 7586)

Mac makes more of an effort. John is interviewed by police. Justin and Leah clash over Susie.

Wednesday 28th July 2021 (Episode 7587)

Irene is named as a suspect. Mac turns a corner. Justin’s apology attempts fall flat.

Thursday 29th July 2021 (Episode 7588)

Leah and Justin are at breaking point. Tori gives Justin an ultimatum. Mia gets a worrying phone call.

Friday 30th July 2021 (Episode 7589)

Bella and Emmett show off their talent. Sienna sets her sights on Nikau. Roo has an unexpected visitor.