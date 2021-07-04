On this week’s Home and Away in Australia, Stephen is arrested for Susie’s murder… but has he managed to talk Leah into making a huge mistake?

At the end of last week’s tripe bill, the Susie McAllister storyline reached its crescendo when Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster) was revealed to be the man responsible for Susie’s murder.

Her body was found in the waters just off the beach just a few weeks ago, and the police have been trying to solve the mystery ever since. While we now know that Stephen was responsible, some sneaky framing resulted in Justin (James Stewart) becoming the prime suspect, after Stephen planted Susie’s phone in his car.

In last Thursday’s final episode, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) discovered the truth. The man she thought was helping her track Susie down was actually responsible for her death.

Even Leah had begun to doubt Justin after his ongoing anger issues made her suspect he may be capable of doing something terrible, and she turned to Stephen for emotional support as she grappled with the idea of turning her boyfriend into the police.

Thankfully, when she was left alone in his motel room for a few minutes, she discovered Stephen’s burner phone hidden down the side of the bed. Pulling the bed to one side, she discovered a sports bag filled with the stolen money and Susie’s laptop. Busted!

Now she knows the truth, there’s just the small matter of escaping from Stephen’s motel room and getting to the police. Sadly, as she makes her excuses and tries to leave in Monday’s episode, the burner phone falls out of her pocket. Just like that, Stephen knows she’s onto him!

She makes a run for it, diving towards the door, but Stephen gets there first. “You know, don’t you?” he says, as it suddenly becomes a hostage situation.

“I’m sorry, I can’t let you leave, Leah.”

This is strangely familiar territory for Leah, who was held hostage by Douglas for weeks just last year, and is determined not to let it happen again. She does her best to try to win Stephen around by sympathising with him – after all, she hated Susie too, so can see why he would have snapped when he finally came face to face with her.

Talking to TV Week about the shocking new development, Ada Nicodemou explained, “Leah is scared but sympathetic, and begs Stephen to come clean o the police.

“Stephen seems unhinged, but Leah thinks she could possibly talk him around.”

Unfortunately, Stephen has no intention of going to prison for what he did. In his eyes, Susie deserved it, and he doesn’t plan to let her ruin his life even further. He’d much rather Justin take the fall.

“I’m sorry, Leah. I’m sorry. But I won’t let you ruin me either.”

He suggests to Leah that they take the stolen $90,000 and use it to start a new life together, far away from Summer Bay.

Thankfully, it’s not a decision Leah has to make.

In the final moments of last week’s episodes, she managed to send John (Shane Withington) an SOS text, alerting him to the fact she’d discovered the truth. In Monday’s episode, John takes it straight to Yabbie Creek Police Station, interrupting Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and Detective Amy Peters (Lisa Flanagan) as they continue to interview Justin.

He shows them the texts, and it’s a race against time for them to find Stephen’s motel room and get to Leah before it’s too late. Thankfully, they manage it just in time, and they descend on the room just as Stephen tries to make a break for it.

Finally, Justin is a free man and can begin to focus on his recovery and rebuilding his relationships with Leah and Tori (Penny McNamee). However, it seems now it may be Leah who’s hiding a secret of her own.

TV Week reports that as they begin to rebuild their life together at the Morgan house, Leah rushes to hide a bag before Justin can spot it. Is she hiding something that she really should have handed over to the police…?

Here’s the full spoilers for the next week of Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 5th July (7602)

Nikau goes through a hard time after the breakup. Will the police get to Stephen in time? Bella gets support from the people around her.

Tuesday 6th July (7603)

Bella struggles to deal with everyone’s input. Ryder and Chloe are at opposites. Can Roo help Kieran?

Wednesday 7th July (7604)

Ziggy takes her frustration out on Tane. Chloe and Ryder find middle ground. Will Kieran be able to face Alf?

Thursday 8th July (7605–7607)

Justin continues to make amends. Can Roo bridge the gap between Alf and Kieran? Will Christian be able to win Tori back?

Christian woos the love of his life. Alf’s opinion towards Kieran hardens. Nikau and Ryder come to blows.

Kieran makes one last plea to Alf. Irene gives Alf a piece of her mind. Justin slowly rebuilds his life.