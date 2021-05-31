On next week’s Neighbours in Australia, a matter of days after his breakup from Yashvi, Ned finds himself tempted by a Ramsay Street returnee.

These episodes air in Australia from Monday 7th June, and in the UK four weeks later from Monday 5th July.

Amy Greenwood’s (Jacinta Stapleton) return to Erinsborough last year marked the first time she’d visited since she left town back in 2000. Even though 20 years had passed, she still knew a few of the suburb’s residents, and quickly reconnected with Toadie (Ryan Moloney), Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne), finding it hilarious that Toadie and Karl were now good friends.

It was her relationship with her old flatmate Toadie that introduced her to his brother Shane (Nicholas Coghlan), who was going through a difficult separation from Dipi (Sharon Johal). The two immediately hit it off, with Amy bringing some much needed fun back into Shane’s life.

When the two quickly coupled up, it was a shock for Dipi to see her husband moving on with someone else so soon after their separation. It hurt her even more when she found out that her daughter Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) was supportive of the relationship, and had even become friends with Amy.

While she tried to hide her heartbreak and support her husband, knowing that it was her own affair with Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards / Don Hany) that ultimately drove them apart, inside she was desperate to tell him that she wanted him back.

After she finally plucked up the courage, Shane decided to call things off with Amy, realising his and Dipi’s 20 years of marriage was worth fighting for. Amy left Erinsborough to return to Queensland, while Shane and Dipi departed to Sydney for a fresh start shortly after.

Meanwhile, Yashvi remained in Erinsborough, despite a strong desire to head to Sydney to be with the rest of her family. Ned (Ben Hall) was shocked when he got a call from Mishti, telling him that Yashvi had been accepted for a transfer to Sydney, but she assured him that their relationship was strong. If she moved to Sydney, she wanted him to come with her.

However, Ned was hurt that she hadn’t even spoken to him about her plans, and moreso when she told him his lack of a real career meant that it’d be easy for him to leave town. It made him realise that she didn’t really see his artistic endeavours as a real job.

More recently, he began to develop feelings for newcomer Sheila Canning (Shareena Clanton), with their shared love of art bringing them closer. While Sheila has now left town with Bea (Bonnie Anderson), Yashvi has recently discovered that there was something between them.

Even though Ned explained that nothing physical happened, and that he quit the gallery to put distance between them, it’s still left Yashvi unsure as to what their future holds.

This week, she’s set to confront Ned over why he has a sketch of Sheila, and isn’t too happy with his answer. The shock marks the beginning of the end for the couple, and they’re set to be broken up by the end of the week.

Next week, as the pair get used to their post-breakup lives, Ned is set to move on pretty quickly, and with someone we’re pretty sure Yashvi won’t be happy about!

After quitting The Hive, he’s now found himself working at the Flamingo Bar, alongside the venue’s new manager, Amy. Without Yashvi, he doesn’t have too much to fill his time, so throws himself into his new job. It’s not long before the Amy Greenwood charm begins to rub off on him, and he realises just how much fun he’s having working with her.

It seems all the men in Yashvi’s life end up falling for Amy’s charm!

When the ‘Longest Workout Competition’ arrives, now with a properly built platform after Levi’s recent accident, the pair’s working relationship begins to get more than a little flirtatious.

“Ned’s been trying to distract himself from the break up,” Ben Hall explained to Australian magazine TV Week. “Amy is making him laugh, and looks stunning, so it’s a good distraction.”

Jacinta Stapleton also spoke to TV Week about their upcoming attraction, saying, “they have a lovely friendship that evolves through creative communication and understanding of each other’s pasts.”

Amy is determined for the event to go well, hoping it’ll show to Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) that she deserves to remain as the venue’s manager on a permanent basis. It’s a roaring success, and Amy’s on top of the world at the end of the day… so much so that she decides to make a move on Ned!

Amy misreads Ned’s behaviour as romantic interest, and decides she’s got nothing to lose by going in for a kiss. “Amy doesn’t believe she’ll be rejected, so she just goes for it,” Jacinta explained. “To her it feels like a natural progression.”

While Ned may not be looking for anything new so soon after ending things with Yashvi, he’s surprised to find himself enjoying the kiss. He sees Amy as his “hot boss”, as Ben Hall puts it, and is attracted by her million mile an hour lifestyle. She doesn’t overthink things, she just gets on with it and has fun.

With his almost-workplace-romance with Sheila not ending well, will this new romance with Amy fare any better?

Also next week, expect more trouble for Nicolette and Chloe. Nic (Charlotte Chimes) is already jealous that Pierce (Don Hany) is back in town and spending time with his ex-wife Chloe (April Rose Pengilly), and next week her jealousy gets the better of her.

Chloe is grieving on what would have been Fay’s birthday, her first since she succumbed to Huntington’s Disease earlier this year. Sadly, Nicolette has no idea of the significance of the day, and is upset when she finds Chloe and Pierce’s wedding album on the table.

Chloe is in for a shock when she discovers the album destroyed! Nicolette, what have you done?!

Here’s the full Neighbours spoilers for next week in Australia:

Monday 7th May (8637)

Roxy spills her knowledge about the fire in Cairns, resulting in a cat fight with Amy that Paul and Terese have to break up.

Sheila resolves to keep Levi busy by giving him a series of small, menial tasks around the house.

Tuesday 8th June (8638)

When Melanie obviously thwarts Toadie’s attempts to hang out with Karl and a boys’ night with Kyle, Toadie goes to drastic measures to get some much-needed alone time.

Levi attempts to access the police database to find details on two mystery people.

Wednesday 9th June (8639)

When Melanie is left hurt by Toadie wanting space from her, Susan suggests that she and Melanie spend the morning together, leaving Karl and Kyle to take Toadie off for a boys’ day.

Levi covertly prints out the police records of his attackers, and deliberates about whether or not to act, eventually heading off on a mysterious mission.

Seeing Chloe and Pierce’s wedding album out, and unaware that it’s Fay’s birthday so Chloe is grieving, Nicolette’s jealously is piqued by Chloe’s distance.

Thursday 10th June (8640)

Chloe is left shocked to see the remains of her destroyed wedding album.

Amy and Roxy work together to make the Longest Workout a success, but Roxy still privately hopes Amy’s poor managerial skills will speak for themselves.

Hendrix accuses Pierce of causing trouble, and challenges his dad to stop interfering in Chloe’s relationship.

Friday 11th June (8641)

Erinsborough’s Longest Workout kicks off, and Karl and Kyle’s competitiveness ramps up.

To Amy’s surprise, Roxy takes partial blame for the fire accident, and the two begin to realise how similar they are.

Paul becomes determined to get Harlow out of her long-distance relationship with Brent, mulling over a potential match with Jesse.