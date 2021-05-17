Neighbours to air Bea and Sheila’s departures in latest spoilers

On next week’s Neighbours in Australia, Bea Nillson says goodbye to Ramsay Street after breaking up with Levi. The police officer is crushed emotionally… but some sloppy workmanship means he’s about to be crushed physically too.

These episodes air in Australia from Monday 24th May, and in the UK four weeks later from Monday 21st June.

After exactly 3 years on Ramsay Street, Bea Nillson (Bonnie Anderson) is set to depart on a new adventure next week, leaving town for a fresh start in Broome, Western Australia, with plans to reconnect with her father.

Bea arrived in Erinsborough in May 2018 alongside Finn Kelly, who was masquerading as a wheelchair-bound man called Patrick. Her relationship with Finn and her fractured relationship with sister Elly dominated much of her first 2 years on the show, and took until Finn’s death in March 2020 before she was finally free of his clutches.

She began dating police officer Levi Canning (Richie Morris) after they shared a mistletoe kiss at the end of last year, but the past few months have seen her grow more and more frustrated by Levi’s squeaky clean persona. Things came to a head when he confessed to Lucas Fitzgerald (Scott Major) that she had stolen a folder from inside Sheila Canning #2’s car, leading her to lose her beloved job at the garage.

Bea’s departure also brings to an end Sheila #2’s guest stint on the show. The character, played by Shareena Clanton, is the namesake of the established Erinsborough matriarch and her time in town has ruffled Paul Robinson’s feathers as she contemplated buying The Hive.

Sheila has also made quite the impression on Ned Willis (Ben Hall), and the two have grown a little too close in recent weeks. How will her departure leave Ned’s relationship with Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer)?

Bea has recently been struggling more and more with her relationship with Levi. Last week, Sheila #2 suggested that she may be in a “rehab” relationship with Levi, and her friend’s words have hit her hard.

This week, Bea continues to plan her upcoming road trip with Levi, unwilling to accept the truth that they aren’t right for each other. Eventually, Sheila #2 encourages her to be honest with herself, making her realise that not only should she not be going on the roadtrip with Levi, but she shouldn’t be with him at all.

She heeds her advice and finally breaks things off, leaving Levi devastated. Despite his and Bea’s recent revelation that they have completely different world views, the breakup comes out of the blue. Talking to TV Week recently, Richie said, “Levi feels confused and caught off guard. He’s obviously very hurt because, in his eyes, their relationship was thriving.”

Bea decides to go on the roadtrip anyway, and Sheila agrees to join her. She hasn’t seen her family in WA since the borders closed, so jumps at the chance to go visit them, plus it gives her a chance to bond further with Bea. The two didn’t get off to the best of starts after the theft incident at the garage, but they have become close friends as the weeks went by.

Bonnie, who also sings the current iteration of the show’s theme tune, recently spoke to TV Week about her impending departure. She revealed that she would be more than up for returning, saying, “it would be special to return and be reunited with everybody on-screen and off.

“Neighbours was an incredible training ground and I’ll be forever grateful for all the lessons I learnt there.”

Meanwhile, Levi is devastated after the break-up, and has no chance to process it before Bea announces she’s leaving for Broome. Not only has he lost Bea as his girlfriend, but now she’s leaving his life completely as well.

In an attempt to think about something else, he puts all his focus into working out. When Amy (Jacinta Stapleton) spots his passion for exercise, she realises she can make use of it at the Flamingo Bar.

She’s recently arrived back in Erinsborough as the bar’s manager, and suggests to Levi that he models for the upcoming ‘Longest Workout Competition’. He agrees, and Amy asks new employee Roxy to set up a weightlifting platform ready for the competition.

However, Roxy is still bitter about losing out on the manager position to Amy, and is even less happy when she’s forced to pick up extra shifts to help keep the bar’s profits up over winter.

Having not learnt from the recent mushroom debacle at The 82, she doesn’t give the task her full attention, and quickly puts the weightlifting podium together without checking it’s safe.

When Levi comes to use it, he’s still thinking about Bea. Distracted, he loads the weight bar with more than he should, and with both he and the shoddily built weightlifting podium unable to cope with the extra weight, disaster strikes.

Roxy has just put yet another Ramsay Street resident’s life in danger!

Here’s the full Neighbours spoilers for next week in Australia:

Monday 24th May (Episode 8627)

Bea prepared to say goodbye to Ramsay Street as she excitedly embarks on her new adventure.

Yashvi’s shocked after hearing the recoding of Ned’s conversation with Sheila #2, forcing him to admit that he had an emotional connection with her.

Tuesday 25th May (Episode 8628)

Both still feeling down about their respective breakups, Levi and Harlow both commiserate with each other over drinks before having a moment of unexpected connection.

Yashvi and Ned’s attempt at resolving their issues ends with Ned admitting that he thinks they both have different priorities.

Chloe and a reluctant Nicolette agree to temporarily let Clive stay with them while his place is being renovated.

Wednesday 26th May (Episode 8629)

Chloe witnesses Levi thanking Harlow for last night and she begins to suspect the two have hooked up, sharing her theory with Sheila and Mackenzie.

Angela Lane is furious about the manure she thinks the Kennedys have dumped on her doorstep, retaliating by spreading rumours about Susan at the school.

Karl imparts some wise money-saving driving tips during a driving lesson with Hendrix, and the pair start to bond.

Thursday 27th May (Episode 8630)

Convinced Toadie deserves better, Melanie offers to end their relationship before anything else bad happens.

Terese and Paul put pressure on Amy to keep the Flamingo Bar’s profits up over winter, resulting in her reworking the roster so that Roxy picks up the slack.

Nicolette’s patience with Clive’s annoying quirks has grown thin, suggesting to Jane that it’s time for him to move out.

Friday 28th May (Episode 8631)

Amy enlists Levi as a model for her longest workout photoshoot, which results in a painful accident.

Toadie is unsure if he should continue his relationship with Melanie.