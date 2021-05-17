This week on Home and Away in Australia, Ryder and Chloe’s budding new business venture brings more stress to an already on the edge Mackenzie.

Mackenzie (Emily Weir) has been on a downward spiral ever since losing her and Ari’s (Rob Kipa-Williams) unborn baby. She’s dealing with a breakup and a miscarriage, and is far from okay.

First she fired Chloe, attempting to make Salt a Parata-free zone, then she turned to the booze, enlisting Jasmine (Sam Frost) for a tequila-fuelled drinking session as they both tried to forget their respective partners.

That drinking session quickly got out of control, and led to a wasted Mackenzie turning up at the Parata house looking to give Ari a serve. Fortunately, Ari wasn’t there, and instead she found herself face to face with Tane (Ethan Browne). The two had lusted after each other when the Paratas first arrived in town, and Mac clearly hadn’t forgotten their shared attraction.

Despite Tane now dating Ziggy (Sophie Dillman), Mackenzie’s housemate, Mac put everyone else’s feelings to one side and made a move on Tane, planting an unexpected kiss on him and inviting him to the bedroom. He turned her down and confessed all to his girlfriend, and the next day an angry Ziggy threw Mackenzie out of her house.

Not wanting to see her homeless, Dean (Patrick Thompson) had no choice but to accept his sister as his new flatmate. However, he couldn’t make her see that her behaviour was becoming increasingly erratic. The drinking didn’t stop, and after another boozy evening she brought a stranger back to Dean’s place, hoping that he would help her forget her heartbreak.

Of course, it made no difference.

With Chloe fired, it didn’t take long for Ryder (Lukas Radovich) to quit his job at Salt, leaving both of them unemployed.

Last week saw them embark on a new business venture as they decided to open a Mexican food truck together. The idea came in the spur of the moment, after the couple were inspired by a similar truck at Nikau’s (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) modelling afterparty, but now they’re throwing themselves into the idea.

Roo (Georgie Parker) helped them determine that they needed $50,000 just to get the venture off the ground – enough to kill the idea before it even got started – but Ziggy threw them a lifeline last week when she donated them a food truck from her friend’s scrap yard! It was theirs for free; they only had to pay her back once they were making money.

This week, they quickly set about making the van usable, and are keen to get their business up and running as soon as possible. Yet they’re set to meet some serious resistance from their old boss.

They park their new food truck directly outside Salt, a move almost certainly intended to wind Mackenzie up. After all, they’re still bitter about the way she treated Chloe. However, it is the perfect location, with plenty of passing trade and punters hungry after a surf. Where could be better?

Mackenzie is set to alienate more of the bay as the week goes by. Even the normally untouchable Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) cops her anger, as she accuses him of being corrupt when he throws his support (and his money) behind his grandson.

Then, things come to a head in Thursday’s episode, as she heads to work to find her old employees’ new food truck parked directly outside her restaurant. She doesn’t hold back, telling Ryder and Chloe exactly what she thinks of them!

Dean tries to make her see that her alienating behaviour isn’t helping anything. Sleeping with randomers, arguing with her employees, laying into Alf, it’s all so unlike her. Yet she won’t have a bar of him.

Talking to Australian publication TV Week about the latest developments, Emily Weir says, “Mac isn’t ready to admit she needs help. The pain she feels is overwhelming, and her coping style is to run away, separate and self-destruct rather than ask for help.”

Will she successfully disrupt Ryder and Chloe’s plans, or worse? As we wrote last week, their food truck plans are set for an explosive twist on launch day, putting the lives of Summer Bay residents in danger… could Mackenzie be to blame?

Mackenzie isn’t the only one on a downward spiral this week.

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) continues to struggle with his addiction to pain killers. He’s been taking them more and more to deal with the ongoing pain in his back, and nobody around him has spotted just how worrying the situation has become.

With the wedding of Tori (Penny McNamee) and Christian (Ditch Davey) just around the corner, he and his family are about to head to Brody’s place in Melbourne for the big day. Yet time away from the bay means he needs another prescription to get him through, and he’s forced to call his doctor to once again to plead for more meds.

Will the doctor realise how often he’s refilling his prescription and call him out? A couple of weeks ago he went to a different health centre to get a new last minute prescription written out, so let’s hope he’s not getting his prescription twice over!

As the week progresses, he gets more and more irritated with those around him. The normally calm Morgan brother ends up throwing a mug at Ziggy as he snaps.

“Things are spiralling,” James told TV Week about the latest developments. “But he can’t see that it’s a problem affecting everyone around him.”

Will Ziggy be the one to call him out on his behaviour and make him see sense?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 17th May 2021 (Episode 7560)

Justin hides his pain medication. Bella’s insecurities seep in. Ryder and Chloe get an offer they can’t refuse.

Tuesday 18th May 2021 (Episode 7561)

Nikau threatens to quit. Mackenzie is ploughing ahead with her train wreck of a life. Ryder and Chloe get stuck on a name for their food van.

Wednesday 19th May 2021 (Episode 7562)

Nikau confronts a manipulative Sienna. Dean struggles to help Bella with her career crossroads. Alf’s work stress builds to a peak. Ari encounters a few curveballs on his last day off.

Thursday 20th May 2021 (Episode 7563–7565)

Ziggy worries about Justin’s mood swings. Concerns for Dean after discovering he is now aware that Ziggy and Tane are living together. Ari discovers what Tane has been doing at work.

Jasmine’s job news receives mixed reviews. Justin’s erratic behaviour does not go unnoticed. Roo comes to Alf’s rescue.

Mackenzie gets in a fight with Ryder and Chloe. Justin manages to hide his true motives. All Christian needs to do is pick up his suit.