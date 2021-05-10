This week’s Home and Away in Australia sees the beginning of a major new storyline for Ryder and Chloe, and one which is set to end in disaster.

In Monday’s Australian episode, Ryder and Chloe joined Bella and Nikau at the fancy afterparty to celebrate the end of Nikau’s first campaign shoot. The client threw a glamorous event, complete with an open bar, much schmoozing, and catering in the form of a taco van.

This week, with Alf and Roo pushing Ryder to think about his career after he resigned from his job at Salt, it’s the afterparty which leads to a flash of inspiration.

When Alf called his nephew to an impromptu family meeting, he wanted to know what Ryder planned to do with his life – if he even had a plan. Chloe, who decided to join her boyfriend for moral support, ended up being the one to quell Alf’s concerns. She told him that they absolutely have a plan, one which was meant to be a surprise.

When questioned on what said plan actually was, she calmly assured them that they wanted to finalise things before a big reveal. “Like any new venture, we need to get all of our ducks in a row”.

As the week continues, the two remain tight lipped about what their new venture is, until Roo gives Ryder an ultimatum – he has till that afternoon to reveal his and Chloe’s career strategy, or she’s going to give him one of her own.

Chloe, thinking on her feet, ends up telling Roo that they’re starting their own taco van.

She took inspiration from the caterer at Nikau’s event. Ryder had spoken to the owner of the food truck, who told him they always have temp jobs available as the van moves from location to location as it’s hired by different events.

It sounds perfect – they get to travel around, putting their shared passion for hospitality to good use while they cook Mexican food and mix up cocktails for enthusiastic customers.

It’s a spur of the moment suggestion, but it’s about to launch a major storyline with huge repercussions for Summer Bay residents both current and future.

“What have you done?” questions a panicked Ryder, realising they now have to go through with her crazy suggestion. They may make an excellent cocktail, but neither of them has any idea how to start a business.

Ray Meagher, who plays Alf Stewart, was on Seven’s Sunrise programme on Monday to talk about a new Home and Away commemorative coin, and gave an insight into the exciting new storyline.

“Ryder’s a bit rattle-less at the moment on the show. We’re trying to help him out, he and his girlfriend who I don’t know whether she’s good for him or bad for him, but together they’re looking at putting together a Mexican food truck.

“They’ve got no money and they think that these things just arrive in your driveway and you go away and sell, y’know, Mexican food. But anyway, we’ll see how that goes.”

In response to whether Alf will provide any words of wisdom or help, Ray responds that “my words of wisdom and my $10,000 contribution will help them get started, yeah.”

It looks like Alf isn’t the only one set to provide financial support towards their new business venture. Roo gives the two a hand putting together a detailed business plan, but after working out the figures, she tells them they’ll need to raise $50,000 just to get the thing off the ground!

It’s far too much for the unemployed teens to raise… until Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) comes along with an offer to help. Is she set to regret offering up the cash for their project?

Back in February in our first spoiler roundup of the year, we wrote about an explosive new storyline set to hit Summer Bay later this year. With much of Home and Away’s outdoor scenes filmed on Sydney’s Palm Beach, we often see sneak peaks of what’s to come many months before they hit our screens.

In January, fans and paparazzi alike saw some shocking scenes unfold on the beach as the cast and crew gathered to film the opening of Ryder and Chloe’s new business venture. Named ‘La Cucaracha’, which translates to ‘The Cockroach’ but is also a traditional Spanish folk song, their colourful new food truck looked great parked outside the Surf Club.

Ryder is dressed in a smart jacket as he uses a megaphone to announce the grand opening of their new venture, whilst stood on the Surf Club’s 4×4.

Fellow Summer Bay resident Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) looks to be one of their first customers, also dressed up for the occasion. Chloe is there to greet customers in a fetching apron, as Ryder continues drumming up business by handing out flyers.

Yet after all their hard work, it isn’t long until disaster strikes. As we wrote back in February, the launch is set to be rocked by a huge explosion, which leaves a huge amount of destruction, and many Summer Bay favourites injured.

As Dean (Patrick Thompson) races to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher, and police, ambulance and fire engines descend, it soon becomes clear that several residents were caught up in the blast. Ryder, Jasmine, Bella (Courtney Miller) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) all suffer injuries in the blast, which is set to affect the bay for many months to come.

One fan present at the filming took a selfie with Sam Frost, who was covering a head wound that had been applied by the make-up department.

The explosion also coincides with the introduction of Bite Club and Between Two Worlds actor Marny Kennedy, who joins the show as Rachel Young. She was first seen filming back in January, in a scene in which her character walks along the beach talking to Christian Green (Ditch Davey). She was seen holding onto his arm whilst wearing a halo brace supporting her head, suggesting she has suffered a severe neck injury.

Rachel ends up caught in Ryder and Chloe’s food van explosion, and is left lying on her back in pain. She wasn’t in her neck brace during the filming of the explosion in February, despite this coming a month after she filmed her beach scene alongside Christian.

One theory is that filming of the explosion was delayed for logistical reasons, hence the scenes being filmed out of order, and it’s actually the explosion which causes her spinal injury in the first place. Alternatively, could she already be recovering well and this provides a huge setback?

No further details about the character or the length of Marny’s tenure on the show are currently known.

The Mexican food truck storyline begins this week, with the explosion anticipated to air in June or July.

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 10th May 2021 (Episode 7554)

Can Nik and Bella handle the fashion party scene?

Tori is shocked by Christian’s reckless behaviour.

Ryder’s bludging angers Alf.

Tuesday 12th May 2021 (Episode 7555)

Ziggy is worried about Mac.

Chloe and Ryder devise a plan.

Christian and Tori are not seeing eye to eye.

Leah brings in the reinforcements.

Wednesday 13th May 2021 (Episode 7556)

Mac continues to spiral.

Christian searches for answers.

Leah’s crusade strengthens.

Thursday 14th May 2021 (Episode 7557–7559)

Has Christian finally freed his past?

Dean gives Mac a dose of hard love.

Justin tries to be more supportive of Leah.

Mac pushes everyone away.

Ryder and Chloe’s dream comes true.

Tane wants to take his relationship to the next step.

Nikau’s life is being managed for him.

Bella’s plans are blown.

Ziggy makes a decision.