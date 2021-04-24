Neighbours Spoilers – Paul sacks Ned as his obsession with Lassiters’ finances continues

Coming up on next week’s Neighbours in the UK, Terese begins to question Paul’s newfound interest in the Lassiters finances. Meanwhile, Karl and Susan put a stop to Olivia’s pestering once and for all, but has her idea rubbed off on Bea?

These episodes will air from Monday 26th April.

From his early beginnings dabbling in business in the 1980s, to buying Lassiters in 2005, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has been a savvy businessman. Granted, there have been a few times where his finances have slipped and he has struggled to stay on top, but ever since teaming up with business partner and beloved wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), the pair have almost been unstoppable.

Recently, Paul has been delving into his financial affairs much more than ever before. He has been organising projection meetings with his tenants, including with the Hive’s manager, Ned Willis (Ben Hall). Now, he’s looking into the state of the Lassiters hotel finances and he doesn’t like what he sees.

Horrified at the cost of housekeeping, Paul questions Terese about sourcing towels. As the general manager, Terese is well aware of what is going on, and is finding it difficult to understand why Paul, all of a sudden, wants to know about the minutiae of the hotel’s spendings. He puts it down to simply wanting to be across all his business affairs, which is when Terese takes the opportunity to bring up Sheila’s (Colette Mann) request for an update of the Waterhole. She’s even put a list together of initial repairs that need to be made.

Taken aback, Paul declares that the pub was completely updated only a few years ago. “Seven,” Terese states, reminding him that the transition from Charlie’s to the Waterhole happened in 2014. On top of that, they’ll have to complete the refurbishment of Harold’s before they start on the pub – a refurb of the coffee shop was part of the new lease agreement signed with Dipi!

Paul can’t believe what he’s hearing. He had Terese pegged as a fantastic financial manager, but all he’s been told is worrying him. They’re burning through cash everywhere he looks.

Deciding to take matters into his own hands, Paul turns up at the Waterhole with a ‘Lassiters Maintenance’ branded toolbox, ready to make some minor repairs, as per Sheila’s request. Why pay for works when you can do them yourself? However, it goes awry when Hendrix (Benny Turland) offers to get involved!

After a long day, Paul stumbles across Ned’s latest booking report for the Hive and can’t believe his eyes. He’s not making a profit – in fact, they seem to be bleeding money. Seeing no other choice, Paul declares that he is sick of carrying Ned’s “dead-weight artistic nightmare”, and that he is fired!

Ned is bummed. The Hive was his dream, and now it’s all over. Thankfully it doesn’t take long for Paul to come around and offer Ned his job back after Terese berates him, appalled by his behaviour.

However, Paul explains, Ned only gets his job back on one small provision… he needs him to do something for him, no questions asked! The task is as yet unknown, but is in the pipeline. Ned gives a tentative nod of agreement, but with no idea what Paul will need him to do, what is he getting himself in for?!

When Terese questions why Paul is being so brash about things, and obsessing over every tiny financial detail, her husband makes a thinly veiled attempt to cover his true motivations. The structural work on the law office is taking so long that he’s trying to make cuts everywhere else so it doesn’t eat into their profit. It makes sense to Terese at the time, but with some time to sleep on it, Terese is determined to get the truth out of Paul.

Bailing him up, she questions him about his obsession with the finances once again, but this time she’s more assertive. What is Paul hiding?

Elsewhere, the Kennedy clan are relieved to learn that Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt) has dropped the charges against Karl.

While she only agreed to drop the charges on the agreement that they’d help her with her book if she did so, Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) talk things over and decide enough is enough, and and it is left to Susan to deliver one final blow to Olivia.

She and Karl are pulling the pin. They thank Olivia for withdrawing her, albeit false, claims, but they have agreed to put the whole Finn saga behind them and that is exactly what they’re going to do.

Deflated, Olivia makes one last visit to Ramsay Street, prepared to leave town for a fresh start. Although Karl and Susan aren’t thrilled to see her, she is nothing but apologetic.

She has always been a writer, it is what she is good at. However, it made her do some questionable things that she is not proud of and for those things, she is sorry.

“Olivia, we wish you no harm, but we never want to see you again,” Susan declares, hopeful that the days of her pestering them are over.

However it seems that Olivia’s influence may not be disappearing any time soon as Bea (Bonnie Anderson) makes a phone call, wishing to discuss the idea of her family’s story being told, and properly this time.

Keep an eye out!

This week’s Thursday episode sees the debut of all new credits. This is the first time the entire sequence has been updated since 2018.

After four tumultuous years in Erinsborough, Shane and Dipi Rebecchi say their goodbyes as they move to Sydney to be closer to Jay and Kirsha. But not before a showdown on Ramsay Street between The Bushranger and The Lawman!

Read more…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

Monday 26th April (8587)

Roxy and Sheila come up with one last prank to send Shane off on his last day at The Waterhole.

Jane returns from Brisbane to discover Chloe and Nicolette’s new relationship in the most awkward way possible.

With the help of Sheila’s creative idea, Dipi finds a way to stay connected to Nell while preparing for their move.

Tuesday 27th April (8588)

Dipi organises a girls’ afternoon for herself, Sheila, Yashvi and Mackenzie, but accidentally books the wrong kind of male entertainer.

Nicolette convinces Clive to ask Jane to stay with him for a few weeks.

Ned gets that idea that he and Yashvi should also take the next step in their relationship, but she is less than enthused.

Wednesday 28th April (8589)

Ned finds out by accident that Yashvi looked into a work transfer to Sydney.

Susan and Bea succeed in getting Olivia to change her statement, but Karl may be about to undo everything.

Dipi and Shane hit the road, looking forward to their new adventure together.

Thursday 29th April (8590)

Terese becomes concerned and suspicious by Paul’s increasing fixation on checking the financials of all his businesses.

Olivia finally retracts her statement, leaving Karl and Susan to decide if they will follow through with their promise to collaborate on the book.

Friday 30th April (8591)

Karl and Susan are shocked when Bea reveals she’s still looking in a book deal, adamant to tell her side of the story.

While preparing for her London trip, Harlow can’t help getting lost in the pages of Prue’s diary, noticing the similarities between her and her mother’s romantic history.

Aaron is still concerned about Chloe and Nicolette’s relationship, but is placated after seeing how good they are together at the baby’s gender reveal party.