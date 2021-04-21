Neighbours Spoilers – Shane and Dipi say goodbye to Erinsborough

Coming up on next week’s Neighbours in the UK, after four years on Ramsay Street, Shane and Dipi Rebecchi bid farewell to their loved ones for a fresh start in Sydney.

These episodes will air from Monday 26th April.

After four years on Ramsay Street, the day has come for Shane (Nic Coughlan) and Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) to uproot their lives and move nine hours away, to Sydney. It hasn’t been an easy road for the pair, especially in the last year. However, both agree that moving away is what they need after everything they have been through.

With his last shift at the Waterhole wrapping up to a nice send off from his beloved colleagues Sheila (Colette Mann) and Roxy (Zima Anderson), Shane heads home. Here, he finds that Dipi and their daughter Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) have packed up the majority of their things with help from Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone).

Unfortunately for Shane, there is a knick knack that he and Toadie both believe they have ownership off – a chicken egg timer.

The next day, Shane organises a way to battle it out over the egg timer. With Nell (Scarlett Anderson) in on it, she leads her father out to the front of the house, where Shane has pulled a mattress.

If they are going to fight over the timer, they will be doing it the old fashioned Rebecchi way. A good ol’ wrestling match on the street.

Dressed as the Lawman, a persona that he has hidden away for years, Toadie battles it out with the Bushranger, Shane’s alter ego. Nell eggs on her father, until he finally beats Shane and claims victory of the egg timer.

Elsewhere, Dipi has visited the complex and runs into Chloe. Awkward still about what happened between her and Pierce, Dipi isn’t sure what to say. But Chloe quickly jumps to the rescue. She has forgiven Dipi and wishes her all the best in the future.

“Sometimes we have to go through a dark place to get to a brighter one,” Chloe assures Dipi, the pair finally making peace after months of feuding.

Comforted by Chloe’s approval, Dipi rushes off to meet Yashvi, Mackenzie and Sheila at No. 26 for a Bollywood dancing session. Unfortunately for them, the agency has made a mistake in the booking. Instead, a man donning a red velvet cape arrives and introduces himself as the ‘entertainment’. As soon as he drops the robe there is looks of astonishment everywhere.

He’s a penis puppeteer.

Despite it not being the entertainment they had booked, the women enjoy their afternoon together drinking wine and having a laugh.

Afterwards, Dipi and Yashvi meet Shane in the complex one last time to look back on the fond memories they have of running Harold’s.

Realising it is the perfect time for one, Shane belts out a bush ballad – an ode to the Lassiters complex. As he finishes, Sheila pops over, wanting one last Harold’s memory. In order to fulfil this, she asks Dipi to get her some soy milk one last time.

The sombre moment is made more memorable when a pigeon lands on the table in front of them. Only one thing could be meant by this. Gary has come to say goodbye. He always did know how to get in on the action after all.

As Shane puts his house keys on the bench, heartbroken that he will have to say goodbye to the house he has called a home for the last few years. With Dipi by his side, the pair thank Toadie for letting them stay.

“Toad, we couldn’t have got through this last year without you,” Dipi says, fighting back tears. It’s a poignant moment, however in Toadie’s eyes, they are the ones that saved him.

After Sonya, Toadie needed family and they were there. While sad to bid them farewell, he’s happy that they were there with him through all the hard times he went through – the Dee & Andrea fiasco and Sonya’s death, especially. However, he knows that a new journey awaits them and he couldn’t be happier for them.

Once the pair finish packing the car up and say their final goodbyes to their loved ones. With a final look back at the street they’ve come to call home, Shane and Dipi waves as they drive away, destined for a fresh start in Sydney.

Bon voyage, Shane & Dipi Rebecchi!

Meanwhile, with all the talk of moving, Ned (Ben Hall) has looked into a one bedroom apartment that he runs past Yashvi. While she thinks it is just for him, he assures her that he wants to live with her and it’s for them.

Yashvi’s shocked, rushing off and leaving her phone. When she’s away, Ned answers a call from Mishti (Scarlet Vas).

Heading straight to No. 26, he asks Yashvi straight out.

“You’re going to Sydney?”

Will Yashvi follow her parents?

Elsewhere, Mackenzie is feeling quite left out. All the talk of moving has left her feeling like she doesn’t know where she belongs.

However, after a conversation with Jay (Dhruv Malge), and an assurance that she will always have a home with Shane and Dipi no matter where they are, she is buoyed.

In fact, Hendrix (Benny Turland) even welcomes her to the ‘Ramsay Street orphan club’. She is now one of the teens with no parental figures on the street. As such, she is welcome to visit Hendrix and No. 28 at any time.

As the pair grow closer, is there a budding romance bubbling away under the surface?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

Monday 26th April (8587)

Roxy and Sheila come up with one last prank to send Shane off on his last day at The Waterhole.

Jane returns from Brisbane to discover Chloe and Nicolette’s new relationship in the most awkward way possible.

With the help of Sheila’s creative idea, Dipi finds a way to stay connected to Nell while preparing for their move.

Tuesday 27th April (8588)

Dipi organises a girls’ afternoon for herself, Sheila, Yashvi and Mackenzie, but accidentally books the wrong kind of male entertainer.

Nicolette convinces Clive to ask Jane to stay with him for a few weeks.

Ned gets that idea that he and Yashvi should also take the next step in their relationship, but she is less than enthused.

Wednesday 28th April (8589)

Ned finds out by accident that Yashvi looked into a work transfer to Sydney.

Susan and Bea succeed in getting Olivia to change her statement, but Karl may be about to undo everything.

Dipi and Shane hit the road, looking forward to their new adventure together.

Thursday 29th April (8590)

Terese becomes concerned and suspicious by Paul’s increasing fixation on checking the financials of all his businesses.

Olivia finally retracts her statement, leaving Karl and Susan to decide if they will follow through with their promise to collaborate on the book.

Friday 30th April (8591)

Karl and Susan are shocked when Bea reveals she’s still looking in a book deal, adamant to tell her side of the story.

While preparing for her London trip, Harlow can’t help getting lost in the pages of Prue’s diary, noticing the similarities between her and her mother’s romantic history.

Aaron is still concerned about Chloe and Nicolette’s relationship, but is placated after seeing how good they are together at the baby’s gender reveal party.