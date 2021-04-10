Home and Away Spoilers – Will Lewis and Jasmine’s happiness be short lived?

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Jasmine and Lewis’s relationship progresses, but will his grudge against Christian be their downfall? Elsewhere, Susie talks John into organising a fundraiser for the Surf Club… but what does she have planned for the money?

University sweethearts Jasmine (Sam Frost) and Lewis (Luke Arnold) were reunited at the end of last year, when Jasmine discovered her old fling working at the prison hospital when she visited Colby Thorne. It was revealed that the two shared an attraction in their university days, but parted ways, with Lewis going on to marry fellow student Anna, and Jasmine eventually moving to Summer Bay and finding happiness with Robbo Shaw.

Both of their partners met an untimely demise, and their shared grief has brought them closer together over the past few months. Eventually, the spark between them was reunited and they’ve found themselves in a new relationship.





After initially feeling guilty for moving on from Robbo, Jasmine now feels completely comfortable with Lewis. She’s taken off her wedding ring, and fully relaxed into their new relationship. Last week, Jasmine asked her new lover to stay the night, telling him she didn’t like having to say goodbye to him at the end of their dates.





Unfortunately, one thing she’s struggling with is living under the same roof as Irene. This week, as Jasmine and Lewis prepare to spend the day in bed together, they’re interrupted by Irene (Lynne McGranger) and Willow (Sarah Roberts) returning home early.

“Well that’s a mood killer,” quips Lewis, as Jasmine is forced out into the kitchen to confront the pair.

While it may be Irene’s house, a loved up Jasmine has no issue sending her landlady out of her own house. “Listen, don’t take this the wrong way, but is there any chance you can just not be here?”

“You’ve got a boy in your room!” jokes Willow gleefully, before the two of them make a swift exit and leave Jasmine to make the most of her new lover.

While she seems completely blissful in her new relationship, there are plenty of warning signs that it’s going to take a negative turn.

While Lewis may be finding happiness, his Northern Districts colleague Christian (Ditch Davey) is far from happy. He’s beginning to doubt his abilities as a neurosurgeon after discovering that Lewis blames him for the death of his wife, and is starting to wonder if he’s missing things.

When Marilyn (Emily Symons) came into the hospital with a mild concussion after suffering a drunken fall, Lewis made it his mission to undermine the experienced doctor, pushing for him to keep Marilyn in for further observation despite her seeming fine. He’s keeping an incredibly close eye on Christian, constantly waiting for him to slip up.

Tori (Penny McNamee) tries to convince her fiancé that his doubts are only down to Lewis’s grief, and have absolutely nothing to do with his abilities. Yet when they head to the Diner and Marilyn clumsily drops one of the coins Tori hands her, Christian worries that something’s amiss, and that he discharged her too soon.

“Clumsiness, does it happen often?”, he asks Marilyn. “Yes, it does, I’m a super clumsy person,” she laughingly responds, but it’s not long before his questioning begins to worry her. She realises she also dropped her fork at dinner the previous night, and becomes paranoid that perhaps the fall has left her with reason to be concerned.





The pair end up having an impromptu medical consult in the middle of the diner, much to Tori’s chagrin. Marilyn begins worrying that she might had dizziness or slurred speech without even realising, and when Christian leaves her with his mobile number, it’s on Tori to reassure a now terrified Marilyn that her boyfriend is getting worked up over nothing.

Is Christian going to drive himself crazy by doubting his every decision?

Elsewhere, Susie McCalister (Bridie Carter) continues to get her tentacles into every facet of Summer Bay life. Now that John Palmer (Shane Withington) is the new Surf Club president, she can use his newfound influence to put her deceptive plan into action.

She points out the long list of jobs that need doing at the club – the broken tiles in the women’s changing rooms, the wonky plumbing, the mould in the men’s bathrooms. The only problem, as John points out, is that they don’t have the cash for any major renovations – in fact, there may never be that kind of spare cash in the club finances!

Thankfully, Susie has an answer for everything, and this time is no exception. She proposes that they hold a fundraiser, a big event to cement John’s position as a forward-thinking president, and a way of injecting much needed cash into the fledgling club.

John loves the idea, and suggests they hold a surfing competition. They’re a surf club, so it fits perfectly – they can appeal to all ages and levels, with a semi pro event for the locals, and a longboard competition for the oldies.

Susie loves it, and makes it her mission to raise sponsorship, hitting up the local businesses for money.

She’s got a busy week next week, as she also convinces Leah and Justin to hand over a wad of cash. Their mortgage application gets rejected, leaving them on the brink of losing their perfect home. However, she manages to convince them to use her recommended private lender, despite the offer coming with higher fees and a broker charge, and the couple hand over their hefty deposit to get things moving.

It seems Susie McCalister is excellent at getting people to part with their hard earned cash, but is everyone being too trusting of the Summer Bay newcomer? Just what does she have planned for their money?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 12th April 2021 (Episode 7511)

Mac makes a decision about her pregnancy. The hits keep on coming for Ari. Jasmine and Lewis are in a very good place. Marilyn is an unwitting victim in Christian’s crisis of confidence.

Tuesday 13th April 2021 (Episode 7512)

A nervous wait for Ari as he is rushed to hospital. Tane dishes out some justice—Parata style. Mia can’t make up her mind about Ari.

Wednesday 14th April 2021 (Episode 7513)

Dean makes a decision about Amber. Ziggy and Tane own their mistakes. Chloe and Ryder’s relationship changes. Alf gets a call from the hospital.

Thursday 15th April 2021 (Episode 7514)

It’s all hands on deck to find Martha. Leah and Justin are racing to sign a mortgage with Susie. At Susie’s behest, John decides to organise a fundraiser.

Friday 16th April 2021 (Episode 7515)

Irene is becoming a thorn in Susie’s side. Alf takes Martha away from the hospital. Willow and Ziggy repair their relationship. Leah and Justin hand over their money to Susie.