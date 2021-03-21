Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) finally returns to Summer Bay, but he has no intention of trying to patch things up with his mum.

The arrival of Kieran Baldivis in Summer Bay rocked the Stewarts to their core when he turned up in the final days of the 2020 season. In the 3 decades that Alf (Ray Meagher) and Martha (Belinda Giblin) were apart, she had moved on with her life and had a son, Kieran.

Unfortunately, she’d failed to mention this to Alf in the two years they’d been reunited, so his sudden appearance in town was something of a shock to both Alf, who found himself with a stepson, and Roo (Georgie Parker), who suddenly had a half brother.

Yet his time in Summer Bay was short lived. It transpired that Kieran was an alcoholic, and that he’d previously been violent towards Martha, who had been forced to call the police during one of his worst outbursts. The pair had kept their distance from each other in recent years, but a supposedly reformed Kieran now wanted to make amends.

Despite seemingly having the best of intentions to patch things up with his mum, and get to know her newly reunited family, he struggled to control his drinking. While pretending to everyone that he’d successfully given up, he would take sips from his hip flask at every opportunity. What’s more, he was struggling to keep his violent outbursts under control.

Ryder was the first to become suspicious when Kieran tried to buy booze from Salt. He casually ordered a vodka soda from Mackenzie, thinking he was out of sight of any of his family, so was taken aback when Ryder walked around the corner seconds later.

When Ryder demanded to know why Mackenzie was preparing him a vodka soda, Kieran feigned innocence, claiming he’d actually asked for a club soda. While Mac was mortified that she’d made such a careless mistake, Ryder was instantly suspicious that something was amiss.

When Roo and Martha confronted him about it, Kieran denied everything. In a fit of rage, he threw all of his possessions out of his caravan, claiming that if his own mother didn’t trust him, he was going to leave Summer Bay. As Martha was relishing the opportunity to re-build her relationship with her son, she pleaded with him to stay, and took him at his word that he was clean.

While his attitude towards his mum softened, he aggressively warned Roo to never try and come between him and Martha again, leaving her shaken.

Alf was already nervous about Kieran after discovering his violent history, so when he found out that he’d threatened Roo, he went on the war path. He and Roo confronted Kieran in the Surf Club, resulting in a huge blow-out. It’s only some quick thinking from Justin (James Stewart) that stopped Kieran landing a punch on Alf.

The pair were left with no choice but to call the police on Kieran, and were shocked to discover that there’s already a warrant out for his arrest. By the time the police arrived, he’s emptied his van and skipped town, leaving Martha devastated.

Since then, Martha’s mental health has taken a downward spiral. She blamed Alf and Roo for her son skipping town, and has struggled to forgive them for the way they acted. Soon after, she was overjoyed when Kieran returned… but unbeknownst to her, she was only hallucinating image. She’s has had multiple vivid conversations with him, believing that he’s there.

Not wanting to tell her family that Kieran had returned, she asked Alf to set her up with a caravan where she could paint in peace, but has been using it as a place to have secret conversations with her son.

When Ryder, Nikau, Bella and Chloe were kidnapped, she suspected that her troubled son might have had something to do with it. She called him, begging him to just release them, not wanting him to punish Ryder because of her actions.

She was delighted to discover that the kidnapper wasn’t Kieran, and went to meet up with him at the Pier to apologise for having ever doubted him. It’s there that Irene stumbled across Martha, seemingly talking to herself. When she went up and asked her who she was talking to, Martha casually introduced them: “Irene, you know my son, Kieran.”

With the truth about Martha’s hallucinations out, Alf and Martha had no choice but to stage an intervention, and force her to go to hospital for councelling.

At the end of last week’s episodes, Alf got a call from the hospital to let him know Martha’s missing! Worried, they head to the van Alf set up for her to practice her art, hoping they may find her there – but they’re stunned when they find it completely empty of art supplies, and with Kieran’s belongings neatly folded and placed across the bed!

“Struth, she hasn’t used this as an art studio at all!”

Thankfully, she hasn’t gone far, and she goes to the one person she believes she can trust – Irene. It was Irene to whom she first confessed that she had a son, and she’s supported her ever since.

Yet she doesn’t get the support she was looking for. Irene quickly calls Alf and Roo, who rush over. Martha thinks that she’s fine, and still won’t accept that Kieran’s presence over the last few weeks was nothing more than a figment of her imagination.

“Tell them Irene,” she begs. “The doctor was wrong, you saw Kieran and me at the end of the pier.”

Yet Irene knows what she really saw. “What I saw was you talking to yourself.”

Martha eventually accepts the truth – her son hasn’t returned, she’s been imagining him the whole time. She’s upset, but the acceptance is a step in the right direction. She heads back to the hospital for a full psychiatric evaluation.

However, Alf struggles with the idea of his wife being trapped on a ward. Although Roo knows that Martha should stay under medical supervision for longer, the next day Alf decides to discharge her from the hospital and bring her back to Summer Bay.

Yet when Martha heads to Kieran’s old van to clear it out, she’s stunned to find him inside. Now truly doubting herself, she doesn’t know whether it’s really him or just another hallucination. When she asks Alf and Roo to come with her and check, it comes as a surprise to nobody that the caravan is empty – Kieran is nowhere to be seen.

Yet little do they know, the real Kieran is in fact lurking in the shadows. He’s back, and in a worse condition than ever. Later that night, he begins breaking into vans throughout the caravan park, searching for any alcohol he can find. The next morning, Martha’s missing again – and this time, when they head to her van, it’s clear there’s been a struggle.

Kiran has kidnapped Martha and is holding her hostage in another van. His hand firmly across her mouth to stop her from shouting out, as he demands she gives him money to buy more alcohol.

“It’s such an unlikeable thing when a man is aggressive towards a female,” Rick Donald told TV Week, discussing the latest development in the violent storyline.

“But it feels even worse when it’s towards his own mother. I definitely think I won’t have many supporters on the show. I think a lot of people don’t like the way he treats people.”

Alf calls the police, but will they manage to find Martha in time?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 22nd March 2021 (Episode 7514)

It’s all hands on deck to find Martha.

Leah and Justin are racing to sign a mortgage with Susie.

At Susie’s behest, John decides to organise a fundraiser.

Tuesday 23rd March 2021 (Episode 7515)

Irene is becoming a thorn in Susie’s side.

Alf takes Martha away from the hospital.

Willow and Ziggy repair their relationship.

Leah and Justin hand over their money to Susie.

Wednesday 24th March 2021 (Episode 7516)

Irene and Susie try to mend their rift.

Bella’s trust is tested.

Martha’s delusions return.

Thursday 25th March 2021 (Episode 7517)*

Martha faces her reality.

Christian questions his judgement.

Irene has a hunch about Susie.

*Depending on your region, Thursday’s episode may air as part of a double-bill on Wednesday due to AFL coverage on Seven. Please check local guides.