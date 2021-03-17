Home and Away hints at Sneaky Susie’s next moves in new promo

A new Home and Away promo has hinted at major drama yet to come for Susie McCalister, as “Sneaky Susie” takes some drastic steps to protect her reputation. You can view the dramatic new promo in full below.

Susie McCalister (Bridie Carter) arrived in Summer Bay in early 2021 as the new real estate agent helping Christian (Ditch Davey) find a property in the town. He’d decided to stick around in Summer Bay to fully commit to his relationship with Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee), so needed a place to stay.

Having relocated from Western Australia, Susue arrived in town with no friends or family, and quickly set her sights on John Palmer (Shane Withington). She seemed immediately smitten with newly separated Palmer, and the two began dating in a matter of days.

John was completely taken aback by how forward this new woman was, considering his recent attempts at online dating had been such a failure. Yet was entranced by her love of life and her desire for them to have fun together, and eventually relaxed into it and accepted that he’d somehow managed to charm the pants off her.

Yet it quickly became clear that things weren’t all they seemed. In episodes which aired in Australia towards the end of February, and which are set to air in the UK tonight (Wednesday 17th March), we saw Susie root through John’s financial records when she was left alone in his living room, and she was clearly happy with what she found.

While we don’t yet know what she has planned for poor John, she already has her sights set on her next victims – Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart). Susie has found them the perfect house, and the pair have put in an offer.

The brand new promo shows an ecstatic Leah and Justin on the beach, arm in arm and kissing as the voiceover says “It’s everyone’s dream to own your first home together.”

“They’ve got one person to thank.”

So far, so good. The pair are delighted with Susie’s work, and think she’s about to clinch them their forever home. Yet on screen, we see the words “Sneaky Susie”, confirming suspicions that there’s far more to Summer Bay’s newest real estate agent than meets the eye.

“Miracle worker,” says Justin, as Leah tells Irene that “she has been great for us.”

But as we cut to a clip of Susie on the phone, it becomes clear that the loved up couple are being strung along. “I’ve got a lovely couple on the hook,” Susie tells a mysterious person on the other end, hinting that Leah and Justin may never get to move into the house she’s supposedly secured for them. Is she set to steal their deposit?

Yet there’s one person who could put a stop to Susie’s scheming before it’s too late.

Irene (Lynne McGranger) has always seen through Susie’s positive exterior. Even though she was initially eager for John to strike up a conversation with the new blonde when she first arrived in town, her opinion of Susie quickly soured when she saw how much she wanted to rile up the wider community.

First it was her determination to get John the Surf Club presidency no matter the cost, driving a huge rift between Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and John while she did so. Then there was the horrible way she presented Marilyn with her divorce papers, leaving her in tears. Irene knows that something’s not right with Susie, and has no intention of keeping her feelings to herself.

“I have got such a bad feeling about this,” she says, as she refers to Susie as “Real estate Barbie.”

“But you’d better not get in her way,” the voiceover makes clear. Susie is quick to realise that Irene could be her downfall, and has every intention of stopping her in her tracks. She’s set to pay Irene a visit at her house, and threatens her to watch her behaviour.

“Be very careful about what you say next,” Susie tells Irene during a tense exchange at the beach house. “I can see right through you,” retorts Irene, showing she has no plans to back down.

“Trust me, Irene, you do not want to mess with me.”

In the biggest indicator that things with Susie are set to escalate big time, the promo shows Susie, John and Irene having drinks at Salt. While John and Irene chat at the table, Susie heads to the bar and orders three glasses of red wine.

While she checks that the other two aren’t watching, she takes out a pippet from her bag and adds a few drops of a clear liquid into one of the glasses. The next shot shows her move one of the glasses in Irene’s direction.

As a recovered alcoholic, Irene no longer drinks – so just how does Susie plan to convince her to take a sip of the red wine, poisoned or otherwise?

Returning to happier scenes, Justin and Leah kiss in Salt as Susie tells them that “it has been a pleasure doing business with you.”

All three are beaming, suggesting that Lustin’s house purchase has gone through – or at least they think it has. As the pair have to transfer their house deposit to Susie, are they set to lose a significant sum of money to her scheming ways?

Here’s the full spoilers for the next week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Thursday 17th March 2021 (Episode 7513)*

Dean makes a decision about Amber.

Ziggy and Tane own their mistakes.

Chloe and Ryder’s relationship changes.

Alf gets a call from the hospital.

Monday 22nd March 2021 (Episode 7514)

It’s all hands on deck to find Martha.

Leah and Justin are racing to sign a mortgage with Susie.

At Susie’s behest, John decides to organise a fundraiser.

Tuesday 23rd March 2021 (Episode 7515)

Irene is becoming a thorn in Susie’s side.

Alf takes Martha away from the hospital.

Willow and Ziggy repair their relationship.

Leah and Justin hand over their money to Susie.

Wednesday 24th March 2021 (Episode 7516)

Irene and Susie try to mend their rift.

Bella’s trust is tested.

Martha’s delusions return.

Thursday 25th March 2021 (Episode 7517)*

Martha faces her reality.

Christian questions his judgement.

Irene has a hunch about Susie.

*Depending on your region, Thursday’s episode may air as part of a double-bill on Wednesday due to AFL coverage on Seven. Please check local guides.