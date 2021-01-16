Home and Away Spoilers – Angelo arrests Colby for Ross’s murder!

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Colby’s world comes crashing down as a statement from a new witness allows Angelo to arrest him for Ross’s murder…

The investigation into the murder of Ross Nixon has been a slow process for Detective Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz). Despite being certain of the fact that Ross’s stepson, Sergeant Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin), committed the deed, he so far hasn’t been able to prove it.

Over the past few months, more and more people surrounding Colby’s inner-circle have learnt the truth about Colby’s guilt, but so far no-one has spoken up, much to Angelo’s frustration.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to get close to the investigation, Colby came up with the plan to have an affair with Angelo’s wife, Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson), in the hope that he would be able to learn of any new developments.

It wasn’t long before Angelo discovered the affair and decided to play Colby at his own game, gifting Taylor a bugged necklace which transmitted all of their conversations back to Angelo.

When Angelo revealed to Colby’s sister Bella (Courtney Miller) that he was aware of the affair, she and Willow (Sarah Roberts) were astounded when Colby refused to take it seriously. He instead insisted that Angelo was bluffing, and decided it was time to make his next move—using this information to convince Taylor to help him get the keys to Angelo’s files.

As Colby took it all in his stride, and seemed to revel in doing so, a defeated Bella realised her brother was now beyond help. In that moment, Bella decided that she couldn’t stand by and watch Colby destroy his life and those of his loved ones, and was going to take up her boyfriend Nikau’s (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) offer of moving to New Zealand with him.

Last week—secretly knowing that Colby was about to rifle through his locked away files after Taylor slipped him the keys—Angelo cornered Colby in his office and the two finally had their showdown over the affair.

Showing no remorse, Colby denied taking advantage of Taylor’s position and claimed that he simply fell for a beautiful woman who was being neglected by her husband. He continued to gloat as he asked if Angelo was going to arrest him for sleeping with his wife, as that was all he’d got on him.

Though seething at Colby’s nerve, Angelo knew he was right. Despite uncovering the affair, he was still no closer to proving Colby was responsible for Ross’s murder.

But as the week drew to a close, it seemed Angelo’s luck had changed dramatically. A new mystery witness had come forward and provided a damning statement against Colby.

On the phone to his superior in the city, who commended his efforts in gaining the new information, Angelo was told that the evidence was circumstantial and arresting Colby would be risky—but ultimately it was his call.

As we pick up the action this week, the fallout continues as Angelo and Taylor sit down to discuss what happens next. As a devastated Taylor asks if Angelo thinks their marriage has a future, Angelo says that it depends if she’s willing to make a statement against Colby. Taylor is incensed by the fact that, even now, Angelo is seemingly putting his investigation first, and storms out.

Later that evening, Colby runs into Angelo at Salt and can’t resist goading him further. Angelo barely manages to keep his cool, and tells Colby he’s going to regret it.

When Colby returns home, he finds Bella packing her suitcase, learning that she flies out to New Zealand the very next day. With even more tension between the two, after Colby dragged the Paratas down to the police station following their run-in with Paul and his heavies, Colby tells Bella that she’s not thinking straight. He can’t believe how reckless Bella has been by telling Nik the truth about Ross’s murder.

Bella calls him out about his own recklessness as she ignores Colby’s orders to stop packing.

The next morning, Bella is saying her final goodbyes to Irene (Lynne McGranger) in the diner before Mackenzie (Emily Weir) drives her and Nik to the airport. Colby enters and stubbornly refuses to say goodbye to Bella. But as she’s about to leave, Angelo and a team of officers descend.

Colby is incredulous as Angelo announces in front of everyone that he is placing him under arrest for the murder of Ross.

As Murray (John-Paul Jory) then shows up with a search warrant for Colby’s apartment, Colby’s friends can only watch as Angelo drags him to the police car with a huge amount of satisfaction.

As news of the arrest filters around the bay, Dean (Patrick O’Connor) panics, knowing that Colby is a loose cannon. Dean, Willow, Mackenzie, Nik and Bella all wait nervously at the station as Colby is interviewed and then thrown in a cell by his own colleagues.

Angelo allows Bella to speak to Colby in the cell, and he tells her that for Angelo to arrest him, he must have something new on him. He knows that someone close to him has spoken out, and asks if Bella may have said something, or whether Nik had blabbed. Bella denies any knowledge.

Later on, Angelo informs Colby that he has set a time for the magistrate to see him, and how he intended to ensure that Colby wouldn’t make bail. He has every intention of holding Colby in remand. Colby reminds him that putting a cop in remand is a death sentence, but Angelo coolly replies that he should have thought of that before…

With Colby alienating a lot of people in the know in recent weeks, there’s certainly no shortage of suspects as to who Angelo’s mysterious Witness X could be.

Check out the trailer provided by Channel 5 below as we move closer to learning who brought about Colby’s downfall!

Martha’s honesty with Alf about their recent issues prompts Alf to offer to make a huge sacrifice—will he leave Summer Bay for good?

Read more…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 18th January 2021 – Episode 7451

The boys get their story straight.

Angelo asks too much of Taylor.

Bella’s farewell is full of surprises.

Tuesday 19th January 2021 – Episode 7452

Colby’s reality starts to sink in.

With so much unknown, accusations come thick and fast.

Ziggy tries to be there for both Bella and Dean.

Wednesday 20th January 2021 – Episode 7453

The thought of losing Dean to prison forces Ziggy to admit her feelings.

The path to romance remains rocky for Tori and Christian.

Martha is finally honest with Alf.

Thursday 21st January 2021 – Episode 7454

Alf and Martha make great strides together.

Tori and Christian take things to the next level.

Owen’s sudden return to the bay frazzles Roo.

Justin admits his struggle to Leah.

Friday 22nd January 2021 – Episode 7455

Leon sends out an ominous warning to the Paratas.

Roo and Owen struggle to navigate their tricky reconciliation.

Leah is petrified when Justin’s condition worsens.

Home and Away Showbag The Home and Away beach bundle contains: Home and Away beach bag and beach towel, then a choice of two of either: Home and Away cap

Home and Away sunglasses

Home and Away water bottle For just $28 AUD or approx £16 GBP. Buy Now