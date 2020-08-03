In the latest Neighbours spoilers for Australia, Shane is caught red-handed by Dipi, while Ned’s newest venture proves interesting and Pierce and Nicolette butt heads.

The Neighbours storylines below will air in Australia from Monday 10th August, and in the UK three weeks later from Monday 31st August.

Secret’s Out!

It’s been a rough few weeks for Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coughlan) and the worst is yet to come…

After weeks of secretive amphetamine taking, this week the Ramsay Street father of two spirals further into his addiction.

Despite attempts to get clean, he’s turned back to pills every time, despite the fact that he knows he’s got a problem.

“Shane is desperate to keep his habit a secret and is blind to the havoc he’s causing in everyone’s lives – his own included,” Nic relayed to TV Week.

His only confidante through this whole battle has been colleague and close friend Roxy (Zima Anderson) who accidentally stumbled across a baggie which Shane seized from her hand when his police officer daughter Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) approached.

Despite he pleads to the contrary, it becomes obvious that whatever control Shane had over his issue is now slpping away.

“He’s convinced himself he has his situation under control and believes that he can stop using whenever he wants,” he said.

However, with his 20th wedding anniversary nigh, Shane is oblivious to the fact that wife Dipi (Sharon Johal) is organising a special dinner and wants to make his night, knowing how stressed he’s been with university lately.

All dressed up, Dipi is disappointed to find that Shane hasn’t arrived for their special night together and decides to go out looking for him.

She’s startled when she comes across him in an alley in neighbouring suburb West Waratah, scoring drugs from his dealer.

“She doesn’t have the courage to confront him, so waits for him to explain when he comes home, but he lies to her face,” Sharon told the magazine.

“She can’t rationalise what could possibly be going on.”

However, matters take a dark turn, when Roxy opens up to Dipi about everything that has been going on.

With the truth out in the open, and Shane aware his secret has been blown, there’s every likelihood things could turn very ugly, very quickly…

Elsewhere in Ramsay Street

After beginning a pay-only account for his artwork, Ned (Ben Hall) begins receives some off requests. Could his “art” turn into something of a raunchier nature?

Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) and Pierce (Tim Robards) don’t see eye to eye over the treatment of Fay (Zoe Bertram) – but is the reason why more personal than either cares to admit?

Here’s the full Neighbours spoilers for this week in the UK:

Monday 10th August (Episode 8425)

Paul is enraged upon learning about the protest, leaving Harlow to choose between her grandfather and her passion for the environment.

Nicolette goes against Pierce’s instructions, leaving him furious.

Terese decides her and Paul need some space, deciding to go visit her children.

Tuesday 11th August (Episode 8426)

Paul quickly dismisses Ned’s business plan for the Backpackers.

When Levi needs Bea to pick up his new prescription, Yasvhi catches them in a hushed conversation, leaving Bea to cover with a complicated lie.

Pierce considers firing Nicolette while Nicolette considers quitting.

Wednesday 12th August (Episode 8427)

When Shane doesn’t show up for their 20th anniversary dinner, Dipi goes searching and finds him alone on a street in West Waratah.

Yasvhi is confused by Bea’s allegation that she’s secretly dating Levi.

Ned is pleased that his online venture is growing in popularity, but Yashvi worries his subscribers are more interested in him than his art.

Thursday 13th August (Episode 8428)

Kyle is jealous that Levi seems to be the favourite grandson, so he fakes being sick to get Sheila’s attention.

Seeing Dipi break down at The Waterhole, Roxy confronts Shane about coming clean to his family, but he’s not receptive.

Toadie makes the mistake of asking for Karl’s help with his love life.

Friday 14th August (Episode 8429)

Kyle is furious at Shane’s behaviour towards Roxy, taking things in his own hands to tell Dipi.

David and Emmett have a fun day together, only for an unwanted call to ruin all the fun.

Dipi and Toadie stage an intervention.