Neighbours Spoilers – Emmett makes a bad decision, while Levi’s secret is revealed

Emmett finds himself in trouble, when he befriends a bad influence. Meanwhile, Levi finds himself in two compromising positions that could threaten his livelihood in these Neighbours spoilers set to air in the UK from Monday 13th July.

Trashed

When he befriends local bad boy Louis (Declan Dennis), Emmett (Ezra Justin) makes some bad decisions.

Emmett’s only been in town a few short weeks, and despite a rocky start, he’s finally feeling comfortable with his foster parents, David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron (Matt Wilson).

However, at school it is a different issue. The 13-year old is struggling to not only do his maths classwork, and not clash with teachers, he’s also finding it quite difficult to make friends.

So when he meets Louis, he thinks he might have found his first friend in Erinsborough… but Louis has other ideas.

Initially Louis turns down Emmett’s offer to hang out on the weekend, flinging a degrading comment his way about having no friends before leaving. However, when he learns that over the holidays, Emmett will be doing some tutoring with Shaun (Brad Moller) and therefore have access to the school outside of school hours, he reneges and offers to be friends with him.

Not long after do the pair enter the school grounds and trash a classroom. But, as Louis quickly flees the scene, in walk David and Shaun.

The pair catch Emmett red-handed and it looks like he’s trashed the classroom himself.

Will Emmett own up to being with Louis or take the blame himself?

Did You Know?

Declan Dennis, the actor who plays Louis, is the son of Stefan Dennis, the actor who plays Paul Robinson.

When the casting choice was announced, Stefan and Declan appeared on This Morning in the UK to discuss the latter’s role.

Declan stated that while the role wasn’t long-running, it was great to work alongside his father.

“Dad didn’t so much help me just play ‘the bad guy’,” he stated.

“It was more about helping me develop the character as a whole. But it is fun being a bit of a chip off the old block.“

“I do like the idea of following [acting] as a career, but I also understand the pitfalls of the unsureness of this industry. Therefore, I understand why my parents have suggested I have a second string to my bow!“

The Neighbours Twitter account posted a comparison picture of father and son in their respective roles.

Seize the Moment

Levi (Richie Morris) finds himself in an awkward love triangle, and in a dire situation that threatens to reveal his darkest secret, all in the same week.

This week, Levi meets Roxy (Zima Anderson) at the Waterhole and there’s an immediate spark between the pair. Oblivious to each other’s connection to Kyle (Chris Milligan), the pair hit the ground running and soon after, Roxy dumps a glass of beer all over Levi, leading to him taking his shirt off.

Once cleaned up, the pair lock into a flirtatious conversation that culminates in a kiss. Although the pair decide not to take things further, when Kyle finds out he’s furious at both of them.

Later on in the week, a clean up of the island that Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) and Pierce (Tim Robards) now own takes place. There, Levi meets Bea (Bonnie Anderson) and a friendship soon develops between the two of them.

At the end of the long day, Levi finds himself feeling slightly off. Knowing what’s about to come, he tells Bea he’s thirsty and excuses himself. As he walks away he collapses and begins to have a seizure.

When Bea finds him, he’s on the ground unconscious.

Shocked and scared, Bea tries to rouse Levi. Is his secret about to be revealed?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street

Shaun (Brad Moller) returns to town in pursuit of Elly (Jodi Anasta).

Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Dee (Madeleine West) come to a decision about their relationship.

Here’s the full Neighbours spoilers for this week in the UK:

Monday 13th July (Episode 8390)

With Levi moved into No. 26, Sheila goes about setting him up with one of the girls she’s found for Kyle.

Holidaying in Tasmania, Karl and Susan are forced to lay everything on the table.

Thinking that Hendrix has deliberately sabotaged their chances at fostering, Chloe realises there’s another venture they could follow.

Tuesday 14th July (Episode 8391)

Heather convinces Toadie that Dee does still love him, even though he did blame her for Hugo’s kidnapping.

Having shared a kiss, Levi and Roxy decide not to take things further.

Old sparks start to fly between Elly and Shaun when he steps in to stop a journalist harassing her.

Wednesday 15th July (Episode 8392)

Struggling during his first day at Erinsborough High, Shaun offers to tutor Emmett.

Toadie learns that Dee’s biological father is dying, but is unsure whether he should tell Dee, who still doesn’t know who he is.

Levi helps Yashvi to move on from her role in Hugo’s kidnapping.

Thursday 16th July (Episode 8393)

Chloe and Pierce dive into their new island project.

Elly’s dreams of returning to teaching are in the dumps because of her guilty plea, so she shoves the blame onto Toadie.

Learning about her father, Dee decides to go to Alaska to see him and Toadie offers to go with her.

Friday 17th July (Episode 8394)

Torn about his split from Dee, Elly comes up with a plan to help cheer Toadie up.

Learning he may have to repeat Year 8, David and Aaron arrange for Shaun to tutor Emmett over the holidays.

Kyle decides to return to the island, but it raises concerns about whether he’s ready.