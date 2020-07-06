In the latest Neighbours spoilers, Jane is forced to face demons from her past, while Sheila reveals the truth about Levi.

The Neighbours storylines below will air in Australia from Monday 13th July, and in the UK three weeks later from Monday 3rd August.

Plain Jane’s Super Pain

Jane Harris’ (Annie Jones) painful secret is reason enough for a friend to contact her estranged daughter… but not all is at it seems between the pair.

This week, Jane makes the admission to close friend Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) that her marriage to Des (Paul Keane) has broken down.

The pair, who wed at the Lassiters Wedding Expo earlier in the year, realised that the timing wasn’t right.

“They were a great couple once, but they’ve both lived very different lives since they were together in the eighties,” Annie told TV Week.

Saddened by her friend’s news, Terese decides to call in the heavy artillery – after hunting her down on on Facebook, she contacts her estranged daughter, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).

When Jane’s daughter arrives in Erinsborough, it becomes clear to Terese that the pair don’t exactly have the most pleasant of histories.

“Nicolette is deeply sad about the state of affairs with her mum and is resigned to the fact that they’ll never have a close relationship,” Charlotte revealed to TV Week.

As she opens up to Terese, it comes to light that Jane and Nicolette have been estranged since Nicolete came out as gay many years ago.

While it remains to be seen whether mother and daughter will reconcile, Nicolette is comforted by Terese.

“She discovers a sympathetic ear in Terese who offers a glimmer of hope.”

Neighbours recently put out a trailer for Nicolette’s arrival, and it makes it clear that there’s plenty of drama to come.

The video sees Terese surprised to see Nicolette turn up at Lassiters. As Terese tells her that Jane is arriving back tomorrow, Nicolette tells her that “I’m the last person mum will want to talk to”.

“Now I’m afraid it might be too late to fix things“, says Jane to Paul and Terese as they try to encourage her to make amends with her estranged daughter, as Paul asks her “What exactly did happen between you two over there?”

As Nicolette tells somebody that “she’s still got it in for me“, Jane accuses Nicolette – “you don’t want me to be happy!”

Will the pair be able to put their differences aside and reconcile?

While we don’t yet know how long Nicolette will be sticking around for, what we do know is that we’ve got a lot more of Jane to come.

A couple of weeks ago it was announced that Annie Jones would be joining Neighbours full time, bringing Jane Harris back to Erinsborough in a full time capacity for the first time since she departed the show back in 1989.

Annie briefly reprised her role as “Plane Jane Superbrain” in 2005, as Annalise Hartman (Kimberley Davies) produced a documentary about past residents of Ramsay Street. She returned again in 2018 and has popped up regularly ever since – but will now be making Erinsborough her permanent home.

Sheila’s Confession

After years of hiding the truth, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) comes clean about a dirty family secret.

Years have passed since a shocking event in Levi’s (Richie Morris) childhood left him permanently traumatised.

Sheila, who opened up to boyfriend Clive (Geoff Paine) about what happened weeks ago, feels the need to come clean this week after a family barbecue.

What follows is seething anger from Levi, who learns that Kyle (Chris Milligan) was a part of what happened to him all those years ago.

Now fractured, will the cousins be able to resolve their problems and fix their only newly reformed bond?

And will Sheila be able to put her family back together?

Here’s the full Neighbours spoilers for this week in Australia:

Monday 13th July (Episode 8405)

Mackenzie uses her recovery time to start working on her sustainability project.

Bea confides in Levi about her anger towards Finn for all her took from her.

A surprise maths test sees Emmett lash out aggressively at his teacher.

Tuesday 14th July (Episode 8406)

Terese and Paul get in touch with the wedding expo couples, finding out about Jane and Des’ break up.

Emmett’s older brother Brent arrives, throwing David & Aaron who worry about what influence he will have on Emmett.

Terese reaches out to Jane’s daughter Nicolette on Facebook.

Wednesday 15th July (Episode 8407)

Jane’s daughter Nicolette arrives in Erinsborough, opening up to Terese about the tensions between her and her mother since her coming out.

Brent is adamant that once he turns 18 he wants Emmett to live with him.

Drowning her sorrows at The Waterhole, Nicolette bumps into Chloe, who offers her an understanding shoulder to lean on.

Thursday 16th July (Episode 8408)

Levi and Clive manage to get Sheila and Roxy together at a family BBQ, but reminiscing leaves Sheila wanting to open up about Levi’s childhood.

Aaron wants Brent to stay with them, and overhearing the conversation, Emmett pleads that they take him in too.

Friday 17th July (Episode 8409)

Toadie attends Sky and Lana’s official wedding in Port Douglas, leaving Shane and Dipi to cover his Buddy Club event.

Pierce steps into help a stresses Dipi at the coffee shop, with Chloe touched by her husband’s generous gesture.

Levi struggles to process the truth about his childhood trauma, blaming Kyle for years of suffering.