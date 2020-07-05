Neighbours Spoilers – Toadie realises Hugo has been kidnapped

Toadie’s week, which begins with his meeting a famous British comedian, ends in heartache, in these Neighbours spoilers set to air in the UK from Monday 6th July.

Impossible Decision

Longterm resident Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) is plagued by past decisions this week when Andrea (Madeleine West) escapes prison and kidnaps their son Hugo (John Turner).

At the end of last week, Andrea left Dee unconscious in the prison grounds and executed a switch that allowed her to escape.

Now, out of prison, Andrea heads to Ramsay Street, posing as Dee, to get access to Hugo.

“Andrea’s ultimate goal is to build a life with her son. She knows that the odds are against her but her love for Hugo clouds her rationality,” Madeleine told TV Week at the time in Australia.

With Hugo in tow, Andrea quickly flees to a secret house where she meets dodgy prison officer Owen (Johnny Ruffo), who helped her facilitate the swap.

Under the impression that she has him around her little finger, Andrea is disheartened when Owen decides to leave her and steal all the money she has – the money that she received as a bribe from Claudia (Kate Watkins).

Terrified by the prospect of now getting caught, Andrea has to make a decision about her next move, and quick!

“She’s living hour to hour,” she said.

Soon after, Toadie learns that Andrea has taken Hugo and realises that there may only be one way to get his son back.

“Toadie’s kids are the most important thing in the world to him and he knows that Andrea is capable of anything,” Ryan told TV Week.

Forced to swallow his hatred of her, Toadie learns that Heather (Kerry Armstrong) has been contacted by Andrea and wants to help bring her down – and bring Hugo back to his father.

“As crazy as Heather is, she does love Hugo and is concerned about his safety, so agrees to help bring in Andrea,” Ryan said.

As Heather, with Toadie, Dee and new cop Levi (Richie Morris) make a plan to trap Andrea, it remains to be seen whether it will be successful…

Russell in the House

When going to get his morning coffee, the last thing Toadie expected was to run into British actor and comedian, Russell Brand.

Meanwhile, with a muffin in hand, and on the phone, Toadie heads out of Harold’s Cafe and runs into an unknown person. Little does he expect when he looks up to see Russell Brand there.

The comedian, who is in town to launch his book at the Erinsborough Writers’ Festival, offers Toadie some advice.

What does Russell have to say?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street

Sheila’s (Colette Mann) grandson and Kyle’s (Chris Milligan) cousin Levi arrives on Ramsay Street.

It’s time for Emmett (Ezra Justin) to decide whether he is going to stay on Ramsay Street.

Grant (Paul Mercurio) has a shock admission to make to Mackenzie (Georgie Stone).

Here’s the full Neighbours spoilers for next week in the UK:

Monday 6 July (Episode 8385)

Sheila comes up with an idea to help everyone say goodbye to Finn for good.

While test-driving a car, Kyle is pranked by his police officer cousin Levi.

Erinsborough Writers’ Festival has a surprise drop-in – Russell Brand.

Tuesday 7 July (Episode 8386)

Kyle tries to get to the bottom of why Sheila has reservations about Levi moving in.

Heather’s sense of loyalty is tested, leaving her to choose between Andrea or Dee and Toadie.

Toadie fears the worse when Hugo is still missing, with no news overnight as to his whereabouts.

Wednesday 8 July (Episode 8387)

Holed up in an abandoned house with Hugo, Andrea calls Heather.

Emmett’s week on Ramsay Street is nearly up, but a send-off BBQ has him reconsider leaving.

Levi, Dee, Toadie and Heather hatch a plan to get Hugo back.

Thursday 9 July (Episode 8388)

Toadie struggles to forgive Dee for letting Heather and Andrea back into their lives, venting his feelings on everything that’s happened.

It’s a long commute to school for Emmett, and after plans for a driver fall through, Paul steps into help, only to not find Emmett at the school.

Yashvi considers leaving the Academy after the role she played in the Hugo saga.

Friday 10 July (Episode 8389)

Aaron and David are worried about how Paul’s past will impact their future as foster parents.

Mackenzie and Grant are finally in a good place, but Grant has one more thing he needs to come clean about before he leaves.

Pierce and Chloe decide to look into becoming foster carers themselves, but Hendrix is hurt to be left out of such a big decision for the whole family.