Next week on Home and Away in the UK, what should be a happy occasion for Jasmine and her loved ones quickly turns into heartbreak, which threatens to tip Jasmine over the edge…

Having lost husband Robbo only a few months ago, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) has been walking on air since discovering that she was expecting his child.

Although the subject of having children together had been a contentious issue in the past, Robbo and Jasmine had agreed to start a family only days before his death in a horror car crash.

When Jasmine began feeling under the weather a few weeks back, everyone suspected that the stress of the past few months was catching up with her. It wasn’t until Jasmine saw an expectant mother in the gym that she suddenly came upon an alternative prospect.

Checking her period tracker app, she found that she was 47 days overdue, and excitedly told Irene (Lynne McGranger) that she was pregnant.

NOTE: It’s important at this point to mention a key piece of information that the show has unfortunately neglected to state on-screen—Jasmine HAS taken a home pregnancy test, with Irene present as a witness, which was positive.

Although only in her first trimester, Jasmine has wasted no time in telling her friends, making plans, and discussing with friend Tori (Penny McNamee) about the impending arrival of a half-sibling for baby Grace.

“She is becoming very excited, and loves talking about her pregnancy with Irene (Lynne McGranger) and everyone else in the Bay,” Sam told New Idea magazine. “The town is thrilled for her, but at the same time I think everyone is a bit cautious. It is still early days and people are a little worried for her.”

“While Jasmine is naturally devastated that Robbo can’t share this journey, the thought of becoming a mother is bringing her so much joy” Sam continued. “It is absolutely a blessing. Jasmine is hanging on to this pregnancy for dear life, because it’s the only thing that is going to get her through the grief that she has been immersed in. She absolutely wants this baby.”

Two people Jasmine hadn’t told until recently were Robbo’s parents, Ian (Frankie J. Holden) and Wendy (Amanda Muggleton), fearing their reaction and whether it would remind them of everything they had lost. However when Jasmine called last week, they couldn’t be more delighted.

“When Robbo died, Wendy and Ian were extremely supportive of Jasmine, which came as a wonderful surprise to her,” says Sam. “She was really relieved that they were so encouraging and empathetic.”

This week Jasmine prepares for her twelve-week scan, and her friends are also planning a surprise for her.

With Willow having swapped rooms with Jasmine at the Beach House to give her more space, Tori and Justin then arrive with a cot—the very cot that Robbo had built himself for baby Grace—as well as some of Grace’s old clothes. Jasmine is touched by the gesture and can’t wait to give the cot pride of place in her room.

Later that morning, Jasmine receives a surprise visitor, Wendy. She couldn’t resist travelling down from the farm to accompany Jasmine to her scan!

As Jasmine, Tori and Wendy head off to the hospital and wait in the ultrasound room, they can’t wait to see the baby for the first time.

But as the scan begins, it soon becomes obvious that something isn’t right.

As the ultrasound technician tries another angle, both Tori and Jasmine stare at the screen and their faces fall.

Wendy doesn’t understand what’s happening, as the technician removes the probe from Jasmine’s stomach.

As the technican, Jasmine and Tori all take in the situation, Wendy demands to know what’s going on, and it’s Tori that has to break the silence.

There is no baby.

It turns out that Jasmine has been experiencing a phantom pregnancy.

As everyone struggles to understand exactly what has happened, Wendy accuses Jasmine of making the whole thing up. It isn’t until Tori explains that it is a known medical phenonmenon, for the mind to trick the body into presenting all the symptoms of pregnancy, that Wendy is placated and tries to comfort Jasmine.

Back at the house, Jasmine feels like her whole world has fallen apart, and when an excited Irene comes home wanting to see the pictures from the scan, Jasmine has to excuse herself and go for a walk.

Ending up at the beach, Jasmine stares out into the ocean in a daze as she tries to comprehend everything she’s lost.

“Jasmine’s world crumbles,” Sam explained to TV Week “It’s another loss for her. This pregnancy was the last glimmer of hope she had of keeping Robbo alive. The pregnancy was the light for Jasmine during a dark time.”



Jasmine begins to walk into the shallows… and carries on walking, further and further into the ocean… letting the waves begin to consume her in her grief.

Luckily, on Wendy’s suggestion, Tori has followed Jasmine and spots what’s happening, screaming out to her.

Willow (Sarah Roberts) is alerted to the situation by Tori’s shouting, and also runs in to help.

Jasmine is brought back to the shore just in time, and when Willow asks what happened, Jasmine tells her about the baby.

Jasmine then breaks down as comes to the realisation that she’ll never have Robbo’s child.

“Jasmine has to deal with not only grieving the loss of her baby and the future she thought she was going to have, but also grieving Robbo all over again,” Sam continued. “That hits her incredibly hard.”

How much more will Jasmine be able to take?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week in the UK:

Monday 8th June (Episode 7321)

Maggie fails to create a dialog with Ben. After an altercation, Leah pleasantly surprises Justin with her progress. Jasmine has a surprise visitor.

Tuesday 9th June (Episode 7322)

Jasmine struggles. Mackenzie counsels Colby about his growing anxiety over Bella. Leah’s reconciliation with Justin leads her to a happy realisation.

Wednesday 10th June (Episode 7323)

Jasmine focuses on Grace. After receiving bad news, Gemma refuses to accept more charity. Ziggy shuts Maggie out. Colby does a payback prank.

Thursday 11th June (Episode 7324)

Has Ari pushed Nikau too far? The icy Astoni dynamic thaws a little. John’s best intentions are misinterpreted.

Friday 12th June (Episode 7325)

The Parata family’s unity looks to be cracking. Marilyn and John try to be there for each other. Ben’s troubles have become a lot worse.