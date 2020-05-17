Neighbours Spoilers – Shaun Says Goodbye as Paul and Pierce Come to Blows

Shaun Says Goodbye

It’s only been a week since Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) was released from prison and able to hold her daughter Aster in her arms once again. However, heartbreak looks to be just around the corner this week on Neighbours.

The last few months have had more than their fair share of ups and downs for the Ramsay Street resident, what with learning that the father of her child, Shaun (Brad Moller), was supposed dead in an avalanche, being accused and gaoled for a crime she didn’t commit, and having her child taken away in a dodgy custody battle.

Luckily for Elly, life looks to be returning to normal, but with a mounting reluctance to leave the house, recently returned Shaun is worried.

“Shaun’s concern right now is not only for Elly, but also what’s best for his child,” Brad told TV Week.

He’s able to convince her to go to the hospital for Aster to have a routine check-up, and whilst there he opens up about his feelings towards Finn. Shaun’s able to see the videos of Finn’s mental demise and is horrified at what he witnesses.

“Shaun realises that the brother he looked up to and loved so much was, in fact, an evil murderer,” he says. “It breaks his heart.”

It’s after witnessing these videos that he makes the decision to leave Erinsborough and return to Switzerland. As Shaun gets in the taxi, in the back of her head, Elly believes she may have lost the only chance she had to be with Shaun and she’s heartbroken.

However, there’s one glimmer of hope as Shaun promises Elly that he’ll come back for her and one day they will be together.

“As far as Shaun is concerned, the sooner he can have Aster, and maybe Elly, in his arms, the better!”

Paul and Pierce Clash

It’s been months of goading and baiting between the pair and this week Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) finally explodes at Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).

After a very successful Lassiters morning tea fundraiser for the Cancer Council, a suggestion that Pierce, his wife Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) and hotel assistant manager Naomi (Morgana O’Reilly) should celebrate with drinks in the hot tub is happily welcomed.

However, there’s been an uneasiness on Chloe’s behalf ever since she learnt that Pierce and Naomi have a history. Many moons ago, Pierce consistently propositioned Naomi. She never accepted, but since returning to Erinsborough, has opened up that it’s one of her biggest regrets. Even now, there’s still very clearly a one-sided attraction.

Getting wind of the spa plans, Paul offers Chloe a word of warning: getting men drunk in the hot tub is Naomi’s seduction technique… and Paul should know – he was engaged to her.

However, when Pierce learns of Paul’s interfering, he shirt-fronts him against his car on Ramsay Street and gives him the what for. And bystanders Chloe and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) are stunned by what they see.

“It does worry Chloe to see Pierce completely lose his cool,” April explained to TV Week. “Maybe she doesn’t know him as well as she thinks she does.”

Here’s the full Neighbours spoilers for this week in Australia:

Monday 25 May (Episode 8370)

Shaun continues to notice Elly’s resistance to leave the house, even with Aster’s vaccinations due.

Toadie worries that Dee is being played by Heather, deciding to take matters into his own hands.

Hendrix tries to bring Karl and Susan back together.

Tuesday 26 May (Episode 8371)

Dee and Toadie reach a compromise about Heather.

Aaron and David have secured a foster carer assessment.

Bea suggests to Shaun that he watch Finn’s video diaries to see where it all went wrong.

Wednesday 27 May (Episode 8372)

Shaun tries to confide in Elly about Finn, but she’s still not ready to talk.

Paul tries to use the Biggest Morning Tea prep to get under Pierce’s skin.

Rattled by some hard-hitting questions, David and Aaron wonder if they’re ready to foster a child.

Thursday 28 May (Episode 8373)

The Biggest Morning Tea is a success, with plenty of bidders throwing their cash at Ned’s artwork.

Chloe, Pierce and Naomi celebrate their success in the Canning’s spa.

Shaun announces he’s leaving for Switzerland, reassuring Elly he’ll be back when he can be a better father.

Friday 29 May (Episode 8374)

Dipi and Shane discuss the possibility of Grant coming to Erinsborough for his Worksafe case.

Toadie’s resentment towards Dee and Heather continues to build.

Naomi hears the rumour Paul is spreading about Chloe being attracted to her and an idea comes to mind.