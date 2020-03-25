UK Home and Away Spoilers – A shocking twist in the search for Leah

Just when it seemed that some progress was being made into the case of Leah’s (Ada Nicodemou) disappearance, things have stalled again. But when a shocking new post appears on Leah’s website, it seems the investigation is about to be brought to an abrupt end.

It’s been several weeks since Leah disappeared without a trace, and with the police not having got anywhere in their investigations, Maggie (Kestie Morassi) and Roo (Georgie Parker) decided to take matters into their own hands. It wasn’t long before they noticed something that the police had missed—Leah’s website had been re-activated.

Leah’s loved ones were confused by this, since Leah had chosen to remove it after the toxic atmosphere that the Tommy O’Reilly case had created. Several new posts had been made since Leah’s disappearance, though they all spoke about toxic feminism, which didn’t sound like Leah at all.

Despite the information being passed onto the police, with the promise that they’d attempt to track the IP address, the wall of silence continues as no progress is made.

Increasingly frustrated by the police’s apparent lack of investigative skills, Justin continues to obsessively check the website. He confesses to sister Tori (Penny McNamee) that he is barely sleeping as he waits for any updates.

When Justin later drops in to the surf club, he’s dismayed to see that someone has pinned a notice over Leah’s missing poster—it would seem some in the community are starting to become indifferent too.

Maggie and Roo set up notifications on their phones to alert them to any new content on Leah’s site, and eventually their attention to drawn to a new post which teases that there is to be a big announcement shortly.

Maggie races over to the Morgan house to join Justin as they wait for the impending announcement, but when the page finally refreshes they are in for a shock.

It’s a photo of Leah, seemingly proudly showing off a ring on her finger, with the post titled “ENGAGED!!”.

A man, whose face is not visible, stands behind Leah with his hand on her shoulder.

“Leah has recently become active again on her blog,” Ada Nicodemou told New Idea. “But this is the last thing Justin or, for that matter anyone in the Bay, expected.”

Justin hurriedly rings the police, but nothing can be done until tomorrow as none of the team are available. He’s simply told to email the link to the police liason officer.

Maggie, Roo and Tori try to convince Justin that this is a positive step, that it least proves Leah is still alive, but Justin isn’t so sure.

The next morning the comments from blog readers start coming in, and Justin is frustrated as they all congratulate Leah on the news—particularly since the police have forbidden him from posting on the site himself so as not to impede the ongoing investigation.

Justin wonders whether it could really be true, maybe Leah has left him for someone else, but Tori rubbishes that claim, reminding Justin that he’s not thinking straight on no sleep.

When the police finally get back to Justin later that morning, they have some shocking news.

They have spoken to Leah. Not only that, she has confirmed to them that she is perfectly fine and is moving on with her life.

Justin can hardly believe what he’s hearing as the police tell him that, as far as they are concerned, there is no longer any case to pursue and they consider the matter closed.

What’s more, they warn Justin that he is starting to come across as an obsessive ex-lover who can’t let go of Leah.

Realising they’re now on their own and that he’s got nothing left to lose, Justin decides to post a comment on Leah’s site, asking her to contact him.

Now all Tori and Justin can do is wait—will they ever see Leah again?

Here’s a full rundown and video slideshow of this week’s episodes:

Monday 30th March

Roo manages to do a good deed and enjoy her last day of holidays. The Paratas must swallow their pride. Mackenzie’s blind date is not what she expected. John’s worst nightmare comes to life.

Tuesday 31st March

The Paratas struggle to put a roof over their heads. Marilyn and John’s marriage is in trouble. Can Dean help Mackenzie? Will Bella reveal too much during her counselling?

Wednesday 1st April

Dean has an invitation for Ziggy. Bella starts to accept her need for counselling. Jasmine’s grief over Robbo continues.

Thursday 2nd April

Is Willow ready to make a big decision? Jasmine makes peace with Robbo’s gift. There’s shock when a mystery photo suggests Leah could be alive.

Friday 3rd April

Justin is devastated as Leah’s photo leads to more questions than answers. Alex and Willow have big decisions to make.