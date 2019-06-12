Home » News » Home and Away’s Jackson Heywood posts heartfelt Instagram message as he bows of playing Brody Morgan

On the day that he bowed out of playing Brody Morgan after 3 years on Home and Away, actor Jackson Heywood posted a heartfelt Instagram message paying tribute to his fellow actors and the producers of the show, alongside a number of backstage photos of his time in Summer Bay:

Jackson Heywood (Brody Morgan) with on-screen wife Sophie Dillman (Ziggy Astoni). From Instagram account of @jackson_heywood

What a ride.

Thanks to everyone of you who came along for the journey over the last 3 years.

Brody is now and will be, a part of me forever, and i’m grateful beyond words for all the support and cheers I’ve received along the way.

In 3 years who woulda thought someone could have such an eventful time, but after 4 kidnappings, 5 arrests, 1 plane crash, 1 horrific car accident, getting lost in the bush, falling off a cliff, an Ice addiction, a rehab stint, a family in witness protection, a doomsday prepper girlfriend, a long lost lil sister, a bushfire rescue, a forbidden love, a marriage, an affair, a divorce, a restaurant of my own, which i bought, sold, then bought again, a restaurant of my own, which i bought, sold, then bought again, a hidden musical talent, a bunch of other events I’ve probably missed, and a family with more baggage than an A380 Airbus, its safe to say Brody definitely didn’t waste his time in Summer Bay.

Thanks for all the incredible friends i’ve made an people i’ve met throughout. My life is changed forever, for the better and i will sorely miss but will never forget my time there.

Thanks Summer Bay, its been 👌.

@jackson_heywood
June 10, 2019

Jackson (Brody) with Patrick O’Connor (Dean Thompson) and Scott Lee (Hunter King). From Instagram account of @jackson_heywood

Jackson, Sophie and Emily Eskell (Simone) on set at the Summer Bay Caravan Park. From Instagram account of @jackson_heywood

Jackson Heywood, Sophie Dilman and Emily Eskell. From Instagram account of @jackson_heywood

Jackson with Olivia Deeble, who plays his on-screen sister Raffy on Home and Away

Brody left Home and Away in Australia on Monday, as he and new love Simone left for a new life in the Yarra Valley in Victoria, just a matter of months after beginning an affair which ended his marriage to Ziggy Astoni.

Tributes came in from fellow Home and Away cast, who commented on Jackson’s Instagram post:

Sophie Dillman (@sophiedillman), who plays his soon to be ex-wife Ziggy, responded:

We are just so god damn good looking xxxxxx

Raechelle Banno (@raechellebanno), who played Olivia, posted:

What a chapter. Onto the next exciting one xx❤️

Raffy comforting Brody as he was hallucinating his mother Kate

Raffy comforting Brody as he was hallucinating his mother Kate, back in May 2017

Olivia Deeble (@oliviadeeble), who plays Brody’s sister Raffy, commented:

So much love jacko dxx

Jackson Heywood

UK viewers will see Brody’s final scenes on the 9th July.

We have a full biography of Brodie Morgan’s time on the show, from his arrival in 2016 up until the start of the 2019 season.

Back to the Bay wishes Jackson Heywood all the best in his future endeavours!

