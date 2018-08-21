Oz Picture Preview – Parental Woes

John (Shane Withington) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) continue to be on rocky ground next week in the wake of foster-child Ty’s departure.

John was angered when Marilyn went behind his back to contact Ty’s mother Jodi, whose subsequent visit to the bay ended in Ty leaving to go and live with her. Although agreeing that it was the best thing for Ty in the end, John resented Marilyn’s actions—she’d betrayed his trust and was the cause for Ty leaving.

When Marilyn agreed to be put straight back on to the fostering register following a call from the department last week, again without consulting her husband first, it was the last straw for John who angrily accused Marilyn of trying to replace Ty, and questioned why he and Raffy were not enough for her.

As he continued to brood, John admitted to Alf (Ray Meagher) that it had become more than just about the fostering, this was about their marriage, and started avoiding home as he tried to get his head around things.

John and Marilyn’s other charge Raffy (Olivia Deeble) has also been affected by the tension between the couple, and this week week Raffy and friends Ryder (Lukas Radovich) and Coco (Anna Cocquerel), hatch a cunning plan to bring John and Marilyn back together—but will it be enough to repair the damage, or will it just make things worse?

Elsewhere in the bay, Tori (Penny McNamee) is worrying about Mason (Orpheus Pledger) as he continues to come to terms with the surprise news that Dempsey (Sophie Don) is pregnant with his child. Whilst trying to give advice, Tori is still holding back the news that she’s planning on trying for a child of her own via IVF.

Eventually at a planned family dinner, Tori finally announces her decision to her stunned family—how will they react to the news that there could soon be a second Morgan baby on the way?

Meanwhile Mason and Dempsey continue to share their concerns over the pregnancy, and Mason is blindsided when Dempsey comes to a decision over their future—will the pair be able to find any common ground?

Episodes 6943–6948

Australian airdates: Monday 27th to Thursday 30th August 2018 on Seven

UK airdates: Wednesday 12th to Wednesday 19th September 2018 on Channel 5

For a full rundown of what's to come over the next couple of weeks, visit our Australian Spoilers page.

