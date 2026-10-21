Home and Away’s Mali to discover he’s set to be a dad in new spoilers!

New Home and Away teaser spoilers have revealed that Mali is about to discover that he’s got a child on the way!

With Home and Away heading into the final months of 2026 before it takes its annual break, things are heating up fast.

A promo which aired earlier this week teased Eden’s final moments with her family, gave a first look at Roo’s disappearance, and also suggested that Tane (Ethan Browne) is set to leave Summer Bay.

Now, newly released teaser spoilers have revealed that a huge new storyline is about to begin for Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).

In last week’s Australian episodes, Mali and Tane headed for a night out in nearby Reefton Lakes – and that seemingly innocent night looks set to change Mali’s life.

Mali suggested the plan as a way to distract Tane, who was missing Archie and struggling with only getting to see his son for a few days at a time since Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and the one-year-old moved away early last month.

Tane told Mali that Archie had started crying at the end of his recent visit, and that he couldn’t stop playing the moment over and over in his head.

When Mali caught up with Tane at Salt later in the evening, he suggested heading to the club, and pushed back when Tane expressed that he wasn’t in the mood – “I think you need to get out of your head, Tane, so let’s go!”

Tane eventually relented, with a tea-total Mali planning on driving the pair back to Summer Bay in the early hours.

However, in a surprise turn of events, it seems that Mali’s plan to take Tane’s mind off his son is about to give him a child of his own!

The following morning, a very hungover Mali turned up late to his surf lesson, still wearing the same clothes from the night before.

As a considerably fresher-looking Tane arrived, he chastised Mali for ditching him in the club for the girl he picked up.

While Mali told Tane he was sorry for abandoning him, it was quite clear that he had no regrets!

Lacey asked Mali whether he thought he’d be seeing the girl again, but Mali made it clear that they were both on the same page – “just one fun night between two adults” – and that was the end of it.

Yet everything happens for a reason in Summer Bay – two characters don’t just head for a random night out unless something bigger is on the cards.

And, as new teaser spoilers have revealed, Mali’s one-night stand is about to turn his life upside down!

The synopsis for the episode airing in Australia on Tuesday 3rd November reveals that “Mali gets some life changing news.”

Then, the following day, on Wednesday 4th November, “Mali is daunted by the responsibility of fatherhood”!

Mali is one of six siblings and family has always been incredibly important to him – so much so that his decision to move from Mantaray Point to Summer Bay put him at odds with his mum Victoria (Ursula Yovich) and sister Elandra (Rarriwuy Hick).

Early on in his stay, we learnt that Mali had five nephews and three nieces, so he’s got plenty of experience with kids, but how will he feel when he learns that he’s set to have one of his own?

We’ve known for a while that a new love interest was on the cards for Mali, as he’s been spotted filming with a new female character on numerous occasions in recent months, who now looks highly like to be his one-night stand.

The newcomer was first seen on 2nd June by YouTubers R&F Adventures 2.0, filming alongside Kyle Shilling as Mali helped out with one of Tane’s boot camps.

The character was spotted again a couple of weeks later on 15th June, this time watching Mali as he carried out a surf lesson on the beach, and later interacting with him outside the surf club.

With the pair spending so much time together, it seemed likely that romance was on the cards.

This was then confirmed in footage from 19th August, when Mali and the newcomer were seen holding hands and embracing on the beach.

While Mali may have wanted nothing more than a one-off encounter as he returned from Reefton Lakes, he seems pretty happy with the fact that the newcomer is sticking around.

The new arrival also looks set to strike up a friendship with Mackenzie (Emily Weir), with the pair spotted filming together on 19th August.

And Mac and the newcomer are about to have something in common, as Mackenzie is hit with an unexpected child-related bombshell of her own!

Early next year, Levi’s (Tristan Gorey) ex-wife Imogen (Georgia Blizzard) will make a shock return to Summer Bay with a daughter in tow!

On 24th August, the Imogen and Levi actors were spotted setting up a scene together on the beach, accompanied by a young child.

While nothing is confirmed, it looks highly likely that the child is Levi’s, with her arrival coming some two years after Levi ended his marriage to Imogen after falling for Mac when he treated her at Northern Districts Hospital.

How will Mackenzie feel to learn that, after her and Levi’s numerous failed attempts to start a family, Levi had a child he never knew about?!

As if that bombshell wasn’t enough, early 2027 will also see Tane confess his love for Mackenzie, years after any romantic connection existed between the pair. More on that here…

There’s also a new male teenage character on the way, seemingly connected to a new friend of Remi’s (Adam Rowland).

As we previously revealed back in July, another new female character has been spotted on set on a number of occasions, but more recent filming now suggests that she might be bringing her teenage son to Summer Bay with her.

Believed to be called Claire, the new arrival was first spotted by fan and YouTuber Rhino Padroth in early July, where she filmed a scene alongside Remi and Justin (James Stewart).

Then, around six weeks later, on Monday 24th August, the R&F Adventures 2.0 YouTube channel caught the first glimpse of a new teenage character, filming alongside the new woman connected to Remi.

The woman and teenage boy walked through the parkland together, before being joined by Remi.

It’s not yet confirmed what their relationship is, but their friendly nature potentially implies that the two are mother and son.

Remi was seen once again talking to the new female character, before interacting with both her and the teenager.

Has Remi simply struck up a friendship with the mum, or could he have a new love interest on the way as well?

Whoever the new teenager is, he’s about to find himself on the wrong side of a number of Summer Bay residents.

On 31st August, a number of scenes were filmed next to the surf club and on the beach, seemingly showing the new teenage boy stealing a donations bucket from the club, before being chased along the beach by Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).

In a scene filmed after the chase – but which will presumably air on screen first – the newcomer is seen talking to Lacey (Sophea Pennington) and Roo (Georgie Parker) outside the surf club, holding the donations bucket.

He then makes a break for it, running away and down the path towards the beach.

In a scene filmed earlier in the day, Cash is seen giving chase, sprinting after the teen as he tries to make his escape.

Cash soon catches up to him, and the teenager drops the bucket on the ground and seemingly protests his innocence.

We still have no idea why the new arrival is in town, but he’s not off to a good start with the local law enforcement…

We’ve got a detailed article on all the new arrivals heading to Summer Bay later this year and early in 2027 – find out what’s in store here.

Here’s the full spoilers for upcoming Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Wednesday 21st October (Episode 8822)

Gary reminds David what he’s lost. Tane forges a new plan. Eden dreams of one more perfect day.

Thursday 22nd September (Episodes 8823-8825)

Lacey’s mortified in front of Dylan. David freezes up. Tane asks Mali a big favour.

It’s a Langham/Morgan double date. Dylan gets the full story. Lacey leans on her sister.

The Bronze Medallion Graduation. Justin comes down hard. Alf wants Roo home. Levi’s ready to drop.

Monday 26th October (Episode 8826)

Cash and Eden find sanctuary for their goodbyes. Richie’s first day on the job doesn’t go as planned. What’s happened to Roo?

Tuesday 27th October (Episode 8827)

The Fowler family unite. Tane’s leaving Summer Bay. Levi faces reality.

Wednesday 28th October (Episode 8828)

The mystery of what’s happened to Roo deepens. Tane says goodbye. Lacey and Dylan try again.

Thursday 29th October (Episode 8829-8831)

David’s investigation raises more questions than answers. Lacey gets mixed signals. Justin shows up for Richie.

Alf’s heart is breaking over his missing daughter. The Fowler family say their goodbyes. David makes a horrifying discovery.

Eden’s good news is soured. Alf won’t give up on finding his daughter. Mackenzie and Levi keep their engagement a secret.

Monday 2nd November (Episode 8832)

David questions a witness to Roo’s last sighting. Alf’s hope is waning. Will Eden be given a lifeline?

Tuesday 3rd November (Episode 8833)

The community comes together to support Alf. Mali gets some life changing news. Lacey and Dylan’s relationship deepens.

Wednesday 4th November (Episode 8834)

Richie doubles down on a lie. Mali is daunted by the responsibility of fatherhood. Dylan goes above and beyond for Lacey.

New Home and Away promo previews Eden’s final days A new Home and Away promo gives a look at Eden's final goodbye to her friends and family, Tane's huge decision, and the start of a major new storyline for Alf and Roo. Read more...

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