Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Lacey finally opens up to her dad about Holden’s behaviour after he breaks into her house and later attacks Mali at the beach.

Holden’s (Lach Millar) obsession with Lacey (Sophea Pennington) reaches new heights next week, forcing her to take legal action.

After meeting up and bonding in the wake of the train crash, Holden had initially accepted Lacey’s decision that they should remain friends, with Lacey making it clear she wasn’t ready for anything more following Theo’s (Matt Evans) death.

Despite that, Holden kept finding reasons to be around her. Mali (Kyle Shilling) soon clocked that Holden seemed far more interested in Lacey than in the surf lessons he had signed up for. After catching him hanging around again and realising he was developing a fixation on Lacey, Mali cancelled his bookings altogether.

It wasn’t long before Mali’s students received mystery texts cancelling their next lesson, and suspicion fell on Holden. Lacey initially defended him, but when he later suggested Mali had got what he deserved and refused to let her see his phone, Lacey realised the truth, telling him she never wanted to see him again.

Next week, Holden continues to message Lacey, asking for another chance and acting as though sabotaging Mali’s classes wasn’t a big deal. Lacey is frustrated that he doesn’t seem to recognise the impact of what he’s done, and whilst Abigail (Hailey Pinto) initially encourages her to keep ignoring him, the messages keep coming.

Lacey shows Abby a draft message she has written, telling Holden that she doesn’t want to see him anymore and doesn’t want to hear from him either. Abby thinks it is still too polite, so she takes Lacey’s phone, rewrites it in much harsher terms, and sends it herself.

As the message is sent, someone watches the girls from nearby.

It soon becomes clear who. Holden later replies, making it clear he knows Abby sent the message, and saying he wants to talk.

Shaken, Lacey heads to the diner and opens up to Leah (Ada Nicodemou) about Holden’s fixation. She thought telling him she didn’t want to see him again would be enough. Instead, his latest message has made it clear he has been watching her every move.

At that moment, a message comes through from Abby—Holden has made a booking at Salt for a romantic dinner for two, in his and Lacey’s names. An invite from Holden follows shortly afterwards.

At Salt, Abby is left to deal with Holden when he arrives with a bunch of red roses, eagerly awaiting Lacey.

He accuses her of getting in the way and turning Lacey against him, but Abby pushes back, making it clear he’s doing that himself and that Lacey isn’t interested.

When she calls Lacey, she admits his behaviour has become scary, prompting Leah to tell Abby to stay away and get Mali to come and stay with her until the end of her shift.

Lacey briefly considers going to Salt to sort it out, but Leah shuts that down and decides to deal with him herself.

Holden is taken aback when Leah sits down at his table, telling him plainly that Lacey is not coming and is not interested in him.

When Holden tries to dismiss the whole thing as a misunderstanding, Leah doesn’t let him get away with it, telling him to go home, and not come back. If he doesn’t, she will call the police. With Mali also nearby, Holden backs down and leaves.

The next morning, Lacey is uneasy as she sets up on the beach with Mali, despite his confidence Holden won’t return after Leah’s warning.

But as she returns to the board shop, she’s startled when Holden turns up with flowers, saying he’s been waiting for her.

He downplays the surf lesson incident as being blown out of proportion, but when he refuses to back off, Lacey calls out to Alf—prompting him to step in and tell Holden to get on his bike.

Leah checks in on Lacey after Alf calls her, and reassures her that none of this is her fault. She urges Lacey to tell David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), but Lacey refuses, not wanting to add to the pressure he’s already under. Instead, Leah walks her home.

But as Lacey heads indoors alone, things take a darker turn. Lacey finds the roses in a vase on the table—and then Holden appears from nowhere.

Claiming he came to apologise, he goes on to talk about their “relationship”, insisting her friends are getting in the way and that the train crash brought them together for a reason.

When Lacey challenges him, he doubles down, telling her he’s falling in love with her, and shows her all the photos he’s secretly taken of her on his phone.

Realising she needs to get him out, Lacey changes tack. She plays along, suggesting they go to Salt together.

Holden agrees, refusing to let her out of his sight as they leave together.

Once they reach the surf club, in a very public area, Lacey drops the act. She tells him clearly that nothing has changed—she is not his girlfriend and she wants him to leave her alone.

Holden reacts angrily, accusing her of sending mixed messages.

When Mackenzie (Emily Weir) notices and steps in, Holden snaps at her to stay out of it, forcing Mac to rush inside and summon Mali.

By the time they get back outside, Holden has grabbed Lacey and is trying to force her to go with him.

Mali quickly steps in, and the confrontation soon turns physical as Holden takes a swing at him.

Mali’s able to block his attack and punches Holden to the ground, warning him to stay down as he doesn’t want to hurt him. But it’s not over for Holden as he lunges again for Mali.

Mac pulls Lacey away as the two scrap, assuring her that Mali can take care of himself.

When Levi arrives on the scene, he breaks up the fight.

Back inside the surf club, Lacey reveals to Mac that Holden has been following her and even has photos of her. While she worries she made things worse by going along with him earlier, Mac reassures her that she did what she had to do to get out of the house.

As Levi and Mali join them, Levi says they need to go to the police, but Lacey still doesn’t want her dad involved. Levi still insists on taking her somewhere safe, and walks her to the diner, where Leah comforts her as she breaks down.

Meanwhile, Holden gets ahead of the game by heading to the police station first, reporting Mali to David for assault.

When David later hauls Mali in for questioning, he initially struggles to explain what happened without dragging Lacey into it. But eventually he admits the truth—Holden has been bothering her for some time, she has repeatedly told him to stop, and he has kept turning up anyway.

Levi backs that up when he arrives at the station, making it clear Holden was the aggressive one and has been obsessing over Lacey.

David’s taken aback as he realises what his daughter has been going through in recent weeks.

When he eventually reaches Lacey, she admits she kept quiet because of everything else he already has going on with Jo (Maddison Brown) and Tane (Ethan Browne). David tells her that none of that matters—the only thing she should have done was come to him as soon as she felt unsafe, and he makes it clear he will not let Holden hurt her.

With that, David takes Lacey to the station and starts the process of getting an AVO. He explains that it will stop Holden from coming near her, contacting her, or making any further threats.

Lacey worries that it may push him even further, but David points out he is already well past the point of reason.

Lacey agrees. It has to stop, and she signs the AVO.

But little do they know that at that very moment, Holden is in their house, and is cooking up a storm in the kitchen!

As Lacey returns home that evening, she finds a candlelit dinner awaiting her, with a card placed on the kitchen counter.

“Dear Lacey, I won’t give up on us. I love you. Holden x”

Will Holden finally back down when the AVO is served?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 30th March (Episode 8662)

Sonny and Remi lock horns. David has a new lead. Jo supports Tane.

Tuesday 31st March (Episode 8663)

Remi and Sonny go head-to-head. Has Leah lied to Justin? Holden won’t take no for an answer.

Wednesday 1st April (Episode 8664)

Levi’s protective over Abigail. Leah gives Holden a serve. Is Lacey in danger?

Thursday 2nd April (Episode 8665)

Harper demands answers. Mali steps in to defend a friend. Holden’s delusion turns dangerous.

Friday 3rd April (Episode 8666)

Mackenzie remains loyal to Tane. Leah supports Lacey. Will David be able to protect his daughter?