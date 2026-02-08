10 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 9th to 13th February

Next week on Coronation Street, Shona has an unexpected family reunion, Debbie finds a familiar face in prison, and Todd collapses as Theo’s cruelty increases.

1) Shona comes face-to-face with her father

The mystery surrounding Jodie (Olivia Frances Brown) continues next week, as Shona (Julia Goulding) learns just how much her half-sister has been keeping from her.

After reconnecting with her estranged sibling, Shona hasn’t realised that Jodie appears to have a hidden agenda whilst staying at the Platt household, seemingly bitter at her sister having left the family home as a teen and abandoning her.

“She’s deeply troubled, but she isn’t a bad person,” Olivia Frances Brown tells us. “She likes to mess around and toy with people to amuse herself, but only the ones she thinks deserve it. She has deep-rooted abandonment issues – I’d say she’s a product of what people have put her through.”

Recent episodes have seen Shona attempting to track down her father, Doug (Steve Evets), after hearing how he’d mistreated Jodie in the years since she left, and set about finding a contact for one of his old school friends, Bernard.

But it soon became apparent to viewers that Jodie was already in contact with Bernard, and secretly phoned him to ask for a favour.

When Shona eventually got in touch with Bernard, she was surprised to hear he apparently hadn’t heard from Doug in years.

Next week, certain that her sister is hiding something from her, Shona’s puzzled as she tracks Jodie to a psychiatric hospital.

All then becomes clear as Shona follows Jodie into one of the rooms, and comes face-to-face with her father!

Clearly confused and vulnerable, he struggles to recognise them. Jodie tearfully explains that after their mother walked out, Doug deteriorated and she was left to care for him alone. The revelation leaves Shona emotional, and she reassures Jodie that she’s part of their family now.

2) Jodie has eyes on David

The next day, exhausted after spending so much time at the hospital with baby Harper, Shona snaps at Lily (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) as she goes on about a limited-edition water bottle, prompting David (Jack P Shepherd) to suggest she take the afternoon off.

When Shona admits she’s considering visiting their dad again, Jodie steers her attention elsewhere, encouraging a night out instead. Later, at the Bistro, tensions rise when Shona rounds on Carl for flirting with Jodie, who quickly turns on the tears in an attempt to deflect from her secret hook-ups with the philanderer.

After taking Shona out for drinks, ensuring to get her well and truly plastered, Jodie calls David to help get her home. With Shona put to bed, Jodie persuades David to stay downstairs with her, watching a film together.

“She wants to put Shona out of the picture, even if just for a few hours, so she can ‘step into her shoes,” Olivia reveals. “She wants to feel that closeness and validation that Shona gets every day.”

By midweek, David’s doubts resurface. Although Jodie makes a big show of thanking him for making her feel welcome, he later admits to Nick (Ben Price) that something doesn’t sit right.

Left alone, Jodie is seen taking out a locket from her trinket box.

“I don’t want to say too much but Jodie claims she found it in a charity shop, but that’s a lie to protect herself…” Olivia continues.

Jodie continues to entrench herself in the household, sucking up to David as she prepares him a breakfast to take with him to work. David thanks her before heading out, clearly a little unsettled. Later, as she cleans the living room, Jodie ‘accidentally’ smashes David and Shona’s wedding photo.

How far is Jodie willing to go for a taste of Shona’s life…?

3) Debbie sees a familiar face in prison

Elsewhere, as this week’s episodes came to a close, Debbie (Sue Devaney) was seen being taken to her cell at Highfield Prison after being sentenced to two years and eight months imprisonment.

There, she promptly suffered another TIA, and when she awoke she was devastated to find herself in hospital, handcuffed to a bed.

Next week, Debbie is well enough to be back in the prison, albeit with the use of a wheelchair for the moment, where she’s paid a visit by husband Ronnie (Vinta Morgan). As visiting time comes to a close, Debbie is shocked when a prisoner assigned to look after her turns out to be none other than Lou Michaelis (Farrel Hegarty)!

Debbie was quick to make an enemy of Lou’s husband Mick (Joe Layton), after she called him out to the hotel for help with the electrics, only to refuse to pay his fee after he informed her it was a planned outage.

At that point Debbie was yet to be diagnosed with dementia, and was adamant that she had never received notification of the outage. Mick later found himself accused of attacking Debbie after she collapsed following her first TIA.

Now stuck in close confines with Lou, is Debbie’s new life in prison about to get even more complicated?

The following day, Adam (Sam Robertson) is hoping they can use Debbie’s TIA as part of an appeal into getting Debbie’s sentence reduced, but will it be successful?

4) Mal decides to stick around

At the café, Bernie’s attempts to keep her night with Mal out of the spotlight come under threat again, when Ryan recognises Mal as he passes through on his way up to Roy’s flat.

Ryan had been working at the hotel when Bernie and Mal spent a drink-and-drug fuelled evening there, and his reaction immediately raises the risk of the connection being exposed.

Although the night was purely platonic, save for one attempt from Mal to kiss Bernie, she was unsettled to realise that Mal would be sticking around to fix the electrics in Roy’s flat.

As Ryan brings it up, Bernie is quick to step in, explaining that Mal is an electrician carrying out work for Roy, and quietly asks Ryan not to mention what happened at the hotel.

Later, Bernie admits to Gemma that Mal is the same man she spent the evening drinking with there. Horrified, Gemma urges Bernie to tell Dev the truth before he hears it from someone else.

The following day, Mal makes it clear he intends to stick around. Watching Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) and Bernie together in the café, he slyly tells Roy that the flat requires a full rewire—keen to extend his time on the street…

5) Will Sam turn to pills as Megan targets him?

Meanwhile, Megan (Beth Nixon) is well and truly on the warpath after (correctly) suspecting that Sam (Jude Riordan) is onto her illicit relationship with 16-year-old student Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale).

Megan has already tried to subtly warn Sam off, but has now taken to sabotaging the studious teen’s schoolwork.

Next week, when Daniel (Rob Mallard) tells a furious Sam that he hasn’t received his latest essay, Sam becomes convinced that Megan is behind it.

Later, whilst joining the Driscolls at the bistro for Eva’s (Catherine Tyldesley) birthday meal, Sam listens intently while Daniel discusses the misuse of ADHD medication as a study aid. Nearby, Megan speaks with Will at the bar, watched closely by Sam.

On his way to school the following day, Sam receives a message offering him Ritalin for £5 a tablet. When Megan later approaches him, claiming she is concerned about his work and offering extra help, Sam is left weighing up his next move.

Will he feel forced to take the tablets in order to catch up with the work that has been lost?

By Thursday, Megan shifts tactics. Speaking to Daniel, she plants the seed that Sam dislikes her, insisting that she had tried to help him with his coursework only for him to throw it back in her face.

6) Has Daniel realised the identity of his attacker?

Later in the week, Daniel takes part in a restorative justice meeting and comes face to face with Colin, the man jailed after Daniel was attacked in the ginnel at Christmas.

Viewers know the real assailant was of course Will, jealous of Daniel’s relationship with Megan.

On meeting Colin, it doesn’t take long for a confused Daniel to realise that he couldn’t possibly have been the one to attack him.

Back at the Rovers, with Will already under strain over money and warned by Eva about his attitude, Daniel’s ears prick up as she mentions Will’s “terrible temper.”

Is Daniel about to join the dots?

7) Theo’s cruelty increases

Elsewhere on the street, Theo’s (James Cartwright) control over Todd’s (Gareth Pierce) finances continues to take its toll.

After discovering that Todd had built up credit card debt, Theo cut up his bank cards and insisted that he could only use cash—with Theo being the one to decide how much he was given.

However, after handing over a few notes, Theo left for Doncaster to visit his mother. When he later announced that he would be staying over, Todd was left to run out of cash completely, with no way to access his own funds.

Concern grew after Todd lashed out when asked to pay sponsorship money he owed Harry—behaviour that immediately raised alarm bells for Sarah.

After sharing her concerns with George (Tony Maudsley), the pair decide to treat Todd to a few beers and a takeaway from Speed Daal. He’s touched by the gesture, but the moment is short-lived when he notices several missed calls from Theo and quickly steps away to listen to the voicemails.

Later realising that Summer has made herself skint by buying some groceries for him, Todd is hit with a pang of guilt. He immediately goes to George to ask for an advance on his wages, and hands half over to Summer.

On Wednesday, Todd meets James (Jason Callender) for brunch, but is forced to pretend he has forgotten his bank card and leave James to pay. Later, Theo finally returns home and immediately needles Todd for wasting money.

Handing him a tenner, Theo instructs Todd him to buy something for tea and to be sure to bring back the receipt. As he then heads out, Theo drops Todd’s framed photo of the recently parted Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) into a bin bag and takes it with him.

Later, Theo confronts Todd after finding the takeaway bag in the outside bin, scrutinising its unhealthy contents before ordering him out for a run to burn off the extra calories.

James watches with concern as Todd limps down the street.

Back at the flat, Todd soon realises Billy’s photo is missing, but what will Theo say when Todd questions it?

8) Todd lashes out before collapsing

Todd later emerges from the bedroom rubbing his neck, clearly in pain after being in bed with Theo. The following morning, Theo is amused by the big lovebite he has left on Todd’s neck.

Todd’s day goes from bad to worse when he and George are confronted by an angry woman at the undertakers, Annie (Marie Critchley), who threatens to sue George after accusing him of some misdeeds over a will.

Later, having already been tormented by 12-year-old Jake (Bobby Bradshaw) earlier in the day, Todd finally snaps in the corner shop when Jake teases him about the lovebite, asking Todd whether he’s pregnant.

As Todd gives the lad an earful, Jake’s dad Gary (Mikey North) enters the shop and intervenes, leaving Todd mortified. When he gets home to learn that Gary has already informed Theo about his run-in with Jake, how will Theo react?

The next day, it’s clear the gruelling exercise regime that Theo’s forcing on Todd has become too much, as he returns from another long run and promptly collapses in the street. As George and Christina race to assist him, will Todd finally open up to them about what he’s being put through?

9) Are Lauren and Ollie the next big thing?

Meanwhile, there could be new love on the horizon as Lauren (Cait Fitton) accepts a date invite from Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) for dinner at the bistro.

Lauren’s love life over the past few years has been anything but simple, whilst a short-lived relationship with Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) saw Ollie dumped as she jetted off for a new job in Singapore.

With the pair having enjoyed their date, Ollie goes on to invite Lauren to a student party in Fallowfield. Accepting, Lauren later tells Carla (Alison King) and Betsy (Sydney Martin) all about it, with Betsy offering to lend her some fancy clothes.

10) Carl plans revenge

Also next week, after being put in charge of the hotel in Debbie’s absence, Ryan soon finds himself at odds with Carl (Jonathan Howard) again.

When Ryan asks Carl to place some QR code stickers in the rooms, Carl flatout refuses to take orders from him, prompting Ronnie to back up Ryan.

A short while later, Ryan’s furious to find the QR codes dumped in the bin, and having finally had enough of his petulance, goes on to sack Carl.

Fuming, Carl is later seen forming a plan… he’s going to burn down the hotel!