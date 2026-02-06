Next week on Emmerdale, Moira reels as Victoria makes a big decision, Paddy finally seeks help for Bear, and John is given an unusual sendoff.

1) Cain demands Bear’s help

As this week came to a close, Cain (Jeff Hordley) was struggling to juggle his prostate cancer diagnosis whilst also trying to deal with Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) imprisonment, after she was charged with killing Celia (Jaye Griffiths) and Anya (Alia Al-Shabibi).

In the meantime, Paddy (Dominic Brunt) has desperately been trying to keep dad Bear (Joshua Richards) under protection at home, fearing his fragile mental state could lead to him confessing about being responsible for Ray’s death.

“He fears that his dad will go away again,” Dominic Brunt recently told EverySoap and other press. “He thought he was dead and he’s back. And now Bear might go down.

“I think he trusts the judicial process, but the fact Bear is struggling so badly from what he’s been through, he’s heavily drugged up, he’s psychologically in the midst of this Stockholm Syndrome.”

Knowing that Bear had been one of the enslaved workers at Celia and Ray’s farm—and that he could provide information that could help prove Moira had no involvement—Cain had gone around to Tenants House in the hope of questioning him. But Cain’s presence caused Bear to become distressed, and as Cain’s frustrations grew, Bear began to break down.

Furious, Paddy ordered Cain to leave as he attempted to calm his dad.

Next week, once Paddy is out the way, Cain returns and tries to force Bear to go to the police, desperate to help Moira’s case.

But the confrontation quickly turns physical, and when Dylan arrives to find Cain trying to manhandle Bear out of the house, he intervenes and forces Cain to back off.

2) Dylan tells April the truth

Later, Dylan finally confides in girlfriend April (Amelia Flanagan) and admits that he was present at the time Ray died.

He tells her that Bear was responsible, explaining that Ray’s death was unintentional and occurred when Bear tried to stop him from threatening Paddy. The disclosure leaves April reeling.

When Dylan later confesses to Paddy that he has told April the truth, Paddy is furious.

“He can’t believe it,” Dominic continues. “It’s not just the fact that the secret is spreading, it’s the fact that April is now implicated. If it all comes out, she can be done for withholding information if she knows what happened and doesn’t tell the police.

“It’s not just the fact that it was just supposed to be a secret between the three. Is April going to want to tell Marlon and Rhona? He’s got to keep pulling in and trying to keep this all under wraps.”

As Paddy and Dylan argue, the noise again causes Bear to become increasingly distressed.

The following day, April suggests that going to the police is perhaps the only way forward, but Paddy is quick to shut it down, insisting that doing so now would only make it look as though everyone had been involved in a conspiracy from the start.

“He keeps going: ‘Should I go to the police? Should I just come clean? Should I tell them the truth?’“, Dominic explains. “But he’s just not ready. His dad is all over the place, he’s very sick, withdrawing from whatever drugs he was given and he’s completely unstable.”

“So Paddy is trying to hide him away for now and then maybe in the near future they’ll just say to the police: ‘Alright, there he is, come and get him, we did it’. But at the moment he’s just trying to save his dad from more psychological pain after what he’s just been through.”

3) Paddy seeks help

Midweek, the pressure around the family intensifies further when Dylan tells Paddy that Ray’s murder is now being widely reported in the press.

With the case attracting increasing attention, Paddy becomes convinced that seeking professional help for Bear is too risky, fearing that any outside involvement could draw unwanted scrutiny.

Meanwhile, after she comes over to the house, Bear is confused to see April in tears. She admits she’s frightened that the police could still come after her for her past actions, and her vulnerability prompts Bear to open up about his own feelings over Ray’s death.

As he talks, April reassures him that he’s not alone and that the family care about him. She also attempts to put Ray’s death into context, trying to tell Bear that Ray was a bad man—but the conversation only leaves Bear more confused and overwhelmed.

Paddy returns home to find Bear in tears and rushes to his side. Seeing his dad so distressed, Paddy accepts that he can’t manage the situation alone any longer.

After reassuring April that Bear’s state isn’t her fault, he makes it clear that he’s going to arrange counselling for Bear, despite his earlier fears about involving anyone from outside the family.

In a special episode airing on Friday, we see Bear, April and Dylan all wrestling with their feelings of guilt over what has happened.

As Bear attends a counselling session with Lucy (Sally Frith), the weight of Ray’s death is difficult for him to confront. His guilt is intense, and the session underlines how heavily what happened continues to affect him.

At the same time, Dylan’s own turmoil comes to the surface. Speaking to Paddy, he expresses deep self-loathing, describing himself as a curse and insisting that it would be better for everyone if he left the village altogether.

It’s heartbreaking for Paddy to hear, having come to think of Dylan like a son.

“I think Paddy is very good like that,” Dominic states. “It took him a long time in life to have his own child, but in the meantime, because he’s had so many lucky breaks in life, he was brought up in a middle class family in Harrogate, he trained as a vet, so I think he sees people like Aaron and Dylan as people who didn’t have the breaks that he did.”

“He’s just nice, he’s alright, there’s no ulterior motive. He’s just thinking: ‘There’s a spare room in this house, we’re earning money, you’ve got nothing, you’ve had all these awful and unspeakable things happening to you’. And he just can’t let him go back on the streets.”

Meanwhile, April continues to struggle with her own actions over the past few months.

When Rhona argues that she was manipulated, April refuses to accept it, maintaining that she should be punished for selling drugs.

4) Sarah supports Cain

Up at Butlers, despite having found the strength to confide in both granddaughter Sarah (Katie Hill) and best mate Liam (Jonny McPherson) about his prostate cancer diagnosis, Cain has little inclination to focus on his own health. Moira’s predicament has ensured his priorities remain firmly elsewhere.

On visiting Moira in prison, Cain lied by telling her that whilst he had cancer, it wasn’t going to grow and would simply be monitored with no treatment necessary.

“She doesn’t think he’s telling her the whole picture, but she certainly doesn’t think it’s as bad as what it is,” Natalie J Robb recently told EverySoap and other press. “So she does get a relief, but at the same time she’s kind of thinking, is he telling me everything?”

“He doesn’t want her to worry anymore. [But] Moira is always better when she knows the truth. And that’s where Cain sometimes goes wrong. She can deal with the truth much better than finding out bits and bobs here and there.”

On Tuesday, Sarah accompanies Cain to a hospital appointment, where the consultant, Ms Rhodes (Lucy Lowe) explains that his treatment will involve a radical prostatectomy.

Cain listens as the details are laid out, while Sarah puts on a supportive front, despite being clearly troubled by what she’s hearing. Once they’re alone, Cain begins to prepare himself for what lies ahead without Moira by his side.

But faced with the reality of the treatment—and its potential side effects—his resolve falters. Frustrated, he scrunches up the hospital leaflet, unsure whether he has the strength to face this battle alone.

The following day, Cain is shaken when he sees newspaper headlines about Moira’s charges. With her situation now dominating the news, he becomes even more determined to protect her at all costs.

When Sarah gently checks in on how he’s coping, Cain shuts down the conversation, insisting that Moira’s situation is the only thing that matters right now.

5) Victoria discovers Robert’s dark secret

Elsewhere in the village, Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) received a call from the local coroner, telling her that John’s (Oliver Farnworth) death has officially been ruled a suicide. The decision closes off any chance of a police investigation, but it does nothing to settle her own unease about what happened.

At the same time, the situation surrounding Butlers Farm continues to gnaw at her. Co-owners of the farm with Moira, Victoria and Robert are being forced into selling their share to Joe (Ned Porteous), after he revealed he had video footage showing Victoria accidentally killing John.

Still burdened by her role in the plan to sell to Joe, and knowing the Tates having any claim over the farm would be the last thing Moira wants, Victoria starts to question whether she should finally be honest with Cain.

Robert is adamant that she mustn’t, warning that sharing the truth would only cause more damage.

Meanwhile, Joe summons Robert in, eager to be kept informed, and it quickly becomes clear that patience is wearing thin. Joe presses him to accelerate the sale and makes a chilling threat—if Robert doesn’t fall into line, he’s prepared to plant further evidence himself. Nearby, Victoria overhears the exchange, and the implications leave her shaken.

She later confronts Robert, demanding answers. Under pressure, he admits that he hid the forced workers’ ID documents at Butlers, implicating Moira for Celia’s crimes.

As the details emerge, Victoria realises that Joe has again used the footage of her killing John to force Robert into complying.

With Moira still on remand in prison, Victoria reaches a decision, declaring that she’ll turn herself in if that’s what it takes to end Moira’s ordeal.

6) Joe ups his threats

The following day, Joe wastes no time in tightening the screws further. He pushes Victoria to sign the sale contracts immediately, making it clear he wants the deal wrapped up without delay.

When Victoria insists on taking the paperwork away to read through properly, Joe responds with a threat—if she doesn’t comply, he’ll release the footage of John’s death to the police.

Refusing to be rushed, Victoria stands her ground and leaves Home Farm with the documents, much to Joe’s frustration.

7) Will Moira partner with the Tates?

On Wednesday, Joe heads over to Keepers with a stark ultimatum. With Moira’s signature also needed, in order for the Sugdens to sign over their share to him, Joe gives Victoria six hours to get it, threatening to release the footage of John’s death to the police if the deadline isn’t met.

With the pressure mounting, Victoria heads to the prison to see Moira. She tells her that she and Robert are being forced to sell their share of the farm, claiming the situation has become impossible to manage. Moira is hesitant at first, reluctant to agree to the sale, but eventually begins to soften.

As Moira prepares to sign the paperwork, Victoria delivers the final revelation—the buyers are the Tates. The disclosure leaves Moira forced to reconsider… will she agree to sign and become partners with her sworn enemies?

8) Tracy lays John to rest

On Thursday, Robert and Aaron (Danny Miller) are thrown when John’s ashes are delivered. Given everything he put them through—and the fact that he tried to kill them both—they’re left unsure what to do with them.

After the pair take John to the Woolpack, Tracy (Amy Walsh) spots the urn and immediately intervenes. With John responsible for husband Nate’s death, Tracy is determined to take control of his remains, intent on exacting her own form of revenge.

When Aaron and Victoria realise that Robert and Tracy have left the bar with John’s ashes, it’s not long before they realise exactly where they’ve gone.

In the pub toilets, Tracy and Robert stand in a cubicle, the urn poised above the toilet bowl. Pushing a reluctant Robert to let her go through with it, Tracy prepares to dispose of the ashes in the only way she sees fit.

How will Aaron and Victoria react as they enter?

9) Robert’s reminded of the Sugden legacy

Later, Aaron grows concerned when he finds Robert alone on his knees in Annie’s Field. Robert appears unsettled, leaving Aaron unsure how he’s coping.

But his worry soon shifts when Robert shows Aaron what he’s uncovered in the dirt—the original ‘Emmerdale Farm’ stone, engraved with the old farm’s name. As he explains its significance, he reflects on the Sugden family’s long connection to the land.

Farmed by generations of Sugdens, it was that very legacy which was acknowledged in May 1994, when the village itself was renamed from Beckindale to Emmerdale six months after the plane crash.

As Aaron listens, Robert begins to steady himself. With that history in mind, Robert renews his determination to reclaim both his family and the farm.