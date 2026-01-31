7 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 2nd to 6th February

Next week on Coronation Street, Carl learns the truth about his mother, Debbie’s devastated by her sentence, Kevin reaches a crisis point, and Shona begins the search for her father.

Note: Coronation Street will only be airing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week.

1) Debbie makes plans

With the prospect of prison hanging over her—after covering for Carl (Jonathan Howard) by pleading guilty to causing Billy’s (Daniel Brocklebank) death—Debbie (Sue Devaney) starts putting arrangements in place.

But when she tells Ryan (Ryan Prescott) that she wants him to run the hotel while she’s away, it’s a decision that quickly has repercussions.

If Debbie’s impending sentencing wasn’t enough to be dealing with, the family are also concerned about Kevin (Michael Le Vell), whose mental health has been in a decline since Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) left him for his brother Carl.

Abi and Carl have since split, once she realised his true colours, and Kevin’s frustrations have only increased as he’s watched Debbie take the blame for the accident when Carl had been the one driving.

With both family and friends worried about Kevin, Debbie invites him to lunch at the hotel. But he’s furious when he turns up to find Debbie, Abi, Tim (Joe Duttine), Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Tyrone (Alan Halsall) waiting for him, with a plan to stage an intervention.

Debbie insists they’re only trying to help, but Kevin is defensive and makes it clear he doesn’t need their support, reluctantly sitting down while bristling at the situation.

The meeting is soon interrupted by the arrival of Carl, who has heard of Debbie’s plans to put Ryan in charge if she is imprisoned. Furious, Carl rails at Debbie in front of everyone, accusing her of stabbing him in the back and undermining him.

Naturally, he keeps quiet about the fact he’s framed Debbie for the accident, and has been stealing money from her for months.

Back at Debbie’s flat, she tries to open up to Carl about her decision, but how will he take it?

2) Carl learns the truth about his mother

Later in the week, Carl is thrown after overhearing a tearful Summer (Harriet Bibby) telling Nina (Mollie Gallagher) that if Debbie hadn’t been drink-driving, Billy would still be alive.

The comment weighs heavily on him, and when Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) later points out that a prison sentence could accelerate Debbie’s dementia, Carl is left wrestling with his conscience and resolves to do the right thing and confess.

Ronnie’s concerns about Debbie intensify after she accidentally calls him Ray. Alarmed, he seeks Carl out to share his worries about her condition—but the conversation is a strange one, leaving Ronnie unsettled. After filling Debbie in on what’s happened, she suddenly rushes out.

Debbie catches Carl as he’s about to get into his car, and as he tearfully confesses that he was the one driving at the time of the accident, and that he’s on the way to the police to tell them the truth, Debbie admits that she already knew.

“I think she was willing to take the blame because she feels so guilty,” Sue Devaney tells us, with viewers recently having discovered that Debbie is in fact Carl’s biological mother.

“She didn’t know that he had such a hard time growing up with Elaine, so when she finds out the guilt is dreadful.”

“I think it’s in her head, she thinks that Carl is like he is because of her. She’s made him a bad person, because she didn’t bring him up, because she wasn’t his mother. So all that guilt, shame, remorse that she feels, it’s like, well, I’m gonna take all this, because it’s my fault. It’s my fault that he’s behaving like that.”

Carl’s confused as to why Debbie would go to such lengths to protect him, but it makes him all the more determined to come clean.

Desperate to stop Carl handing himself in, Debbie then decides it’s time to finally tell him the truth… that she’s not his sister, but his mother.

“I don’t think she had decided that she was going to tell him,” Sue continues. “I think she didn’t know, and then when he said he’s going to the police station, he’s going to confess, then she can’t hold it in any longer.”

“I think she’s always been waiting for the right moment, and I think because she’s been diagnosed with dementia, she wants to tell the truth before she forgets the truth.”

“It was boiling over, and I think she just had to tell him. She had no idea how he was going to react. It’s a big thing. It is massive, to tell your brother that he is really your son.”

How will Carl react to this shocking news?

3) Debbie is sent to prison!

On Friday, it’s finally time for Debbie to attend court to hear her sentencing.

Ronnie keeps her moving, anxious not to be late, but at the hotel Ryan hands over the key to her flat and explains that Carl left it at reception—a development that clearly upsets Debbie, her secret son apparently having washed his hands of her.

Insisting there’s one last thing she needs to do, Debbie heads off to find Carl and tells him how much it would mean to her if he were there in court for her.

Later arriving at the courthouse, Debbie’s relieved to have Ronnie, Kevin, Abi and Ryan all there for her, but the most important of all at this moment in time, Carl, is a no show.

Debbie’s devastated by Carl’s absence, and as she takes the stand for the verdict, it doesn’t go as everyone hopes…

“She’s so frightened,” Sue states of the moment Debbie learns she’s going to prison. “She’s never been anywhere like that. Everything’s going to be stripped from her.

“The dementia is taking every last bit from her, but also the prison is gonna be taking everything from her.”

4) Todd struggles to hide his financial strife

Elsewhere on the cobbles, after being forced by Theo (James Cartwright) to become financially dependent on him, after he cut up his credit cards, Todd (Gareth Pierce) is struggling on the little cash allowance that Theo has handed over.

Todd’s worries deepen when Theo announces that he’s heading over to Doncaster for the day to visit his mum. Left alone in the flat, and with just a tenner left, he’s forced to start making choices about what he can and can’t afford.

Later, in the café, Todd is put on the spot when George (Tony Maudsley) realises he’s left his wallet behind and asks Todd to cover the bill. Reluctantly, Todd hands over his last bit of cash. Later in the day, George suggests they head to the Rovers, but Todd makes his excuses.

When a text arrives from Theo saying he’ll be staying over at his mum’s, Todd’s heart sinks.

Things don’t improve when Summer (Harriet Bibby) notices the lack of food in the flat and offers to do some shopping. Todd agrees, but secretly leaves Theo a voicemail admitting he’s run out of money.

When Sarah (Tina O’Brien) later mentions the £10 Todd owes Harry (Joshua Leavy) from his sponsored walk, Todd finally snaps, prompting Sarah to wonder what’s really going on…

5) Mal’s presence unsettles Bernie

Over at the café, after the fallout of last week, Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) is visibly unsettled when Mal (Tim Treloar) arrives to start work as the electrician in Roy’s flat upstairs.

Keen to keep her distance, she suggests Roy use someone cheaper instead, but he refuses, feeling partly responsible for the breakdown of Mal’s marriage following his correspondence with Alice.

Later, Bernie and Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) encounter Mal in the Rovers. Keeping things discreet, Bernie pulls him aside when Dev is out of the way, and Mal reassures her that he’ll keep their secret and will be out of her life once the job at Roy’s is finished.

By Friday, Mal calls in at the café during the lunchtime rush and finds Bernie struggling to keep on top of things. When he offers to help out, Bernie hesitates—before reluctantly agreeing.

6) Kevin reaches a crisis point

At No.13, in the aftermath of the failed intervention, Kevin’s decline becomes impossible to ignore. Teen son Jack (Kyran Bowes) is concerned when he finds there’s no food in the house and the living room in chaos.

After school, he returns with Abi and announces to his dad that he’s made a decision—he’s going to stay with her for a few days, to give Kevin some space. Kevin is left devastated as Jack walks out with his bag.

Later in the week, Kevin is stopped in his tracks when he pulls a dirty mug from the sink, ‘World’s Best Dad’ emblazoned across the front. The moment clearly hits him hard.

Kevin turns up at the garage, where Brian (Peter Gunn) asks him to take a look at his clutch. Kevin shows little interest, but when Brian draws attention to a leak in the garage roof that has been there some time, Kevin snaps.

Heading up to the roof, Kevin hurls an empty vodka bottle off it that narrowly misses Brian, who quickly rushes into the factory to seek assistance.

Sally and Tim join Brian in trying to talk Kevin down, but he refuses to move off the roof. Abi eventually climbs up to join him, but will she be able to get through to him at his lowest point?

7) Shona begins the search for her father

At No.8, Shona (Julia Goulding) has been left concerned by Jodie’s (Olivia Frances Brown) claims about what she endured growing up after Shona left home as a teenager, leading her to try and track down her estranged father.

Next week, Shona manages to track down the phone number of her dad’s old friend, Bernard Bennett, keen to learn whether he’s still in touch with her father.

Unbeknown to her, Jodie has been listening in and makes a call of her own, contacting Bernard directly and asking him for a favour…

Later in the week, Tim calls over at No.8 and tells a confused Shona and David (Jack P Shepherd) that he’s been waiting outside in the taxi and the meter is running. Jodie then comes downstairs, explaining that he’s there for her, before heading off somewhere.

When she later returns to an empty house, Jodie removes something from her bag… what is Jodie up to?