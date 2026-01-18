7 EastEnders Spoilers as four characters set to leave

This week on EastEnders, Jasmine plans to flee with Oscar, Ravi’s guilt overwhelms him as Nugget struggles, and Phil prepares to take Nigel away.

1) Jasmine plots her exit

In Thursday’s episode, EastEnders revealed who killed Anthony (Nicholas Bailey), as Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) played a video of her striking the fatal blow, having found Anthony upstairs at The Vic shortly after he knocked Zoe (Michelle Ryan) unconscious.

Currently, Zoe is behind bars accused of killing Anthony, having handed herself in after causing one of the two head injuries he sustained that evening.

With Zoe knowing she didn’t strike the second, fatal blow, Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) was the only other potential suspect, but Zoe refused to bring up her name in her police interviews, worried that it would implicate Jasmine.

Kat (Jessie Wallace) then decided to head to Corfu in search of Chrissie, hoping to get evidence that she was responsible. In tomorrow’s episode, she arrives back from Greece, and admits that the lead she got on Chrissie’s whereabouts was a dead end.

Soon after, Kat and Jasmine team up and visit Zoe in prison, where she reveals to them that she’s decided to plead guilty and push the fact that she acted in self-defence.

Kat reminds Zoe that the case against her may disappear if they just tell the police about Chrissie’s involvement in events, but Zoe still refuses, not wanting Jasmine and Chrissie’s series of vengeful acts to come to light.

Later, Jasmine tells Kat that she’ll speak to the police and tell them everything that happened – but while Kat is delighted, it’s all a lie.

Jasmine is actually planning to flee Walford with Oscar (Pierre Moullier) and never return!

2) Ravi struggles to be around Nugget

Just over a week ago, Nicola (Laura Doddington) and Harry (Elijah Holloway) put their vengeful plan into action, spiking Ravi’s (Aaron Thiara) drink with drugs to give him a taste of his own medicine after he spent months using Harry and Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) for his dodgy dealings.

However, their plan backfired when Ravi began hallucinating dad Nish (Navin Chowdhry), and when he was found by Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), Ravi mistook his son for his evil father and beat him to a pulp.

Nugget needed an operation after the vicious attack, and Ravi has been unable to face his son since his memory returned and he realised he was responsible for landing him in hospital.

When Ravi refused to visit, Nugget was left feeling like his dad was ashamed at him for not fighting back against his mystery attacker.

Next week, Priya insists that Nugget needs to move into Ravi’s flat, determined to get Ravi to re-engage with his son.

However, Ravi’s continued guilt just makes the situation awkward, causing Nugget to misinterpret things – does he still assume that Ravi is ashamed of him?

When Nugget pushes Ravi for answers, Ravi snaps, and Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) has to step in to smooth things over.

The following day, a nervous Nugget steps outside for the first time since he was attacked, as Ravi tries to get him to return to normality and assures him that it’s not going to happen again.

However, when the teen heads outside, he soon suffers a panic attack as the situation overwhelms him.

Meanwhile, Ravi is struggling too, and as Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve (Heather Peace) attempt to rally around Priya and Ravi, they have no idea just how bad things are getting for him.

3) Elaine and Ian’s dispute heats up

Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) and Ian (Adam Woodyatt) have been at each other’s throats in recent weeks, with Elaine doing her best to coax customers to her new boutique hotel by badmouthing Kathy’s (Gillian Taylforth) café’s breakfasts as she promotes her own.

This week, Elaine unveils yet another objectionable advertising sign outside Peacock Palace, much to Ian’s frustration.

After the two have an argument in The Vic, Ian calls on his old mate Councillor Barker (Iain Fletcher) to make an official complaint about the sign.

While it seems like his plan is about to work, Honey (Emma Barton) soon gives Elaine some insider intel on the councillor, and Elaine manages to use it as leverage to strike a deal with him.

As an incensed Ian decides to fight fire with fire after learning of Elaine’s deal with Barker, it’s on Harvey (Ross Boatman) to intervene and try to strike a truce between the pair.

Elsewhere, in tomorrow’s episode, Linda and Elaine go to The Vic to remember Mick (Danny Dyer) on his birthday, while Honey plays matchmaker between Nicola and George (Colin Salmon).

4) Sam opens up to Ricky about her diagnosis

Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) arrived back in Albert Square in December, and almost immediately tried to steal money from Phil to gift to son Ricky Jr (Frankie Day).

She soon revealed that she suspected she had breast cancer, and was fearful that she would go the same way as her mum Peggy, who opted to take her own life after she was given a terminal diagnosis back in 2016.

Sam eventually saw a doctor where her diagnosis was confirmed, and she’s now booked in for a lumpectomy, which should be enough to get rid of the cancer – however, despite the positive prognosis, she’s still terrified.

This week, Ricky Jr arranges a surprise birthday party for Phil after being asked to do so by Raymond (Michael Jose Pomares Calixte), but Ricky’s happy mood is soured when he suspects his mum is about to leave again.

When George finds Sam reading a letter about her upcoming operation, he tells her that she needs to be honest with her son.

She finally shares her diagnosis with Ricky, who promises to support her as she goes under the knife.

5) Jasmine makes a claim against Max

Overcome with guilt, Jasmine tells Oscar that they need to leave Walford, but he’s not keen, now nicely settled in and trying to help mend the rift between Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and Max (Jake Wood).

Soon after, Max confronts Jasmine about her plot to run away with Oscar. When Cindy (Michelle Collins) overhears, she approaches Max and tells him that Jasmine is dangerous.

Meanwhile, Jasmine tells Kat that she’s visited the police station and given a statement, but it’s of course a lie.

Later, Max and Jasmine both push their opinions on Oscar, with Jasmine insisting they leave town, and Max begging him to stay. Oscar is conflicted, but Jasmine soon ups the ante in The Vic.

On Wednesday, Max is forced to deny Jasmine’s claims, as she takes desperate action to get Oscar on board – but as she doubles down on her lie, just what has she claimed that Max has done?

In the final episode of the week, Oscar reveals that he and Jasmine are leaving, forcing Max to put a plan into action.

6) Phil prepares to take Nigel away

While Julie (Karen Henthorn) is away in Scotland trying to sell her and Nigel’s (Paul Bradley) family home to pay for his care, Phil has been making other plans – he wants to take Nigel to Portugal so they can stay with Grant (Ross Kemp), after Nigel expressed his desire to go to the beach.

This week, Sam tries to talk Phil out of his risky move, but he refuses to listen – he’s planning to take Nigel to Portugal straight after Sam’s operation.

Denise (Diane Parish) notices that Phil isn’t himself and asks George to check on him, while a nervous Sam heads to the hospital with Ricky and Jack (Scott Maslen), ready for her op.

Thankfully, Denise manages to talk some sense into Phil and he’s there when Sam comes around after her operation.

Unfortunately, Sam accidentally mentions Phil’s plan for Nigel in front of George, who soon tells Denise. Will Denise manage to save the day and stop Phil and Nigel from leaving?

7) Elsewhere…

Finally, George revealed this week that he wanted to buy Walford East, Ravi’s former restaurant which he was forced to sell when HMRC came knocking.

New partner and the mother of his child Nicola offers to invest so he can afford to buy the restaurant, but he turns her down.

Will Nicola and George soon be business partners as well as parents-to-be?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for this week:

Monday 19th January (Episode 7263)

Zoe makes a life-changing decision, Honey plays matchmaker, and Linda marks Mick’s birthday.

Tuesday 20th January (Episode 7264)

Oscar has a tricky choice to make, Sam turns to George, and Honey gives Elaine vital intel.

Wednesday 21st January (Episode 7265)

Max gets on the defensive, Nicola has a proposition for George, and Sam confronts Phil.

Thursday 22nd January (Episode 7266)

Phil gets ready to act, Sam faces a difficult day, and Harvey tries to make Ian and Elaine see sense.