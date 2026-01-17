EastEnders reveals the identity of mysterious New Year's Day character

EastEnders has announced a return for character Mark Fowler Jr, who was last seen on Albert Square back in 2016.

It’s been announced that Mark Fowler Jr is set for a return to EastEnders later this month, as he joins older sister Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) and the Mitchell family on Albert Square later this month.

Mark Jr is the son of Michelle Fowler (Jenna Russell) and Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp), and the half-brother of Vicki Fowler and Courtney Mitchell. He was previously portrayed by Ned Porteous, and first appeared in August 2016, leaving just under a month later.

At the time, he discovered that Grant was his father, and storylines saw him growing close to Courtney Mitchell, not realising that she was his half-sister.

Now, Stephen Aaron-Sipple has taken on the role of Mark, joining the EastEnders cast back in October.

However, he’s already returned to screens – albeit briefly – with today’s announcement answering one of the many questions posed by the show’s New Year’s Day episode. That special episode saw saw us flashforward to the beginning of 2027 to find Max Branning (Jake Wood) facing arrest on his wedding day.

A mystery character prominently appeared behind the Brannings in a number of the scenes.

After Ian explained to Jack (Scott Maslen) that Max had been arrested, the character – who was simply credited as ‘Man’ but is now known to be Mark, asked: “What’s happened though, what’s he done?”

With Mark still pictured prominently in the background of a closeup of Lauren’s face as she spoke to Peter (Thomas Law), fans began to theorise that the unknown man was Lauren’s lover, with other points in the episode hinting that she was having an affair.

Now, producers have confirmed that Mark Jr will be placed “at the centre of the Brannings’ unfolding drama,” more details of which will become clearer as the year progresses.

The show isn’t giving anything away about why Mark returns to Walford and what he’s been up to over the past decade, but a press release for his return teases that “it soon becomes clear not all is as it seems.”

Stephen Aaron-Sipple said: “Having grown up in East London, EastEnders has been in my life since childhood and I’m excited to be joining not one, but two iconic Albert Square families!

I’m looking forward to viewers seeing why Mark is back, and what Walford has in store for him.”

EastEnders‘ Executive Producer Ben Wadey added: “We are thrilled to welcome Stephen Aaron-Sipple to EastEnders and bring Mark back to Albert Square.

Viewers had a glimpse of Mark in the New Years Day flashforward episode, with the circumstances around his upcoming involvement with the Brannings set to unfold throughout the year.”